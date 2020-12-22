Technology News
Airtel Xstream Content Subscription Now Available to Non-Airtel Users

Non-Airtel users can now watch, share, and download content from Airtel Xstream by purchasing the Xstream Premium plan.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 22 December 2020 17:02 IST
Airtel Xstream provides a range of content from various OTT platforms

Highlights
  • Airtel Xstream was earlier exclusive to Airtel users
  • It includes over 10,000 movies and TV shows
  • Airtel Xstream Premium is available for as low as Rs. 49 a month

Airtel Xstream, the Web streaming service that was earlier exclusive to Airtel users, is now available for all. With the new update, you can watch your favourite content on Airtel Xstream even if you're not on the Airtel network. The service is available at Rs. 49 a month or Rs. 499 a year. Airtel claims to offer over 10,000 movies alongside TV shows and originals from over-the-top (OTT) platforms, including ErosNow, Hungama Play, and Zee5, through the Xstream service. There is also support for 13 Indian languages — alongside English.

As initially reported by GizBot, non-Airtel users can now watch, share, and download content from Airtel Xstream by purchasing the Xstream Premium plan on a monthly or yearly basis. Users not on the Airtel network were only allowed to browse through the content up until now.

Once purchased, the service provides access to all the listed movies, TV shows, and premium content, including originals from platforms such as ErosNow, Hungama Play, Lionsgate Play, ShemarooMe, Ultra, and Zee5, among others. The service also provides access to over 350 live TV channels. However, the channels support still appears to be limited to Airtel users and is not yet available for non-Airtel subscribers.

Apart from watching content, Airtel Xstream lets you download any of the listed movies or shows for offline access. You can also share your favourite content directly from the Airtel Xstream app.

Airtel Xstream also provides multi-device access to let you use a single login on up to five devices. Additionally, you can use the Xstream app on your mobile phone and cast your content to your TV.

If you don't want to watch the content on your mobile phone, you can also log into the Airtel Xstream website with your phone number to watch content directly on your browser.

How to subscribe to Airtel Xstream

Airtel offers the Xstream service for free to its prepaid, postpaid, broadband, and DTH users. In case of prepaid customers, the service, however, requires an eligible plan to provide access to premium content. Airtel prepaid customers can go for the Xstream Premium subscription at Rs. 49 a month or Rs. 499 a year. The same prices have now been extended to non-Airtel subscribers.

You can subscribe to the Airtel Xstream service by going through More > Plans & Offers > Recommended Packs from the Xstream app that is available for download on both Android and iOS devices.

It is important to highlight that despite taking the subscription, Airtel Xstream will show you banner and pre-roll ads. This is unlike traditional OTT platforms that don't serve any ads when subscribed to their premium plans.

Airtel launched the Xstream service as a revamped version of its Airtel TV back in September last year. The service debuted to take on the likes of JioTV and Vi Movies and TV (formally Vodafone Movies and TV).

Is MacBook Air M1 the portable beast of a laptop that you always wanted? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Airtel Xstream app, Airtel Xstream, Xstream, Airtel, Bharti Airtel, Airtel Xstream Premium, Xstream Premium
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
OnePlus Nord N10 5G Gets OxygenOS 10.5.8 Update With December Patch, Camera and Network Improvements
Cryptocurrency Investments Top $5.6 Billion in 2020, Up by 600 Percent: Report

Comment
 
 

