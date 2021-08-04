What are the best mystery and thriller series on Disney+ Hotstar? The 10 titles below are led by actors in Kate Winslet, Tom Hiddleston, Kiefer Sutherland, Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson, Claire Danes, Evan Rachel Wood, Thandiwe Newton, Jeffrey Wright, Nick Offerman, Kyle MacLachlan, Néstor Cantillana, and Ben Mendelsohn. And they come from the minds of David Lynch, Jonathan Nolan, Lisa Joy, Alex Garland, Michael Waldron, Brad Ingelsby, Joel Surnow, Robert Cochran, Howard Gordon, Alex Gansa, Richard Price, Nic Pizzolatto, and Pablo Larraín.

You might find more mystery and thriller TV shows in our list of best TV series. If you're looking for more TV series on Disney+ Hotstar, we've recommendations for some select other genres as well that you should check out.

The Best TV Series on Disney+ Hotstar

The Best Comedy Series on Disney+ Hotstar

The Best Drama Series on Disney+ Hotstar

24 (2001 – 2014) Kiefer Sutherland will be best remembered for playing counter-terrorist agent Jack Bauer, who would do anything to stop a terrorist plot — sometimes several in one season — no matter what the moral, ethical, or personal cost. No definitive consensus, but these are generally considered to be the best seasons (in order): seasons five, one, four, and two.

Devs (2020) Ex Machina writer-director Alex Garland continues his fascination for tech thrillers with this miniseries about a software engineer who investigates the secretive development division of a quantum computing company she works at, believing it's behind her boyfriend's disappearance. Nick Offerman (Parks and Recreation) stars as the head of the quantum firm.

Fugitives [Prófugos] (2011 – 2014) Oscar-winner Pablo Larraín partly directed this Spanish-language Chilean thriller about four individuals who must go on the run across the length and breadth of the country after a failed drug deal.

Homeland (2011 – 2020) The first two years of this eight-season spy thriller, about a CIA officer (Claire Danes) with bipolar disorder who suspects a returning US Marine Corps vet (Damian Lewis) has been turned by al-Qaeda, were the best years, before embarking on a steady descent into mediocrity. Recovered for the eighth and final season, but that's too much commitment.

Loki (2021 – Present) Tom Hiddleston's God of Mischief is pulled off the Marvel timeline (from 2012's The Avengers) and into the inner workings of time cops who ensure that everyone stays on their predetermined path. Soon, he makes a series of startling discoveries that could unravel it all. Renewed for season 2.

Mare of Easttown (2021) Kate Winslet is a jaded small-town police detective who's trying to solve the murder of a teenage mother and the disappearance of a young girl. At the same time, she's also dealing with an unstable home life: a divorce, a son lost to suicide, and a custody battle with his widow. A seven-episode miniseries.

The Outsider (2020) Based on Stephen King's 2018 novel of the same name, a police detective (Ben Mendelsohn) and a private investigator (Cynthia Erivo) suspect the involvement of a mysterious force in the gruesome murder of an 11-year-old boy in the woods of the US state of Georgia. Might be a little too slow for some. A 10-episode miniseries.

True Detective (2014 – 2019) Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson played two Louisiana homicide detectives in the first and only worthwhile season of this anthology crime drama, whose pursuit of a serial killer over a 17-year period gains renewed interest owing to a new, similar case.

Twin Peaks (1990 – 2017) Through the point-of-view of an idiosyncratic FBI agent investigating a young woman's murder in the peculiar title town, David Lynch explored the dark side of human nature with his traditional use of surrealism, mysticism, dream sequences, and a circus of oddball characters. Suffered immensely after network pressure led to murder storyline being resolved in season 2 and was cancelled. Revived 25 years later in Twin Peaks: The Return — not on streaming — garnering much acclaim.