Amazon Said to Be Working on Video News App for Fire TV Devices

, 01 April 2019
Highlights

  • Amazon Fire TV video news app is said to be ad-supported
  • The move is said to take on rival Roku's similar service
  • Amazon is said to have approached TV networks for content

Amazon is reportedly looking at launching an ad-supported video news app for its Fire TV streaming devices.

According to a report in The Information, the e-commerce giant is planning to launch the new service with Alexa integration. It is said to rival Roku Channel both in terms of viewers and ad costs.

"Amazon.com is planning to launch a free ad-supported video news app for its Fire TV streaming video devices, featuring live and on-demand digital news programming from TV networks, say three people familiar with the discussions. Ultimately Amazon hopes to integrate the news app into its Alexa offering, the people said," the report claims.

The app will also feature live and on-demand digital news programming from TV networks. Amazon has already approached TV networks and news organisations to negotiate deals to distribute their programming through the app.

Amazon plans to launch the service in the coming months. When launched, the app will carry ads that will run between news segments. Currently, Amazon offers Fire TV devices in the form of full-fledged TVs from partners, the Fire TV Cube (a combination of the Fire TV Stick and the Amazon Echo speaker), as well as Fire TV Stick dongles. The last Fire TV product category is the only one available in India.

Earlier this year, Amazon launched its upgraded Fire TV Stick in India, complete with an Alexa Voice Remote. It is priced at Rs. 3,999. Separately, the new Alexa Voice Remote can be purchased for Rs. 1,999.

In contrast, the Fire TV Stick 4K (Review) that was launched in November is priced at Rs. 5,999. It offers up to 4K content delivery with up to 60fps frame rate. The 4K model also has support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10, HLG, and HDR10+ alongside Dolby Atmos audio technology.

Written with inputs from ANI

 

