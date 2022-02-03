Technology News
Airtel Xstream Premium Pack With Access to Multiple OTT Platforms Revised, Now Starts at Rs. 149 per Month

Airtel Xstream Premium pack customers can access OTT content on up to two concurrent screens.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 3 February 2022 16:55 IST
Airtel Xstream Premium Pack With Access to Multiple OTT Platforms Revised, Now Starts at Rs. 149 per Month

Photo Credit: Airtel

Airtel Xstream Premium pack offers access to over 10,000 movies, TV shows, and originals

  Airtel Xstream Premium pack was used to be available at Rs. 49 a month
  The revision is live on the Airtel Xstream app and site
  Airtel Xstream Premium pack is available to Airtel users

Airtel Xstream Premium pack, that brings access to content from over-the-top (OTT) platforms including Eros Now, SonyLIV, and Epic On, among others, is now available at Rs. 149 per month or Rs. 1,499 on an annual basis. The bundle was previously offered at a monthly price of Rs. 49 or a yearly price of Rs. 499. Airtel claims to offer over 10,000 movies, TV shows, and originals in 13 Indian languages alongside English through the Xstream service.

As initially spotted by TelecomTalk, the revised Premium pack in both monthly and yearly options is listed on the Airtel Xstream app and website. It brings access to content from SonyLIV, Lionsgate Play, Eros Now, ManoramaMax, Hoichoi, ShemarooMe, Ultra, Epic On, ShortsTV, KLIKK, Divo, Dollywood Play, and Namma Flix. Gadgets 360 was able to independently verify the presence of the new pack.

airtel xstream premium pack gadgets 360 Airtel Xstream

Airtel Xstream Premium pack is available with revised prices

 

The details available on the Airtel Xstream site shows that customers going for the Premium pack will get access to the bundled content on up to two concurrent screens. The content can be consumed through the Airtel Xstream Box or the Xstream app available for Android and iOS devices. Similarly, users can watch the content via the Airtel Xstream app or site on their Android TV or Fire TV.

In addition to the bundle pack, Airtel Xstream offers access to the different OTT platforms through standalone subscriptions.

The official website shows that the Xstream Premium pack is available for Airtel customers only. However, the telco in December 2020 made the content subscription available to non-Airtel customers as well — at a starting price of Rs. 49 a month.

Gadgets 360 has reached out to Airtel for a comment on the revised Xstream Premium pack. This article will be updated when the operator responds.

Further reading: Airtel Xstream Premium, Airtel Xstream, Xstream, Airtel
Jagmeet Singh
Spotify COVID-19 Misinformation Row: Roxane Gay Removes Her Podcast From the Platform

