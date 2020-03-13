Technology News
Westworld Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Review, Trailer, and More

On Hotstar Premium — soon to be Disney+ Hotstar — in India.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 13 March 2020 15:38 IST
Westworld Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Review, Trailer, and More

Photo Credit: HBO

Evan Rachel Wood as Dolores in Westworld season 3

  • Westworld season 3 release date is March 16 on Hotstar
  • Aaron Paul, Vincent Cassel new to Westworld season 3 cast
  • Early Westworld season 3 reviews aren’t hugely promising

Bring yourself back online. Nearly two years after it left our screens — 20 months and 20 days, to be precise — Westworld returns for season 3. HBO's imaginative, mind-boggling sci-fi series, from husband-wife duo Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, which tackles big philosophical questions around free will and more, is set to assume a completely different shape. For the most part, Westworld season 3 takes place in the futuristic human world, having left behind its theme park shores at the end of season 2. Some of it was filmed in the near-futuristic Singapore, digitally gussied up to look like Los Angeles.

In India, Westworld season 3 will be available on Hotstar Premium — which was will be rebranded as Disney+ Hotstar towards the end of March, at the start of the 2020 Indian Premier League season. (A release date on Star World has yet to be decided.) From release date to cast, here's all you need to know about Westworld season 3.

From Westworld to The Mandalorian, TV Shows to Watch in March

Westworld season 3 release date

The third season of Westworld premieres Sunday, March 15 at 9pm ET on HBO in the US.

That translates to Monday, March 16 at 6:30am IST. In India, Westworld season 3 will be available on Hotstar. Since the Disney-owned streaming service only uploads episodes after they are done airing in the US, Westworld season 3 episode 1 won't be available before 7:38am IST on March 16, since the premiere is longer than usual.

Following Westworld season 3 episodes — there are eight in total — will be available around 7:30am IST every Monday.

Westworld season 3 trailer

HBO released the first teaser trailer for Westworld season 3 in May last year, which has since been pulled off its official YouTube channel. A second one was unveiled at the 2019 San Diego Comic-Con in June, which is still available. And a third and final trailer — below — arrived in February.

Westworld season 3 cast

Returning cast members on Westworld season 3 include Evan Rachel Wood as android revolution leader Dolores Abernathy, Thandie Newton as fellow android Maeve Millay, Jeffrey Wright as Westworld programming chief and android Bernard Lowe / Westworld co-founder Arnold Weber, Tessa Thompson as android-masquerading-as-human Charlotte Hale, Ed Harris as veteran Westworld guest The Man in Black, Luke Hemsworth as Westworld security head Ashley Stubbs, Simon Quarterman as Westworld story director Lee Sizemore, and Rodrigo Santoro as Maeve's android companion, Hector Escaton.

Joining them are Aaron Paul as criminal-for-hire Caleb Nichols, Vincent Cassel (Black Swan) as new villain Serac, Lena Waithe (The Chi) as Ash, rapper Kid Cudi as Francis, NFL footballer Marshawn Lynch as Giggles, Jefferson Mays (Inherent Vice) as tech company co-founder Liam Dempsey Sr., John Gallagher Jr. (10 Cloverfield Lane) as Liam, Michael Ealy (Barbershop) as Jake, and Tommy Flanagan (Sons of Anarchy) as Conells.

Westworld season 3 review

The first reviews for the third season of Westworld arrived last Thursday, March 5.

Per the consensus on reviews aggregator Rotten Tomatoes — where it's 73 percent “fresh” off 22 ratings — “Westworld succeeds in rebooting itself by broadening its scope beyond the titular amusement park while tightening its storytelling clarity -- although some may feel that the soul has been stripped from this machine in the process.”

Based on 15 critic reviews on fellow aggregator Metacritic, Westworld season 3 has a “generally favourable” 61 score.

Westworld season 3 poster

Here you go:

westworld season 3 poster Westworld season 3 poster

The official poster for Westworld season 3
Photo Credit: HBO

Westworld, Westworld Season 3, HBO, Hotstar, Disney Plus Hotstar, Disney Plus, Disney, Star India, Aaron Paul
Akhil Arora
