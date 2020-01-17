Technology News
1917: Free Movie Tickets Available at PVR Cinemas With Mubi Go

Rs. 199 for 12 free tickets — one every week.

By | Updated: 17 January 2020 18:23 IST
1917: Free Movie Tickets Available at PVR Cinemas With Mubi Go

Photo Credit: François Duhamel/Universal Pictures/Dreamworks Pictures

George MacKay in 1917 movie

Highlights
  • Free tickets for 1917 movie available from January 17–23
  • One caveat: limited to “Classic” category at PVR Cinemas
  • Mubi subscription also gives you access to movies at home

Planning to watch 1917, the new award-winning epic war movie that feels like one continuous shot? You can pick up a free ticket at PVR Cinemas, if you subscribe to the curated streaming service Mubi. That's because 1917 is the movie of the week on Mubi Go, an app that offers a complimentary ticket to Mubi subscribers to watch a new hand-picked film at any PVR Cinemas screen across the country. There are a couple of caveats: the offer is available for just one week — Friday, January 17 to Thursday, January 23 — and your free seat will be limited to the “Classic” category, which is restricted to the first few rows that are closest to the screen in some PVR theatres.

To get your free movie ticket for 1917 at PVR Cinemas, all you need to do is sign up for Mubi. Since it's a new entrant in India, Mubi is currently available at an introductory price of Rs. 199 for three months. Mubi Go is part of that subscription. (After that, Mubi costs Rs. 499 a month or Rs. 4,788 annually.) In addition to a free film at the cinema every week, Mubi offers a curated selection of Indian and international titles on its platform, with a new film added — and removed — every day. New films are available for 30 days. Titles currently available François Truffaut's The Last Metro, Hrishikesh Mukherjee's Namak Haram, and Satyajit Ray's Ghare Baire.

Directed and co-written by Sam Mendes (Skyfall) with Krysty Wilson-Cairns, 1917 is partly based on an account of World War I — hence the title — told to Mendes by his paternal grandfather. 1917 stars George MacKay (Captain Fantastic), Dean-Charles Chapman (Game of Thrones), Mark Strong (Shazam!), Andrew Scott (Sherlock), Richard Madden (Bodyguard), Claire Duburcq, Colin Firth (The King's Speech), and Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange). Praised for its direction, acting, realism, Roger Deakins' cinematography, and Thomas Newman's score, 1917 won best picture at the 2020 Golden Globes and has 10 nominations at the 2020 Oscars.

1917 released Friday in cinemas in India.

Further reading: 1917, PVR Cinemas, Mubi, Mubi India, Mubi Go
1917: Free Movie Tickets Available at PVR Cinemas With Mubi Go
