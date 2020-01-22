Technology News
loading

Altered Carbon Season 2 Release Date: Netflix Picks Late February Return for Cyberpunk Series

With Anthony Mackie now in the lead.

By | Updated: 22 January 2020 11:27 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Altered Carbon Season 2 Release Date: Netflix Picks Late February Return for Cyberpunk Series

Photo Credit: Netflix

Anthony Mackie is Takeshi Kovacs in Altered Carbon season 2

Highlights
  • Altered Carbon season 2 drops February 27 on Netflix
  • A total of eight episodes in Altered Carbon season 2
  • Simone Missick, Dina Shihabi part of season 2 cast

Just over two years since its debut, Altered Carbon is coming back. Netflix has set a February 27 release date for the second season of the sci-fi cyberpunk series — created by Laeta Kalogridis (Shutter Island) — which stars Anthony Mackie (Captain America: The Winter Soldier) in the lead as Takeshi Kovacs, taking over from Joel Kinnaman, who donned the role in the first season. Mackie will be joined by returning Chris Conner as the A.I. Edgar Poe, and Renée Elise Goldsberry as Envoys leader Quellcrist Falconer. New cast members include Simone Missick (Luke Cage), Dina Shihabi (Jack Ryan), Torben Liebrecht (Operation Finale), James Saito (Modern Love), and Lela Loren (Power).

Behind the scenes, creator and showrunner Kalogridis has given way to Alison Schapker (Alias, Fringe), who was originally hired as co-showrunner alongside Kalogridis before being upgraded to sole showrunner. Kalogridis remains as an executive producer and she also wrote the first episode of Altered Carbon season 2. Unlike the 10 episodes in season 1, season 2 has a total of 8 episodes and will likely be based on the events of Broken Angels, the second of three books featuring Kovacs from English author Richard K. Morgan. Though Morgan hasn't written a new one since 2005, the Netflix series' arrival in 2018 made him reconsider returning to the world.

Altered Carbon premiered in February 2018 to generally favourable reviews, though we took a much dimmer view of the series, labelling Kovacs a drab and passive character, calling the plot and action incoherent, and drowning its class themes amidst copious amounts of violence. Ultimately, we felt that it had an expensive sleeve with a missing stack. Hopefully, Netflix has used the two-year gap to fix some of those issues.

Here's the official synopsis for Altered Carbon season 2, from Netflix:

“Season Two of the sophisticated and compelling sci-fi drama finds Takeshi Kovacs, the lone surviving soldier of a group of elite interstellar warriors, continuing his centuries old quest to find his lost love Quellcrist Falconer. After decades of planet-hopping and searching the galaxy, Kovacs finds himself recruited back to his home planet of Harlan's World with the promise of finding Quell. Haunted by his past and responsible for investigating a series of brutal murders, Kovacs is stunned to discover his new mission to solve the crime and his pursuit to find Quell are one and the same. With the help of his loyal A.I. Poe, Kovacs must now partner with new allies to outwit his enemies and find the truth: Who is Quellcrist Falconer?”

Altered Carbon season 2 is out February 27 on Netflix in India and elsewhere.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Netflix, Altered Carbon, Altered Carbon season 2
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find Akhil beating the computer at EA Sports FIFA or streaming new highly-rated TV series. More
Saudi Arabia Dismisses Report It Is Behind Hacking of Amazon Boss Bezos' Phone, Calls It 'Absurd'
Poco to Retain Its 'Everything You Need, Nothing You Don't' Philosophy in Bid to Take on Xiaomi

Related Stories

Altered Carbon Season 2 Release Date: Netflix Picks Late February Return for Cyberpunk Series
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp Dark Mode Is Finally Here: Learn How to Enable It
  2. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Launched in India: All You Need to Know
  3. Apple Aims at March Launch for Low-Cost iPhone: Report
  4. Samsung Galaxy S20 Series Price Leaked; Galaxy S20+ LTE Variant Spotted
  5. Amazon and Flipkart Republic Day Special Sales: Best Offers on Electronics
  6. PSA: Don't Update Twitter for Android on Your Phone
  7. Realme XT Android 10-Based Realme UI Update Rollout Begins in India
  8. Inside Edge Season 3 a Go as Amazon Announces 2 More Indian Shows
  9. Jeff Bezos' Phone Said to Have Been Hacked by Saudi Crown Prince
  10. Oppo Reno 3 Pro Tipped to Launch in India in February With Dual Selfie Cameras
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Releases 3 New Experimental Apps to Encourage You to Use Your Phone Less
  2. Vodafone Rs. 558, Rs. 398 New Prepaid Plans Offer 3GB Daily Data and Unlimited Calls
  3. Realme Buds Air Neo True Wireless Earbuds Certified, Might Debut as Affordable Variant of Realme Buds Air
  4. Trump Said to Meet With Apple's Tim Cook and Other CEOs at Davos Today
  5. Twitter for Android Update Crashing App: Here's How to Fix It For Now
  6. Samsung Galaxy S20 Series Price and Sale Date Leaked; Galaxy S20+ LTE Variant Spotted
  7. Facial Recognition Could Help Discover Fate of Holocaust Victims
  8. Altered Carbon Season 2 Release Date: Netflix Picks Late February Return for Cyberpunk Series
  9. Saudi Arabia Dismisses Report It Is Behind Hacking of Amazon Boss Bezos' Phone, Calls It 'Absurd'
  10. WhatsApp Dark Mode Rolling Out for Beta Testers on Android: Here's How to Enable It
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.