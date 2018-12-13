After a fruitful autumn that gave us new chapters of James Franco's double role in The Deuce and animated comedy BoJack Horseman, and new stories in 1970s period drama Narcos: Mexico and Julia Roberts-starrer Homecoming, we are moving into the winter period that is generally slow for cable networks. That's not the case for steaming services and prestige studios though, which will debut new Indian originals such as Selection Day and Four More Shots Please!, alongside the return of big names in Star Trek: Discovery and True Detective. As always, there will be a couple of surprises that will be unveiled last minute, but here are the ones we already know about.

December 2018 TV Shows

The Innocent Man

When: December 14, 2018

Where: Netflix

Netflix's love for the true crime genre was eventually going to find its way to John Grisham's only true crime novel of the same name, about a small-town Oklahoma man wrongfully convicted of a woman's rape and murder in 1988, only to be exonerated by DNA evidence and other material 11 years later. It's not spoilers, it's history.

Vanity Fair

When: December 21, 2018

Where: Amazon Prime Video

A seven-part adaptation of William Makepeace Thackeray's classic 19th-century English novel, which skewers British society through the lens of Becky Sharp (Ready Player One's Olivia Cooke), a cynical woman who will use her charms and everything at her disposal to seduce men and climb the social ladder. Aired in the UK on ITV in September and was received very well.

Marvel's Runaways

When: December 22, 2018

Where: Amazon Prime Video

After actually running away at the end of the first season, Runaways season 2 finds its titular teenagers hiding in an underground hostel as they plan their next move against their cult-belonging parents, who are trying to find them. Runaways co-creator Josh Schwartz revealed in August that the new season will also feature their first proper connection to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Watership Down

When: December 23, 2018

Where: Netflix

BBC and Netflix have assembled a star-studded ensemble voice cast of James McAvoy, John Boyega, Ben Kingsley, Nicholas Hoult, Gemma Arterton, Daniel Kaluuya, Olivia Colman, Peter Capaldi, Gemma Chan, Taron Egerton, and Rosamund Pike among others for its four-part animated adaptation of Richard Adams' 1972 southern England novel. Grammy-winner Sam Smith composed the theme.

Selection Day

When: December 28, 2018

Where: Netflix

The fourth Netflix Original series from India is an adaptation of Indo-Australian Aravind Adiga's 2016 book of the same name, which is the coming-of-age story of two teenagers brought up by their domineering father with a single purpose: to become the two best cricket batsmen in the world. It's technically a British-Indian original, since most of the creators are English.

Selection Day, Roma, Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle, and More on Netflix in December

The Orville

When: December 31, 2018

Where: Hotstar

Seth MacFarlane's Star Trek-inspired comedy failed with critics but lit up with audiences in its debut season, which was good enough for Fox — the American producer and broadcaster — to greenlight a second season. Jessica Szohr (Gossip Girl) joins the season 2 cast as a regular, while Chris J. Johnson (Betrayal) will have a recurring role.

January 2019 TV Shows

A Series of Unfortunate Events

When: January 1, 2019

Where: Netflix

While the 2004 film adaptation never got a follow-up, the TV version of Lemony Snicket's children's novels is about to receive a proper ending come New Year's Day, with seven final episodes covering the last four books in the 13-book series. Neil Patrick Harris returns as the mischievous, ever-scheming Count Olaf, who is still trying to get control of the Baudelaire fortune, with the three children only able to rely on themselves, as usual.

A Series of Unfortunate Events Season 3 Trailer: More Adventures for the Baudelaires in Final Season of Netflix Series

True Detective

When: January 14, 2019

Where: Hotstar

Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali headlines the cast for the third season of this anthology series, which returns after three years off air due to the unfavourable reception of the second season. HBO wanted creator Nic Pizzolatto to share writing duties or shift showrunner work, but he's still the sole writer — except one episode that he co-wrote — for a new story set across three time periods in the Ozarks. Hell, Pizzolatto is also making his directorial debut here.

Star Trek: Discovery

When: January 18, 2019

Where: Netflix

The prequel to the original Star Trek series had a troubled season 2 production, switching showrunners again as new Trek TV chief Alex Kurtzman took the mantle. The adventures continue with Anson Mount (Hell on Wheels) joining as USS Enterprise captain Christopher Pike, and Rebecca Romijn (X-Men series) and Ethan Peck guest starring as Pike's second-in-command and young Spock, respectively.

The Grand Tour

When: January 18, 2019

Where: Amazon Prime Video

Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May return for the third season of their new motoring series after being kicked off BBC's Top Gear. Filming has reportedly taken place in Colombia, Scotland, Wales, Mongolia, France, Georgia, Azerbaijan, and the US. Expect more antics, more controversial humour, and of course — a lot of tyre spin and shredding.

Crashing

When: January 21, 2019

Where: Hotstar

The Judd Apatow-produced and occasionally-directed comedy about the hectic New York stand-up comedy scene — starring creator Pete Holmes as a semi-autobiographical version of himself — moves into its third year with a new batch of eight episodes. John Mulaney, Amy Schumer, Ray Romano, Colin Quinn, and Dave Attell are some of the (comedian) guest stars.

High Maintenance

When: January 21, 2019

Where: Hotstar

There's no end to marijuana clients in New York, and hence Ben Sinclair's critically-acclaimed series about a bike-riding marijuana deliveryman also enters its third year — ninth overall, if you're counting the six tiny seasons and four years it spent on Vimeo — with more eclectic stories. Nine episodes across March.

Four More Shots Please!

When: January 25, 2019

Where: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon is kicking off the new year with a new original from India that revolves around the lives of four young, urban women – starring Sayani Gupta (Inside Edge), Kirti Kulhari (Pink), TV presenter Bani J and Maanvi Gagroo (PK) – written by two women in Devika Bhagat (Manorama Six Feet Under) and Ishita Moitra (Kambakkht Ishq), and directed by another: Anu Menon (Waiting).

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

When: January 25, 2019

Where: Netflix

Tin Fey's Netflix comedy took a different release approach for its final season, dividing it into two parts. Six episodes were released back in May, as Kimmy (Ellie Kemper) began her new job at a tech start-up while struggling to escape the spotlight of a new documentary and the demands of a book deal, and the final six episodes will close out her storyline and of those around her.

February 2019 TV Shows

The Umbrella Academy

When: February 15, 2019

Where: Netflix

Ellen Page is the cast highlight and only non-superpowered member of an ensemble for this adaptation of Gerard Way's comic book series about six adopted thirty-something children who reunite to solve the mystery behind their father's death, which might be connected to a global apocalypse. Tom Hopper, Mary J. Bilge, and Cameron Britton also star.

The future

Spring is a busy time for networks but there isn't a lot of clarity right now. Here's what we have so far:

American Gods / March 11, 2019, Amazon Prime Video

Our Planet / April 5, 2019, Netflix

Game of Thrones / April 2019, Hotstar