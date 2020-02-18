Technology News
loading

Amazing Stories Trailer: Apple TV+ Resets Steven Spielberg’s Sci-Fi Anthology Series

Starring the likes of Josh Holloway, Victoria Pedretti, and Dylan O’Brien.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 18 February 2020 10:39 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Amazing Stories Trailer: Apple TV+ Resets Steven Spielberg’s Sci-Fi Anthology Series

Photo Credit: Apple

Michelle Wilson, Josh Holloway in Amazing Stories

Highlights
  • Amazing Stories release date is March 6 on Apple TV+
  • Spielberg is an executive producer on his series’ reboot
  • Eddy Kitsis, Adam Horowitz are Amazing Stories showrunners

Apple has released the trailer for Amazing Stories, its reboot of the Steven Spielberg-created 1985 original sci-fi anthology series that finds Spielberg as executive producer and arrives in early March on Apple TV+. The new Amazing Stories will be a “reimagining”, per Apple, with each episode “transporting the audience to worlds of wonder through the lens of today's most imaginative filmmakers, directors, and writers.” That includes showrunners Eddy Kitsis and Adam Horowitz (Once Upon a Time), and directors Chris Long (The Americans), Mark Mylod (Game of Thrones), Michael Dinner (Unbelievable), Susanna Fogel (Utopia), and Sylvain White (Stomp the Yard).

The Amazing Stories trailer does a good job of setting up its sci-fi credentials, which involves scientists in laboratory suits looking up at the sky (aliens?), weird cloud formations with multi-hued lights, an elderly man being declared a superhero by his grandson, people casting window-breaking spells with their hands, and something passing through electrical cables. Cast spotted in the trailer include Kerry Lynne Bishé (Halt and Catch Fire), Sasha Lane (American Honey), Josh Holloway (Lost), and Robert Forster (Jackie Brown). Additionally, Dylan O'Brien (Maze Runner), Victoria Pedretti (You), and Sasha Alexander (Rizzoli & Isles) also have roles on Amazing Stories.

In addition to Spielberg, Kitsis, Horowitz, Long, Darryl Frank, Justin Falvey, Don Kurt, and David H. Goodman also served as executive producers. Amazing Stories is a production of Universal Television and Amblin Television. Hannibal and Star Trek: Discovery creator Bryan Fuller had originally spearheaded the Amazing Stories reboot, but he stepped down over creative differences in February 2018 and was replaced by Kitsis and Horowitz in May that year.

The five-episode Amazing Stories is out March 6 on Apple TV+ worldwide.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazing Stories, Apple TV Plus, Steven Spielberg
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find Akhil beating the computer at EA Sports FIFA or streaming new highly-rated TV series. More
Realme X50 Pro 5G India Launch on February 24: All You Need to Know
Oppo Watch Teased to Debut With 'Game Changing' Curved Screen, 3D Glass Protection

Related Stories

Amazing Stories Trailer: Apple TV+ Resets Steven Spielberg’s Sci-Fi Anthology Series
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Galaxy Fold 2 May Be Samsung’s First Phone With an Under Display Camera
  2. Apple May Announce the iPhone 9 on March 31
  3. Samsung Galaxy M31 Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch Next Week
  4. Realme X50 Pro 5G to Launch in India on February 24
  5. Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale Goes Live: Here Are the Best Offers
  6. LG K61, LG K51S, LG K41S With Four Rear Cameras, 4,000mAh Battery Launched
  7. Poco X2 Goes on Sale Today in India via Flipkart at 12 Noon
  8. Samsung Galaxy S20 Series India Prices Announced, Pre-Bookings Open Today
  9. Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker With 20-Hour Battery Life Launched in India
  10. 2,000 Free iPhones Given to Passengers Aboard Coronavirus-Hit Cruise Ship
#Latest Stories
  1. TCL Phone With a Slide-Out Display Leaked in Renders, Shows a Unique Take on Phone-Tablet Hybrid Form Factor
  2. Oppo Watch Teased to Debut With 'Game Changing' Curved Screen, 3D Glass Protection
  3. Amazing Stories Trailer: Apple TV+ Resets Steven Spielberg’s Sci-Fi Anthology Series
  4. Realme X50 Pro 5G India Launch on February 24: All You Need to Know
  5. Apple Spring Event Rumoured to Be Held End of March, iPhone 9 and More Hardware Announcements Expected: Report
  6. Xiaomi Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker With 20-Hour Battery Life, IPX5 Water Resistance Launched in India
  7. Poco X2 to Go on Sale Today in India at 12pm Noon via Flipkart: Check Price, Specifications, Offers
  8. Samsung Galaxy M31 Gets Its Price in India Tipped, Said to Start at Rs. 15,999
  9. SpaceX Launches 60 More Internet-Beaming Satellites, Reusable Rocket Misses Landing Ship
  10. LG K61, LG K51S, LG K41S With Four Rear Cameras, 4,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.