NDTV Gadgets360.com

A Series of Unfortunate Events Season 3 Trailer: More Adventures for the Baudelaires in Final Season of Netflix Series

, 11 December 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
A Series of Unfortunate Events Season 3 Trailer: More Adventures for the Baudelaires in Final Season of Netflix Series

Photo Credit: Eike Schroter/Netflix

The Baudelaire children in A Series of Unfortunate Events season 3

Highlights

  • A Series of Unfortunate Events season 3 out January 1
  • Adapts remaining four books in Lemony Snicket’s series
  • New trailer reveals Morena Baccarin is part of the cast

Netflix has released the first trailer for the third and final season of A Series of Unfortunate Events, which is out on the first day of the new year: January 1, 2019. There will be a total of seven episodes in A Series of Unfortunate Events season 3, which will cover the remaining four books — “The Slippery Slope”, “The Grim Grotto”, “The Penultimate Peril”, and “The End” — in the children's novel series of the same name by Lemony Snicket, pen name for author Daniel Handler.

The first trailer for A Series of Unfortunate Events season 3 opens by chronicling the events of the past two seasons, from the Baudelaire children — Violet (Malina Weissman), Klaus (Louis Hynes), and Sunny (Presley Smith) — being told of their parents' death in a mysterious fire to being shipped from one guardian to the next, as Count Olaf (Neil Patrick Harris) chases after them for their inheritance. Olaf is told what he's after might in fact be "small potatoes", which obviously he means to take literally given his lack of vocabulary and grammar skills.

 

Girls star Allison Williams, who was introduced at the end of A Series of Unfortunate Events season 2 as the sister to Lemony (Patrick Warburton) and the late Jacques Snicket (Nathan Fillion), seems to have a bigger role in season 3, asking the Baudelaires for help while also helping them figure out their parents' involvement with the secret society known as Volunteer Fire Department, usually referenced to by its acronym V.F.D. The trailer includes a blink-and-you-miss-it peek of a younger Lemony and possibly Beatrice, played by Deadpool star Morena Baccarin.

In addition to Baccarin, A Series of Unfortunate Events season 3 is adding Richard E. Grant (Logan), Beth Grant (The Mindy Project), Max Greenfield (New Girl), Peter MacNicol (Veep), and Kassius Nelson to its cast. K. Todd Freeman, Lucy Punch, Usman Ally, Matty Cardarople, Cleo King, John DeSantis, Jacqueline and Joyce Robbins, and Tony Hale reprise their roles from season 1 and season 2.

The trailer ends with our omniscient narrator, Lemony, meeting the Baudelaire children in person for the first time. He has appeared in the Netflix series from the start but has always existed outside the frame, chronicling the events years after they have occurred.

A Series of Unfortunate Events season 3 releases January 1, 2019 on Netflix.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Netflix, A Series of Unfortunate Events
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find ... More
Lenovo Z5s Teased to Sport Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 SoC, Run Android Pie
Twitter Warns Global Users Their Tweets Violate Pakistani Law
Pricee
A Series of Unfortunate Events Season 3 Trailer: More Adventures for the Baudelaires in Final Season of Netflix Series
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

10.or G
TRENDING
  1. Zenfone Max Pro M2 Launched at Rs. 12,999, Max M2 at Rs. 9,999:Highlights
  2. Poco F1 Gets Android Pie-Based MIUI 10.1 Stable Update, Users Report
  3. Viral Video Shows Zomato Delivery Executive Helping Himself to Orders
  4. Nokia 8.1 Review
  5. PUBG Mobile Vikendi Map Release Date Leaked, Officially Hits Beta Monday
  6. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2, ZenFone Max M2 With Front Flash Launched in India
  7. OnePlus 6T In-Display Fingerprint Sensor Claimed to Become Faster With Use
  8. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2, ZenFone Max M2 Set to Launch in India Today
  9. Vivo Y93s With MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, 128GB Storage Launched
  10. PUBG Vikendi Snow Map Release Date for PC, PS4, and Xbox One Revealed
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.