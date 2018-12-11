Netflix has released the first trailer for the third and final season of A Series of Unfortunate Events, which is out on the first day of the new year: January 1, 2019. There will be a total of seven episodes in A Series of Unfortunate Events season 3, which will cover the remaining four books — “The Slippery Slope”, “The Grim Grotto”, “The Penultimate Peril”, and “The End” — in the children's novel series of the same name by Lemony Snicket, pen name for author Daniel Handler.

The first trailer for A Series of Unfortunate Events season 3 opens by chronicling the events of the past two seasons, from the Baudelaire children — Violet (Malina Weissman), Klaus (Louis Hynes), and Sunny (Presley Smith) — being told of their parents' death in a mysterious fire to being shipped from one guardian to the next, as Count Olaf (Neil Patrick Harris) chases after them for their inheritance. Olaf is told what he's after might in fact be "small potatoes", which obviously he means to take literally given his lack of vocabulary and grammar skills.

Girls star Allison Williams, who was introduced at the end of A Series of Unfortunate Events season 2 as the sister to Lemony (Patrick Warburton) and the late Jacques Snicket (Nathan Fillion), seems to have a bigger role in season 3, asking the Baudelaires for help while also helping them figure out their parents' involvement with the secret society known as Volunteer Fire Department, usually referenced to by its acronym V.F.D. The trailer includes a blink-and-you-miss-it peek of a younger Lemony and possibly Beatrice, played by Deadpool star Morena Baccarin.

In addition to Baccarin, A Series of Unfortunate Events season 3 is adding Richard E. Grant (Logan), Beth Grant (The Mindy Project), Max Greenfield (New Girl), Peter MacNicol (Veep), and Kassius Nelson to its cast. K. Todd Freeman, Lucy Punch, Usman Ally, Matty Cardarople, Cleo King, John DeSantis, Jacqueline and Joyce Robbins, and Tony Hale reprise their roles from season 1 and season 2.

The trailer ends with our omniscient narrator, Lemony, meeting the Baudelaire children in person for the first time. He has appeared in the Netflix series from the start but has always existed outside the frame, chronicling the events years after they have occurred.

A Series of Unfortunate Events season 3 releases January 1, 2019 on Netflix.