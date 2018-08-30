NDTV Gadgets360.com

Alec Baldwin Quits Joker Origin Movie

, 30 August 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Alec Baldwin Quits Joker Origin Movie

Photo Credit: JoJo Whilden/Hulu

Alec Baldwin in Hulu's The Looming Tower

Highlights

  • Baldwin's casting came earlier this week
  • He has quit citing scheduling conflicts
  • THR claimed role was 'in the mold of 80s Trump'

Alec Baldwin has dropped out of the Joker origin movie citing scheduling conflicts, just days after reportedly being cast as Batman’s father Thomas Wayne in the film. This development came a few hours after Baldwin tweeted that he had not been “hired to play a role in [Joker] as some Donald Trump manque” in response to another report.

Speaking to USA Today on Wednesday, Baldwin said: "I'm no longer doing that movie", putting it down to ‘scheduling’ issues being the problem. "I'm sure there are 25 guys who can play that part,” he added. The Joker movie is set to begin filming September 10.

Baldwin is involved with two TV projects – game show Match Game on ABC, talk show The Alec Baldwin Show which premieres in autumn also on ABC – in addition to his role as Enzo Ferrari in the film Lamborghini, which began filming in April. He was most recently seen in Mission: Impossible – Fallout.

Baldwin’s tweet, which came via arts charity foundation account, was issued against an earlier report on Monday from The Hollywood Reporter, which claimed that Baldwin’s Wayne would have been “a cheesy and tanned businessman who is more in the mould of a 1980s Donald Trump”. The 30 Rock alum won an Emmy for his portrayal of the US President on Saturday Night Live, which is likely why the producers thought of him in the first place.

Directed by Todd Phillips (The Hangover), who also serves as co-writer alongside Scott Silver (The Fighter), the Joker movie stars Joaquin Phoenix in the lead, in addition to Robert De Niro, Frances Conroy, Deadpool 2’s Zazie Beetz, and GLOW star Marc Maron. The film has no connection to the existing DC film universe, which includes Justice League, Wonder Woman, and others.

Joker is slated to release October 4, 2019. Around that, the DC film universe continues with Aquaman in December, Shazam! in April 2019, and Wonder Woman 1984 in November 2019.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Joker, The Joker, Warner Bros, DC Comics
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find ... More
Xbox One X Fallout 76 Bundle, Xbox Elite Controller Announced in White
Vivo Nex
Alec Baldwin Quits Joker Origin Movie
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo F9 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Nokia 6.1 Plus Review
  2. Vodafone's New Rs. 597 Recharge With Unlimited Calls Takes on Jio, Airtel
  3. Xiaomi Mi A2 vs Redmi Note 5 Pro: Which One's Best Suited to Your Needs?
  4. Realme 2 vs Redmi Note 5 vs Oppo A3s vs Honor 7C
  5. Nokia 6.1 Plus to Go on Sale for the First Time in India Today
  6. Vivo V11 Pro Specifications, Renders Leaked Ahead of September 6 Launch
  7. Dell Launches New 2-in-1 Laptops, Inspiron Chromebook at IFA 2018
  8. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Review
  9. Xiaomi Redmi 6, Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi 6A India Launch Set for September 5
  10. Xiaomi Mi A2, Redmi 5A Flash Sales in India Today
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.