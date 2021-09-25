TUDUM — Netflix's inaugural global fan event — is promising a lot. First looks at the Regency-era hit Bridgerton season 2, Neil Gaiman's The Sandman series, Jason Bateman-led Ozark season 4, the second season of Emily in Paris, and League of Legends animated series Arcane. There will be a trailer for Army of the Dead prequel Army of Thieves. Additionally, we might get new looks at Stranger Things 4 and The Witcher season 2. Plus, new clips for Don't Look Up with Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, and Red Notice with Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds.

This is all in addition to 11 Indian series and movies that Netflix showcased at the pre-show TUDUM: India spotlight. We've collected it all together so you can watch all the TUDUM India trailers and first looks in one place.

Updating live…

Red Notice

Release date: November 12

Three world's best in one film: Johnson plays the world's greatest tracker FBI Special Agent John Hartley, Gadot is the world's most wanted art thief Sarah Black, and Reynolds is the world's greatest con-artist Nolan Booth. Hartley and Reynolds team up to take down Gadot.

Stranger Things 4

Release date: 2022

A new teaser for the fourth season of Stranger Things introduces a new location: the Creel House, the home of disturbed and intimidating man Victor Creel (Robert Englund) who's now imprisoned in a psychiatric hospital for a gruesome murder he committed in the 1950s.

Money Heist season 5 ‘Volume 2'

Release date: December 3

Álvaro Morte showed up at TUDUM to unveil the first look at the final five episodes — Volume 2 — of the fifth and final season of the hit Spanish series. Money Heist fans have already been in tears following the death of you-know-who, and it promises to be a fiery goodbye.

Ozark season 4

Ozark lead star and Emmy-winning director Jason Bateman gave us the first look at the fourth and final season of Netflix crime drama at TUDUM. Laura Linney, Julia Garner, Janet McTeer, Tom Pelphrey, Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, Charlie Tahan, Lisa Emery and Jessica Frances Dukes also return.

jeen-yuhs

Filmed over two decades, jeen-yuhs — a three-act documentary from Coodie Simmons and Chike Ozah — is an intimate and revealing portrait of Kanye's experience, showcasing both his formative days trying to break through and his life today as a global brand and artist. TUDUM gave us the first look.

Sex Education season 4

Just days after the release of Sex Education season 3, stars Nctui Gatwa and Kedar Williams-Stirling showed up at TUDUM to announce that the beloved British secondary school series will return for a fourth season. I wouldn't be surprised if this doesn't arrive until 2023.