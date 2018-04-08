Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Airtel TV App Offers Free Access to Live IPL 2018 Cricket Matches and Highlights via Hotstar

 
, 08 April 2018
Airtel TV App Offers Free Access to Live IPL 2018 Cricket Matches and Highlights via Hotstar

Airtel TV app is offering free access to IPL 2018 live matches and more

Highlights

  • Airtel TV app has a new dedicated cricket section
  • The access to IPL 2018 content will be provided via the Hotstar app
  • The feature is available in the latest version of the Airtel TV app

Airtel TV app is offering free access to live matches and match highlights for IPL 2018 and the upcoming Asia Cup 2018 via the Hotstar app. The move follows the February announcement of the Airtel TV and Hotstar content partnership. In preparation of its IPL coverage, Airtel rolled out a new version of the Airtel TV app which comes with a dedicated cricket section where curated match content will be accessible. This section will have games and contests with prizes up for grabs. IPL 2018 is scheduled for April 7-May 27.

In order to obtain the new experience, the Airtel TV app needs to be updated to the latest version on both Android and iOS; the features are expected to roll out slowly. Airtel states that an Airtel 4G SIM card is required to use the new features.

Airtel TV vs Jio TV: Which Is the Best Live TV Streaming Option?

Recently, Hotstar had announced its latest sports-only subscription plan that is priced at Rs. 299 for one year, effectively Rs. 25 per month. It offers unlimited access to live sports including cricket, football, tennis, Formula 1, and others on the Star Network-owned video streaming app.

"We are thrilled to add unlimited LIVE action from the upcoming IPL to our content catalogue. Now, Airtel TV app users will not miss out on even a moment of LIVE action from the biggest cricketing extravaganza and can enjoy it on go wherever they are," said Sameer Batra, CEO - Content and Apps, Bharti Airtel.

Live TV Apps to Watch Cricket and TV Shows on the Go

Late last month, Airtel had announced a content partnership with Balaji Telefilms-owned ALTBalaji to offer the latter's entire library of TV shows and movies on the Airtel TV app.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

