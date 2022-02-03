Airtel Xstream Premium pack, that brings access to content from over-the-top (OTT) platforms including Eros Now, SonyLIV, and Epic On, among others, is now available at Rs. 149 per month or Rs. 1,499 on an annual basis. The bundle was previously offered at a monthly price of Rs. 49 or a yearly price of Rs. 499. Airtel claims to offer over 10,000 movies, TV shows, and originals in 13 Indian languages alongside English through the Xstream service.

As initially spotted by TelecomTalk, the revised Premium pack in both monthly and yearly options is listed on the Airtel Xstream app and website. It brings access to content from SonyLIV, Lionsgate Play, Eros Now, ManoramaMax, Hoichoi, ShemarooMe, Ultra, Epic On, ShortsTV, KLIKK, Divo, Dollywood Play, and Namma Flix. Gadgets 360 was able to independently verify the presence of the new pack.

Airtel Xstream Premium pack is available with revised prices

The details available on the Airtel Xstream site shows that customers going for the Premium pack will get access to the bundled content on up to two concurrent screens. The content can be consumed through the Airtel Xstream Box or the Xstream app available for Android and iOS devices. Similarly, users can watch the content via the Airtel Xstream app or site on their Android TV or Fire TV.

In addition to the bundle pack, Airtel Xstream offers access to the different OTT platforms through standalone subscriptions.

The official website shows that the Xstream Premium pack is available for Airtel customers only. However, the telco in December 2020 made the content subscription available to non-Airtel customers as well — at a starting price of Rs. 49 a month.

Gadgets 360 has reached out to Airtel for a comment on the revised Xstream Premium pack. This article will be updated when the operator responds.