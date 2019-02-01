Netflix has a few big names in its original movie line-up for February, with the Jake Gyllenhaal-led art horror Velvet Buzzsaw out February 1, Ocean's trilogy director Steven Soderbergh's NBA drama High Flying Bird on February 8, and the satirical fantasy comedy Isn't It Romantic starring Rebel Wilson, Priyanka Chopra, and Liam Hemsworth, arriving February 28. On the original series front, comedy Russian Doll — which counts Amy Poehler as one of three co-creators, and out February 1 — is getting rave early reviews, which will be followed by the third season of critically-acclaimed One Day at a Time on February 8, and the Ellen Page-starring adaptation of Gerard Way's comic book The Umbrella Academy on February 15.

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj, the variety show that burst onto the scene late last year with in-depth, incisive and hilarious takes on timely political topics, returns for a second volume starting February 10. New episodes stream every Sunday, as before. And if you're looking for straight-up stand-up comedy, the likes of Ray Romano (Everybody Loves Raymond) and Ken Jeong (The Hangover) have hour-long specials dropping February 5 and February 14, respectively.

With that, here are our four picks for February 2019 that you should watch out for, and the full list of movies and TV shows coming to Netflix India after that.

Russian Doll / February 1

Orange Is the New Black star Natasha Lyonne is the lead cast member, writer, one of the directors and one of three co-creators — alongside Amy Poehler (Parks and Recreation), Leslye Headland (Bachelorette) — on Russian Doll, which centres on a woman Nadia (Lyonne) who is caught in a strange loop: attending, reliving and dying at the end of the same night, her 36th birthday party. Lyonne thinks the show will last for at least three seasons.

High Flying Bird / February 8

Steven Soderbergh teams up with Oscar-winning writer Tarell Alvin McCraney, who adapted his own play for 2016's Moonlight, for a basketball drama that takes place during an NBA lockout. With his big rookie client (Melvin Gregg, from American Vandal) out of work, a sports agent (André Holland, from Castle Rock) comes up with a brave idea to save their respective careers. It also stars Zazie Beetz (Deadpool 2), Bill Duke (Predator), Sonja Sohn (The Wire), Zachary Quinto (Star Trek), and Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks). Like his last film, Soderbergh shot it on an iPhone, the 8 this time.

The Red Turtle (2016) / February 20

A Cannes winner and an Oscar nominee, this Studio Ghibli co-production is a wordless, animated fable about a man stranded on an island — co-written and directed by Michaël Dudok de Wit, who was personally appointed by the great Hayao Miyazaki — that has a simple story on the surface, but conveys some beautiful messages about life, with some lovely visuals to boot. It's minimalist yet all-encompassing.

The Beatles: Eight Days a Week (2016) / February 15

Following the legendary English band during their touring years from 1962 to 1966 — from the Cavern Club in Liverpool to their final concert in San Francisco — this documentary from director Ron Howard (Solo: A Star Wars Story) offers a feel-good, hagiographic look of The Beatles. But the music is so good, and their performances so winning, that you will easily be carried away. No wonder it won a Grammy and sound-craft Emmys then.

Here's the full list of all the new content coming to Netflix India in February 2019. We've marked Netflix Original titles in bold for your convenience.

February 1

Always A Witch: Season 1

Aterrados

Bondi Rescue: Collection 1-2

Border Patrol: Collection 1-2

Bringing Sexy Back: Season 1

Clash of the Collectables: Season 1

DEAR EX

Diva Brides: Season 1

Free Rein: Valentine's Day

Ghost Town Gold: Season 1

Going in Style

Kitten Rescuers: Season 1

My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic: Season 6

Russian Doll

True: Happy Hearts Day

Velvet Buzzsaw

February 2

Bordertown: Season 2

Romance is a bonus book, weekly

RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars: Season 4

February 5

¡Nailed It! México

Men on a Mission: 2018, weekly

Ray Romano: Right Here, Around the Corner

February 8

High Flying Bird

Kevin Hart's Guide to Black History

One Day at a Time: Season 3

ReMastered: The Two Killings of Sam Cooke

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants

The Tree of Blood

February 9

The Break: Season 2

February 10

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 2, weekly

February 11

Flavorful Origins: Season 1

The Lady in the Van

Unforgettable

February 14

Dating Around

Ken Jeong: You Complete Me, Ho

Velvet Colección: Season 2

February 15

American Wedding

Concussion

Jarhead

Larry Charles' Dangerous World of Comedy

Role Models

The Beatles: Eight Days a Week

The Breaker Upperers

The Dragon Prince: Season 2

The Perfect Man

The Umbrella Academy: Season 1

February 17

Dragons: Race to the Edge: Season 3-4

February 20

The Red Turtle (La tortue rouge)

February 22

Chef's Table: Volume 6

GO! Vive a Tu Manera: Season 1

Paddleton

Paris Is Us

Rebellion: Season 2

Suburra: Season 2

The Big Family Cooking Showdown: Season 2

Workin' Moms

February 27

The Night Before

February 28

American Honey

Isn't It Romantic