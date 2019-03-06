Akshay Kumar is set as the lead for a new globe-spanning, action-adventure thriller original series from Amazon Prime Video — with the working title of ‘The End' — that will mark the streaming debut for the 51-year-old actor. Currently in development, The End has a multi-season order from Amazon and is “being envisioned at an unprecedented scale and cinematic experience”, Amazon said in its announcement Tuesday in Mumbai, where Kumar made a (literal) fiery appearance. The End will be produced by Abundantia Entertainment, makers of another Prime Original in Breathe, whose season 2 is currently in production with Abhishek Bachchan in the lead.

“I have always believed in bringing innovation to my work and throughout my career, have tried to tell unique stories, work with break-through talent and be part of disruptive and high quality story-telling,” Kumar said in a prepared statement. “Together, Abundantia and I have created some of my most memorable roles in films like Baby, Airlift and Toilet – Ek Prem Katha and their passion towards their films and projects is incredible. From the very concept of the show, I am working very closely with Vikram [Malhotra, CEO – Abundantia] and his team as they create this compelling and highly intriguing story.”

“I can't wait to start rolling for this action adventure series that will be an Amazon Original for global audiences. The digital world excited me, and I am delighted to make my streaming debut with this show. And if I were to make a small confession here, it was my son Aarav who suggested that I make my digital debut as that's what the youth is hooked onto. On this medium, I want to create something extraordinary and connect with them.”

“The scale at which The End is being conceived is enormous and speaks of our passion for creating breakout programming across genres,” Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke said. “The storyline and the action sequences have been brilliantly crafted to give viewers a thrilling experience. Our goal is to make Amazon Prime Video the powerhouse of talent, in front as well as behind the camera, and we are thrilled to have Akshay Kumar and Abundantia Entertainment anchoring the show for us. We will continue to bring distinctive, fresh and high-quality content to our audiences, and we believe, our Prime members across the world are going to absolutely love the show.”

(L-R): Vikram Malhotra, Amazon's head of international originals James Farrell, Jennifer Salke, Akshay Kumar and Amazon Prime Video's India content chief Vijay Subramaniam

Kumar-starrer The End becomes the seventh new Indian series greenlit by Amazon in recent weeks, following the announcement of a Tamil spin-off of Comicstaan, the romantic musical Bandish Bandits from director Anand Tiwari (Love Per Square Foot) that will be scored by Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy, crime thriller The Last Hour created by Amit Kumar (Monsoon Shootout), an untitled drama thriller from Udta Punjab writer Sudip Sharma and produced by Anushka Sharma, an untitled youth-focused political drama from Ali Abbas Zafar (Sultan), and an untitled reality series from comedian Sapan Verma.

Additionally, both Mirzapur and Comicstaan have been officially greenlit for second seasons. Amazon has several shows from India lined up for 2019 as well, including an unscripted reality competition series Skulls & Roses that will be hosted by MTV Roadies creators Raghu Ram and Rajiv Lakshman, British India-era period drama The Forgotten Army about Subhash Chandra Bose's Indian National Army from Kabir Khan (Bajrangi Bhaijaan), and Manoj Bajpayee-starrer spy series The Family Man that will be directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K. (Go Goa Gone).

Its next Indian original, Delhi-based drama Made in Heaven — from the makers of Gully Boy, Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti — is out Friday, March 8, 2019 on Prime Video worldwide.