NDTV Gadgets360.com

Amazon Drops Tanmay Bhat, Keeps Kanan Gill for Comicstaan Season 2 Over #MeToo Concerns

, 14 November 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Amazon Drops Tanmay Bhat, Keeps Kanan Gill for Comicstaan Season 2 Over #MeToo Concerns

Highlights

  • Amazon told Gadgets 360 that Tanmay Bhat won't feature in season 2
  • AIB's Gursimran Khamba is not working on his Prime Video show Gormint
  • Amazon said investigation in Khamba's case hasn't concluded yet

Tanmay Bhat will not be a part of Comicstaan 2, Amazon told Gadgets 360 in a statement, while Kanan Gill will remain a part of the show. “We are no longer working with Tanmay Bhat,” an Amazon India spokesperson said Wednesday. “But we will continue working with Kanan Gill.” Both Bhat and Gill served as judges and mentors on the first season of the reality comedy hunt series. They were two of the biggest names on Comicstaan, which also involved Sapan Verma, Kenny Sebastian, and Biswa Kalyan Rath among several others.

Back in October, Gill was accused of inappropriate behaviour by several women. Bhat was ousted from All India Bakchod, the sketch comedy group he co-founded, over allegations of inaction over sexual harassment. His fellow co-founder, Gursimran Khamba, was put “on a temporary leave of absence” until AIB could properly look into the allegations made against him.

Khamba, too, has a project in the works at Amazon called Gormint, a political satire that was earlier known as The Ministry. Amazon said that Khamba is currently not working on the show pending a full investigation, and its fate has yet to be decided. A spokesperson cited the length of the investigation and the involvement of the legal team as reasons for the delay in issuing a public response.

Not everyone has been so particular with their decisions. Hours after AIB said it was disassociating itself from Bhat and Khamba, Hotstar announced that it had cancelled the then-ongoing third season of On Air with AIB with “immediate effect”. The Mumbai Academy of Moving Image (MAMI), the organising body of the Mumbai Film Festival, axed a feature film called Chintu Ka Birthday from its lineup later the same day, because it had been produced by AIB.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Comicstaan, Amazon, Amazon India, Amazon Prime Video, Tanmay Bhat, Kanan Gill, AIB, All India Bakchod
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find ... More
Nokia 106 (2018) With a Contoured Design, Long Battery Life Launched: Price, Specifications
Pricee
Amazon Drops Tanmay Bhat, Keeps Kanan Gill for Comicstaan Season 2 Over #MeToo Concerns
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Infocus Snap 4
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM Rollout Begins in India
  2. Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) India Launch Set for November 20, Price Tipped
  3. Children's Day Google Doodle Celebrates Doodle 4 Google 2018 India Winner
  4. Xiaomi Apologises as 'Flash Sale' Angers Customers in the UK
  5. iPhone X 'Got Hot and Exploded', Claims User; Apple Investigates
  6. ZenFone Max Pro M2 With Triple Rear Camera Setup Said to Launch 'Soon'
  7. Fire TV Stick 4K, Echo Sub, New Kindle Paperwhite Now on Sale in India
  8. Realme 1, Realme 2 to Get Android Pie Update Soon, Company Confirms
  9. Honor 10 Lite Spotted on TENAA, Up for Pre-Orders Ahead of Launch
  10. Nokia 106 (2018) Debuts With a Contoured Design
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.