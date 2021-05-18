Technology News
loading

Amazon Music, Apple Music Not to Charge Extra for Lossless Music

Amazon Music became the first major music service to upgrade its subscribers to the format.

By Reuters | Updated: 18 May 2021 11:13 IST
Amazon Music, Apple Music Not to Charge Extra for Lossless Music

Photo Credit: Apple

Spatial Audio with Lossless Audio are coming to Apple Music subscribers beginning June 2021

Highlights
  • Lossless is a higher quality audio format
  • Tidal was among the first to roll out the technology
  • Tidal charges $19.99 (roughly Rs. 1,460) per month for lossless music

Amazon and Apple will let users stream high-quality lossless audio at no extra charge, as they explore new ways to keep subscribers tuned in to their services amid intense competition.

Amazon Music, which so far charged a premium for lossless audio, became the first major music service on Monday to upgrade its subscribers to the format.

Lossless is a higher quality audio format that preserves every detail of the original audio file without compressing the quality while streaming.

American rapper Jay-Z's Tidal was among the first to roll out the technology, charging $19.99 (roughly Rs. 1,460) per month for lossless music.

The e-commerce giant's Amazon Music Unlimited with lossless music will cost less than half that at the industry standard price of $9.99 (roughly Rs. 730) per month.

Separately, Apple said subscribers would be able to listen to its entire music catalogue of more than 75 million songs by next month in the lossless format at no additional cost.

© Thomson Reuters 2021
 

What is the best phone under Rs. 30,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon, Apple, Lossless audio
Jio Building Largest International Submarine Cable System Centred on India, Company Says
Google I/O 2021: ‘Brand New’ Wear OS Teased to Be Unveiled at Annual Conference

Related Stories

Amazon Music, Apple Music Not to Charge Extra for Lossless Music
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Pune Boy Creates Stunning Image of Moon From 55,000 Images: See Here
  2. Amazon miniTV In-App Video Streaming Platform Launched in India
  3. PUBG Mobile’s India Avatar Battlegrounds Kicks Off Pre-Registrations
  4. For Telegram, CoWIN Vaccine Alert Bots Provided Unplanned Growth
  5. The PlayStation 5 India Restocks Have Come and Gone
  6. NASA Exercise Finds No Tech Available to Stop an Asteroid Collision With Earth
  7. These Sites Can Help You Find a Slot for COVID-19 Vaccination Appointments
  8. Realme Narzo 30 to Launch Today: All You Need to Know
  9. How to Download COVID-19 Vaccine Certificate
  10. Dogecoin Co-Creator Says Cryptocurrency Was Created in 'Two Hours'
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple AirPods, AirPods Pro, AirPods Max, HomePod, and HomePod mini Can’t Play Lossless Audio via Apple Music: Report
  2. iPhone User Posts Photo of 'Magnetic Sand' Stuck on It: Here's What Actually Happened
  3. Google News Showcase Launched in India With 30 Publishers Amidst COVID-19 Crisis
  4. Xiaomi Extends Warranty in India by 2 Months for Those Ending in May, June Amidst COVID-19 Lockdowns
  5. Microsoft Teams Gets Personal Features to Let Friends, Families Stay Connected Virtually
  6. Airtel Rs. 49 Recharge for Free, Double Benefits With Rs. 79 Plan Amid COVID-19 Lockdowns
  7. Amazon Said to Be in Talks to Buy MGM for $9 Billion: Report
  8. Tesla’s Self-Driving Claims Being Reviewed Over False Promotions by California Regulator
  9. Snap to Cut Emissions, Achieves Carbon Neutrality in New Climate Strategy
  10. Apple's App Store Chief Kicks Off iPhone Maker's Defence at Epic Games Trial
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com