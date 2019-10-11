Technology News
Netflix’s Upstarts Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Director, and More

It’s about three friends who start an “Uber for medicines”.

By | Updated: 11 October 2019 18:04 IST
Photo Credit: Netflix

  • Upstarts release date is October 18 on Netflix
  • Priyanshu Painyuli, Chandrachoor Rai star in the film
  • For Netflix, Upstarts is seventh Indian movie in 2019

Netflix is headed to Bangalore for its next Indian film, Upstarts, which follows three college graduates who are “determined to ride the burgeoning wave of startup companies” and “set out to change the world while making millions.” That makes it sound something like TVF's Pitchers meets HBO's Silicon Valley. Upstarts will be Netflix's seventh Indian movie this year, after the critically-acclaimed crime drama Soni in January, the Priyanka Chopra-produced Marathi drama Firebrand in February, the Madhuri Dixit-produced Marathi comedy-drama 15 August in March, the romantic drama Music Teacher in April, the Mithila Palkar, Abhay Deol-starrer comedy Chopsticks in May, and the romantic drama Jaoon Kahan Bata Ae Dil in August. From release date to cast, here's all you need to know about Upstarts.

Upstarts Netflix release date

The release date for Upstarts is Friday, October 18.

Upstarts Netflix cast

The cast of Upstarts includes Priyanshu Painyuli (Bhavesh Joshi Superhero), Chandrachoor Rai (Office vs. Office), Shadab Kamal (Har Har Byomkesh), Rajeev Siddhartha (Bekaaboo), Sheetal Thakur (Brij Mohan Amar Rahe), Ninad Kamat (Airlift), Swati Semwal (Fanney Khan), and Eijaz Khan (City of Dreams).

Upstarts Netflix director

Udai Singh Pawar is the writer and director on Upstarts. This is his first feature film. Pawar has previously worked as an associate director on Akshay Kumar-starrer Airlift, and Sudhir Mishra-directed Inkaar.

Upstarts has been produced by Raja Menon (Airlift), Janani Ravichandran, and Jawahar Sharma of Bandra West Productions, which previously worked on the Saif Ali Khan-starrer remake Chef.

Upstarts Netflix synopsis

“Upstarts is a bromance about three college graduates — Kapil (Painyuli), Yash (Rai) and Vinay (Kamal) — from small-town India, captivated by the startup mania sweeping the country. The three friends now want to set up their own company that will change the world, while making them pots of money, of course. As they enter the rollercoaster startup ecosystem of big dreams, big money, and bigger sharks, they face the biggest question: What has greater value, their dreams or their friendship?”

Upstarts Netflix trailer

Netflix released the first and only trailer for Upstarts at the end of September, which gave us a look at the central trio and their “Uber for medicines” startup idea, the troubles they have raising funding and in looking good to investors, and the inevitable conflicts that emerge between the co-founders. The trailer also hints at a bit of comedy and bromance.

 

Upstarts Netflix runtime

The running time of Upstarts is listed as 1 hour and 52 minutes, per the film's title page on Netflix's website.

Upstarts Netflix review

Netflix is not providing early access to members of the press, so don't expect any reviews to be available prior to release day on October 18.

