Amazon's Prime Video faces a long list of competitors including Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, and Apple TV+.

By Reuters | Updated: 26 May 2021 19:26 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

Amazon’s MGM acquisition is the company's second biggest after Whole Foods Market

Highlights
  • Amazon gets access to MGM repertoire of movies and TV shows
  • Prime Video to get a boost in streaming wars against the likes of Netflix
  • Amazon posted its fourth consecutive record quarterly profit in April

Amazon said on Wednesday it is buying MGM, the fabled US movie studio home to the James Bond franchise, for $8.45 billion (roughly Rs. 61,500 crores), giving it a huge library of films and TV shows and ramping up competition with streaming rivals led by Netflix and Disney+.

Privately held MGM, or Metro Goldwyn Mayer, was founded in 1924, owns the Epix cable channel and makes popular TV shows including Fargo, Vikings, and Shark Tank.

"The real financial value behind this deal is the treasure trove of IP in the deep catalogue that we plan to reimagine and develop together with MGM's talented team. It's very exciting and provides so many opportunities for high-quality storytelling," said Mike Hopkins, senior vice president of Prime Video and Amazon Studios.

Amazon's Prime Video faces a long list of competitors including Netflix, Walt Disney's Disney+, HBO Max, and Apple's Apple TV+. The companies are increasing spending and expanding in international markets, aiming to capture the pandemic-led shift to binge-watching shows online.

The proliferating streaming services are also scrambling for brands that they can expand and libraries of older shows and movies. Analysts have said this is a big motivation for another round of consolidation of media properties after a brief hiatus during the pandemic.

Underscoring the trend, AT&T announced a $43-billion (roughly 3,12,960 crores) deal last week to spin out its WarnerMedia business and combine it with Discovery, one of the most ambitious yet in the streaming era.

The acquisition is Amazon's second biggest after Whole Foods Market, that it bought for $13.7 billion (roughly 99,710 crores) in 2017.

The price represents a lofty premium relative to other deals. The price is about 37 times MGM's 2021 estimated EBITDA — or almost triple the enterprise value-to-EBITDA multiple that Discovery's deal implied for AT&T's content assets — according to Reuters Breakingviews.

The deal can be viewed as a doubling down on business strategy that Jeff Bezos, Amazon's CEO, articulated at a conference in 2016: “When we win a Golden Globe, it helps us sell more shoes,” he had said, referring to Amazon's diverse business divisions.

In April, Amazon posted its fourth consecutive record quarterly profit and boasted more than 200 million Prime loyalty subscribers.

Lucrative franchise rights

Amazon has picked up Academy Awards over the years and slowly moved from art-house fare toward content with wider appeal. The MGM acquisition accelerates that move, giving it rights to James Bond, one of the most lucrative franchises in film history that's earned nearly $7 billion (roughly Rs. 50,950 crores) at the box office globally, according to MGM. MGM also has a massive library of classic films.

The potential to mine this intellectual property, by making new shows and films based on popular characters, will help Amazon draw viewers to Prime, two former Amazon executives told Reuters.

Still, efforts by Amazon to profit off MGM's library won't be easy, or cheap.

In many cases, MGM's content is tied up in multi-year deals with television networks, the former Amazon executives said. Amazon cannot air MGM's reality show The Voice, for instance, that contractually is in the hands of NBC.

Bringing a new installment of the James Bond saga to Prime viewers may be a particularly difficult task, the sources said. The terms under which MGM acquired the franchise leave control in the hands of the Broccoli family, the Bond films' producers.

News of the acquisition followed quickly on the return of Jeff Blackburn, Amazon's former senior vice president overseeing content and M&A, who had left early this year.

Incoming CEO Andy Jassy had particular trust in Blackburn after decades at Amazon together, hoping he'd shepherd a complicated merger, the sources said.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

It's Google I/O time this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss Android 12, Wear OS, and more. Later (starting at 27:29), we jump over to Army of the Dead, Zack Snyder's Netflix zombie heist movie. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Amazon, MGM, Amazon-MGM, Amazon MGM Takeover, Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime Video, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV Plus
