Apple has released the trailer for Amazing Stories, its reboot of the Steven Spielberg-created 1985 original sci-fi anthology series that finds Spielberg as executive producer and arrives in early March on Apple TV+. The new Amazing Stories will be a “reimagining”, per Apple, with each episode “transporting the audience to worlds of wonder through the lens of today's most imaginative filmmakers, directors, and writers.” That includes showrunners Eddy Kitsis and Adam Horowitz (Once Upon a Time), and directors Chris Long (The Americans), Mark Mylod (Game of Thrones), Michael Dinner (Unbelievable), Susanna Fogel (Utopia), and Sylvain White (Stomp the Yard).

The Amazing Stories trailer does a good job of setting up its sci-fi credentials, which involves scientists in laboratory suits looking up at the sky (aliens?), weird cloud formations with multi-hued lights, an elderly man being declared a superhero by his grandson, people casting window-breaking spells with their hands, and something passing through electrical cables. Cast spotted in the trailer include Kerry Lynne Bishé (Halt and Catch Fire), Sasha Lane (American Honey), Josh Holloway (Lost), and Robert Forster (Jackie Brown). Additionally, Dylan O'Brien (Maze Runner), Victoria Pedretti (You), and Sasha Alexander (Rizzoli & Isles) also have roles on Amazing Stories.

In addition to Spielberg, Kitsis, Horowitz, Long, Darryl Frank, Justin Falvey, Don Kurt, and David H. Goodman also served as executive producers. Amazing Stories is a production of Universal Television and Amblin Television. Hannibal and Star Trek: Discovery creator Bryan Fuller had originally spearheaded the Amazing Stories reboot, but he stepped down over creative differences in February 2018 and was replaced by Kitsis and Horowitz in May that year.

The five-episode Amazing Stories is out March 6 on Apple TV+ worldwide.