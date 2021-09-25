Technology News
loading

TUDUM Netflix Trailers, First Looks, and the Biggest Announcements

Netflix’s global fan event has a lot to offer.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 25 September 2021 22:14 IST
TUDUM Netflix Trailers, First Looks, and the Biggest Announcements

Photo Credit: Netflix

Radhika Apte at TUDUM

Highlights
  • TUDUM event began at 9:30pm IST on Saturday
  • Over 145 Netflix stars are part of TUDUM event
  • TUDUM: India Spotlight took place at 9pm IST

TUDUM — Netflix's inaugural global fan event — is promising a lot. First looks at the Regency-era hit Bridgerton season 2, Neil Gaiman's The Sandman series, Jason Bateman-led Ozark season 4, the second season of Emily in Paris, and League of Legends animated series Arcane. There will be a trailer for Army of the Dead prequel Army of Thieves. Additionally, we might get new looks at Stranger Things 4 and The Witcher season 2. Plus, new clips for Don't Look Up with Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, and Red Notice with Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds.

This is all in addition to 11 Indian series and movies that Netflix showcased at the pre-show TUDUM: India spotlight. We've collected it all together so you can watch all the TUDUM India trailers and first looks in one place.

Updating live…

Red Notice

Release date: November 12

Three world's best in one film: Johnson plays the world's greatest tracker FBI Special Agent John Hartley, Gadot is the world's most wanted art thief Sarah Black, and Reynolds is the world's greatest con-artist Nolan Booth. Hartley and Reynolds team up to take down Gadot.

Stranger Things 4

Release date: 2022

A new teaser for the fourth season of Stranger Things introduces a new location: the Creel House, the home of disturbed and intimidating man Victor Creel (Robert Englund) who's now imprisoned in a psychiatric hospital for a gruesome murder he committed in the 1950s.

Money Heist season 5 ‘Volume 2'

Release date: December 3

Álvaro Morte showed up at TUDUM to unveil the first look at the final five episodes — Volume 2 — of the fifth and final season of the hit Spanish series. Money Heist fans have already been in tears following the death of you-know-who, and it promises to be a fiery goodbye.

Ozark season 4

Ozark lead star and Emmy-winning director Jason Bateman gave us the first look at the fourth and final season of Netflix crime drama at TUDUM. Laura Linney, Julia Garner, Janet McTeer, Tom Pelphrey, Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, Charlie Tahan, Lisa Emery and Jessica Frances Dukes also return.

jeen-yuhs

Filmed over two decades, jeen-yuhs — a three-act documentary from Coodie Simmons and Chike Ozah — is an intimate and revealing portrait of Kanye's experience, showcasing both his formative days trying to break through and his life today as a global brand and artist. TUDUM gave us the first look.

Sex Education season 4

Just days after the release of Sex Education season 3, stars Nctui Gatwa and Kedar Williams-Stirling showed up at TUDUM to announce that the beloved British secondary school series will return for a fourth season. I wouldn't be surprised if this doesn't arrive until 2023.

It's a John Cena double-header this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss The Suicide Squad, and later, Fast & Furious 9 (from 28:03). Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: TUDUM, Netflix, Netflix TUDUM, Money Heist season 5 volume 2, The Witcher season 2, Cobra Kai season 4, Stranger Things 4, Bridgerton season 2, Emily in Paris, Red Notice, Sex Education season 4, The Sandman, Extraction 2, Arcane, Cowboy Bebop, Murder Mystery 2, Army of Thieves, Dont Look Up, Enola Holmes 2, The Witcher Blood Origin
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More

Related Stories

TUDUM Netflix Trailers, First Looks, and the Biggest Announcements
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G With 120Hz Display, Triple Rear Cameras Launched
  2. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021 to Go Live Starting October 4
  3. How to Watch IPL 2021 Cricket Matches Online
  4. Cryptocurrency: Little-Known Shiba Inu, Dash Are Making a Splash
  5. iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max First Impressions
  6. iPhone 13 Series Pre-Order Begins Today: Prices Around the World
  7. Realme Narzo 50A, Narzo 50i Smartphones Launched in India: All Details
  8. Elon Musk Says 'Super Important for Doge Fees to Drop'
  9. How to Watch Netflix TUDUM and What to Expect
  10. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021 Sale Goes Live on October 7
#Latest Stories
  1. Money Heist Season 5 ‘Volume 2’ First Look Teases a Fiery Goodbye
  2. Stranger Things 4 Teaser Trailer Introduces the Creel House
  3. TUDUM Netflix India Round-Up: Little Things, Aranyak, Khufiya, Finding Anamika, and More
  4. Xiaomi Watch Color 2 Launch Set for September 27; Teased to Feature Circular Display, 117 Sports Modes
  5. Xiaomi Civi Specifications Teased Ahead of September 27 Launch, to Come With Snapdragon 778G SoC
  6. Cryptocurrency Crackdown in China: After Latest Ban, Over $400 Million Worth of Tokens Liquidated Within 24 Hours
  7. TUDUM Netflix: Time, Cast, Schedule, and How to Watch
  8. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra May Come With Galaxy Note-Like S Pen Integration and Curved Display, Renders Suggest
  9. NASA Astronauts Aboard ISS To Use Augmented Reality Technology To Repair Tools
  10. Apple's Rumoured MacBook Pro Models Could Receive Higher Resolution Screens, macOS Beta Leak Suggests
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com