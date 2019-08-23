13 Reasons Why Season 3 Now Streaming on Netflix in India

After 15 months off air, 13 Reasons Why is back. The third and penultimate season of the controversial Netflix teen drama series — which started off as an adaptation of Jay Asher's 2007 novel of the same name — is now streaming on Netflix in India and across the globe. Set eight months after the end of the second season, 13 Reasons Why season 3 finds Clay Jensen (Dylan Minnette) and his friends helping Tyler Down (Devin Druid) to recover while struggling to cover up his attempted school shooting. Soon after, they are dealt another blow as Bryce Walker (Justin Prentice) is found murdered, which kicks off an investigation that engulfs Clay & Co. The third season then turns into a whodunnit murder mystery.

Grace Saif (Night Out) is the only main cast addition to 13 Reasons Why season 3 as Ani Achola, a new student at Liberty High. She's close to Clay and Jessica Davis (Alisha Boe), and has an unknown prior criminal history. In addition to Minnette, Druid, Prentice, Saif, and Boe, the cast of 13 Reasons season 3 also includes Christian Navarro as Tony Padilla, Brandon Flynn as Justin Foley, Miles Heizer as Alex Standall, Ross Butler as Zach Dempsey, Amy Hargreaves as Lainie Jensen, Timothy Granaderos as Montgomery de la Cruz, Anne Winters as Chlöe Rice, Steven Weber as Gary Bolan, and Brenda Strong as Nora Walker.

13 Reasons Why has been a hugely controversial show for Netflix from the start, with critics, audiences, and medical professionals debating the series' effect — particularly surrounding the subject of suicide — on its target audience: teenagers. Said debate led Netflix to insert a warning card and video talking about its themes at the start of each episode after the release of season 1. And with the release of season 2, Netflix launched a support website called 13ReasonsWhy.info, which provides crisis hotline numbers for those in need of help. (If you wish to talk to someone, please visit the website.)

Amid mounting pressure and ongoing backlash, Netflix ultimately caved in last month and edited Hannah Baker's (Katherine Langford) nearly three-minute-long suicide scene from season 1, two years and four months after it was released globally. Those who watch the season 1 finale now will only see Hannah looking into the bathroom mirror followed by her parents finding her body in the tub. By removing the scene entirely, Netflix essentially admitted that the content may have been harmful for younger audiences, and that the show had glamourised suicide.

As for the critical reception of the show itself, 13 Reasons Why has been on a polarising journey so far. The first season scored well with critics, as reviews aggregator Rotten Tomatoes said it provided “a gripping look at adolescent grief whose narrative maturity belies its young-adult milieu” with a 79 percent fresh rating, but the second season was a failure with a 25 percent rotten rating, with the consensus noting that it “loses track of what made the show so gripping in the first place” by “deviating from its source material.”

But thanks to its popularity, which is buoyed by the controversy, 13 Reasons Why has returned for a third season. Earlier in August, Netflix renewed the series for a fourth and final season, which will likely premiere sometime in 2020.

Here's the official synopsis for 13 Reasons Why season 3, via Netflix:

“Eight months after preventing Tyler from committing an unthinkable act at Spring Fling, Clay, Tony, Jessica, Alex, Justin and Zach find ways to shoulder the burden of the cover-up together while helping Tyler move toward recovery. But when the aftermath of a tumultuous homecoming game culminates in the disappearance of a football player, and Clay finds himself under police scrutiny, it's up to a shrewd outsider to steer the group through an investigation that threatens to lay bare everyone's deepest secrets. The stakes are raised as the consequences of even the most well-intended can alter a life forever.”

All 13 episodes of 13 Reasons Why season 3 are available on Netflix. New seasons of Netflix shows are released at 12am PT, which translates to 12:30pm IST from mid-March to early November.

For help, call +91-22-27546669 for the 24x7 AASRA helpline, or +91-44-24640050 for the 24x7 Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre.