Aladdin led the worldwide box office this weekend, delivering a $207 million (about Rs. 1,437 crores) opening weekend that places it fourth among Disney's recent live-action remakes of its animated properties, behind 2017's Emma Watson-starrer Beauty and the Beast ($350 million), 2016's Jon Favreau-directed The Jungle Book ($242.1 million), and 2010's Tim Burton-Johnny Depp collaboration Alice in Wonderland ($210.1 million). All three films are the highest-grossing films in Disney's live-action reimagining wheelhouse, having grossed close to a billion dollars or more. It'll be interesting to see if Aladdin can get anywhere close to those numbers.

The biggest contributor to Aladdin's $207 million global weekend total was naturally its home market of the US, where the Guy Ritchie-directed film brought in $86.1 million (about Rs. 597.79 crores), followed by China ($18.7 million), Mexico ($9.2 million), UK ($8.4 million), Italy ($6.6 million), Korea ($6.5 million), Russia ($6.4 million), Australia ($5.4 million), Indonesia ($4.9 million), Spain ($4.8 million), Brazil ($4.6 million), France ($3.8 million), Germany ($3.6 million) and Philippines ($3.4 million). In India, Aladdin led the weekend with $3.1 million (Rs. 22.03 crores), according to numbers provided by Disney.

Made off a reported production budget of over $180 million, Aladdin is estimated to rake in $105-110 million (about Rs. 729-764 crores) by the end of Monday in the US, thanks to a long weekend because of Memorial Day. The only major market where the live-action Aladdin has yet to open in is Japan, where the film releases June 7.

Aladdin wasn't the only Disney movie making money at the worldwide box office this weekend. Avengers: Endgame brought in $32.1 million (about Rs. 222.85 crores) to take its global total to $2.677 billion (about Rs. 18,584 crores), about $111 million (about Rs. 770.62 crores) behind Avatar as the record holder on the all-time highest-grossing film chart.

Meanwhile, Warner Bros.' Pokemon: Detective Pikachu grossed an additional $37.6 million (about Rs. 261 crores) over the weekend going into its third week of release, bringing its worldwide total to just under $353 million (about Rs. 2,450 crores). Warner Bros. has the biggest release for the coming weekend in Godzilla: King of the Monsters, which releases May 30 in India.