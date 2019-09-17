Technology News
loading

Ad Astra Star Brad Pitt Talks Weightlessness and Calluses on Phone Call to ISS

The call, which was broadcast on NASA TV, was part of Pitt's promotional tour for his upcoming film Ad Astra.

By | Updated: 17 September 2019 13:24 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Ad Astra Star Brad Pitt Talks Weightlessness and Calluses on Phone Call to ISS

Photo Credit: YouTube/ NASA

When Brad Pitt called the International Space Station (ISS) Monday to talk to American astronaut Nick Hague, the conversation turned to the unexpected consequences of weightless life.

"The calluses on my feet have basically gone away because I don't walk on the bottoms of my feet," said Hague, who is currently living on the ISS with two other Americans, two Russians and an Italian.

"But now I have calluses across the top of my foot, around my big toe, because I'm constantly hanging on things with my big toe," he added.

"That's incredible to see," said Pitt, who held the 20-minute video call via split-screen from NASA's Washington headquarters.

The call, which was broadcast on NASA TV, was part of Pitt's promotional tour for his upcoming film Ad Astra, in which he plays an astronaut sent on a dangerous mission at the edge of the solar system.


"Let's talk about me," the actor said. "How did we do? How was our zero G?"

"It was really good," Hague replied.

Pitt then asked about the pace of life aboard the ISS (the astronauts work from 7:30 in the morning to 7:30 at night), who controls the music ("We take turns"), and if the astronauts had been able to watch the failed landing of an Indian Moon lander ("No, unfortunately").

Finally, the actor called on Hague's extensive expertise to answer the most pressing question: "Who was more believable, Clooney (in the movie Gravity) or Pitt?"

"You were," Hague said. "Absolutely."

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Brad Pitt, ISS, Nick Hague, Ad Astra
Oracle, VMware Agree to Deal on Cloud Technology, Technical Support
NaMo App Gets a Facelift Ahead of PM Narendra Modi's Birthday
Honor Smartphones
Ad Astra Star Brad Pitt Talks Weightlessness and Calluses on Phone Call to ISS
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mi Band 4, Mi TV 65-Inch Expected to Launch Today: How to Watch Live
  2. Government Launches Web Portal to Find Your Lost or Stolen Mobile Phone
  3. Xiaomi Launches Four New Mi TV Models in India, Including Its Biggest
  4. Moto E6s vs Infinix Hot 8 vs Realme 3i vs Redmi 7
  5. Vivo Nex 3 With 64-Megapixel Camera, 5G-Enabled Variant Launched
  6. iPhone 11 Series Pre-Orders Off to a Good Start, Analysts Say
  7. Realme X2 With 64-Megapixel Camera Set to Debut on September 24
  8. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2019 Sale Dates Announced: What to Expect
  9. Mi Smart Water Purifier With Real-Time TDS Monitoring Launched in India
  10. Realme XT Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi K20 Pro Teardown Reveals Ingress Protection, Easy Repairability
  2. Mi Smart Water Purifier With Real-Time TDS Monitoring, Mi Motion Activated Night Light 2 Launched in India
  3. Mi TV 4X 65-Inch With PatchWall 2.0, 4K Display Debuts in India, Mi TV 4X 43-Inch, Mi TV 4X 50-Inch, Mi TV 4A 40-Inch Launched Too
  4. Apple Takes Fight Against EUR 13 Billion Tax Order to Court
  5. NaMo App Gets a Facelift Ahead of PM Narendra Modi's Birthday
  6. Mi Band 4, Mi Smart Water Purifier, Four New Mi TV Models Launched in India: Event Highlights
  7. Ad Astra Star Brad Pitt Talks Weightlessness and Calluses on Phone Call to ISS
  8. Oracle, VMware Agree to Deal on Cloud Technology, Technical Support
  9. Elon Musk Claims 'Pedo' Term Used Against Diver Not an Insult
  10. iPhone 11 Series Packs Reverse Wireless Charging Hardware, Is Disabled by Apple: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.