What are the best romantic movies on Netflix? The 12 titles below are a mix of comedies, comedy-dramas, and dramas. They star the likes of Brad Pitt, Cate Blanchett, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Manisha Koirala, Daniel Day-Lewis, Winona Ryder, Michelle Pfeiffer, Tom Hanks, Meg Ryan, Joaquin Phoenix, Kalki Koechlin, Saif Ali Khan, and Preity Zinta. And they come from directors such as Anurag Kashyap, Martin Scorsese, David Fincher, Farhan Akhtar, Spike Jonze, Nora Ephron, Mani Ratnam, and Ang Lee. A “⭐” marks an editors' choice.

The Age of Innocence (1993) Martin Scorsese displays restraint with this adaptation of Edith Wharton's 1920 novel of the same name, about the grandeur and hypocrisy of 1870s high society, that follows an attorney (Daniel Day-Lewis) who is engaged to fellow attorney and socialite (Winona Ryder), and then falls for her livelier cousin and heiress (Michelle Pfeiffer) who's separated from her husband. Barfi! (2012) Set in the 1970s amidst the hills of Darjeeling, writer-director Anurag Basu tells the tale of three people (Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, and Ileana D'Cruz) as they learn to love while battling the notions held by society. The film was praised for its heartwarming nature, but criticised for its narrative handling and forced prettiness, with one critic going so far to call it “facile and plastic”. Bombay (1995) Set during the 1992–93 Bombay riots, writer-director Mani Ratnam offers a look at the communal tensions that cause a strain on the relationship between a Muslim woman (Manisha Koirala) and a Hindu man (Arvind Swamy). The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008) Born as an elderly man in a New Orleans nursing home, the titular man (Brad Pitt) ages in reverse in this fantasy drama from director David Fincher, with his love for the dancer Daisy (Cate Blanchett) the only thing that keeps him going through the unusual adventures that pepper his life. Dev.D (2009) Anurag Kashyap offers a modern-day reimagining of Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's Bengali romance classic Devdas, in which a man (Abhay Deol), having broken up with his childhood sweetheart, finds refuge in alcohol and drugs, before falling for a prostitute (Kalki Koechlin). Dil Chahta Hai (2001) Farhan Akhtar's directorial debut about three inseparable childhood friends whose wildly different approach to relationships creates a strain on their friendship remains a cult favourite. Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Preity Zinta star. Her (2013)⭐ A lonely man (Joaquin Phoenix) falls in love with an intelligent computer operating system (Scarlett Johansson), who enriches his life and learns from him, in Spike Jonze's masterpiece. Scott Pilgrim vs. the World (2010)⭐ A slacker musician (Michael Cera) must battle his newest girlfriend's (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) seven evil exes to woo her in this adaptation of the graphic novel. Edgar Wright directs. Sense and Sensibility (1995) Jane Austen's famous work is brought to life by director Ang Lee, about three sisters who are forced to seek financial security through marriage after the death of their wealthy father leaves them poor by the rules of inheritance. Sleepless in Seattle (1993) A grieving widower (Tom Hanks) and an unhappily-engaged journalist (Meg Ryan) are brought together by an eight-year-old, a best friend, and fate in this rom-com directed by Nora Ephron. The Souvenir (2019) A shy and sheltered film student (Honor Swinton Byrne) falls into an intense and toxic relationship with a charismatic and dubious older man (Tom Burke) in what is a semi-autobiographical retelling of writer-director Joanna Hogg's life. An unexpected sequel, The Souvenir Part II, is due in 2022. Tu Hai Mera Sunday (2016) Five thirty-something friends struggle to find a place in Mumbai where they can play football in peace in this light-hearted rom-com tale, which explores gender divides and social mores along the way. Barun Sobti, Shahana Goswami, Avinash Tiwary, Vishal Malhotra, Rasika Dugal, and Maanvi Gagroo star.