Netflix has a few big names in its original movie line-up for February, with the Jake Gyllenhaal-led art horror Velvet Buzzsaw out February 1, Ocean's trilogy director Steven Soderbergh's NBA drama High Flying Bird on February 8, and the satirical fantasy comedy Isn't It Romantic starring Rebel Wilson, Priyanka Chopra, and Liam Hemsworth, arriving February 28. On the original series front, comedy Russian Doll — which counts Amy Poehler as one of three co-creators, and out February 1 — is getting rave early reviews, which will be followed by the third season of critically-acclaimed One Day at a Time on February 8, and the Ellen Page-starring adaptation of Gerard Way's comic book The Umbrella Academy on February 15.
Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj, the variety show that burst onto the scene late last year with in-depth, incisive and hilarious takes on timely political topics, returns for a second volume starting February 10. New episodes stream every Sunday, as before. And if you're looking for straight-up stand-up comedy, the likes of Ray Romano (Everybody Loves Raymond) and Ken Jeong (The Hangover) have hour-long specials dropping February 5 and February 14, respectively.
With that, here are our four picks for February 2019 that you should watch out for, and the full list of movies and TV shows coming to Netflix India after that.
Russian Doll / February 1
Orange Is the New Black star Natasha Lyonne is the lead cast member, writer, one of the directors and one of three co-creators — alongside Amy Poehler (Parks and Recreation), Leslye Headland (Bachelorette) — on Russian Doll, which centres on a woman Nadia (Lyonne) who is caught in a strange loop: attending, reliving and dying at the end of the same night, her 36th birthday party. Lyonne thinks the show will last for at least three seasons.
High Flying Bird / February 8
Steven Soderbergh teams up with Oscar-winning writer Tarell Alvin McCraney, who adapted his own play for 2016's Moonlight, for a basketball drama that takes place during an NBA lockout. With his big rookie client (Melvin Gregg, from American Vandal) out of work, a sports agent (André Holland, from Castle Rock) comes up with a brave idea to save their respective careers. It also stars Zazie Beetz (Deadpool 2), Bill Duke (Predator), Sonja Sohn (The Wire), Zachary Quinto (Star Trek), and Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks). Like his last film, Soderbergh shot it on an iPhone, the 8 this time.
The Red Turtle (2016) / February 20
A Cannes winner and an Oscar nominee, this Studio Ghibli co-production is a wordless, animated fable about a man stranded on an island — co-written and directed by Michaël Dudok de Wit, who was personally appointed by the great Hayao Miyazaki — that has a simple story on the surface, but conveys some beautiful messages about life, with some lovely visuals to boot. It's minimalist yet all-encompassing.
The Beatles: Eight Days a Week (2016) / February 15
Following the legendary English band during their touring years from 1962 to 1966 — from the Cavern Club in Liverpool to their final concert in San Francisco — this documentary from director Ron Howard (Solo: A Star Wars Story) offers a feel-good, hagiographic look of The Beatles. But the music is so good, and their performances so winning, that you will easily be carried away. No wonder it won a Grammy and sound-craft Emmys then.
Here's the full list of all the new content coming to Netflix India in February 2019. We've marked Netflix Original titles in bold for your convenience.
February 1
Always A Witch: Season 1
Aterrados
Bondi Rescue: Collection 1-2
Border Patrol: Collection 1-2
Bringing Sexy Back: Season 1
Clash of the Collectables: Season 1
DEAR EX
Diva Brides: Season 1
Free Rein: Valentine's Day
Ghost Town Gold: Season 1
Going in Style
Kitten Rescuers: Season 1
My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic: Season 6
Russian Doll
True: Happy Hearts Day
Velvet Buzzsaw
February 2
Bordertown: Season 2
Romance is a bonus book, weekly
RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars: Season 4
February 5
¡Nailed It! México
Men on a Mission: 2018, weekly
Ray Romano: Right Here, Around the Corner
February 8
High Flying Bird
Kevin Hart's Guide to Black History
One Day at a Time: Season 3
ReMastered: The Two Killings of Sam Cooke
The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants
The Tree of Blood
February 9
The Break: Season 2
February 10
Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 2, weekly
February 11
Flavorful Origins: Season 1
The Lady in the Van
Unforgettable
February 14
Dating Around
Ken Jeong: You Complete Me, Ho
Velvet Colección: Season 2
February 15
American Wedding
Concussion
Jarhead
Larry Charles' Dangerous World of Comedy
Role Models
The Beatles: Eight Days a Week
The Breaker Upperers
The Dragon Prince: Season 2
The Perfect Man
The Umbrella Academy: Season 1
February 17
Dragons: Race to the Edge: Season 3-4
February 20
The Red Turtle (La tortue rouge)
February 22
Chef's Table: Volume 6
GO! Vive a Tu Manera: Season 1
Paddleton
Paris Is Us
Rebellion: Season 2
Suburra: Season 2
The Big Family Cooking Showdown: Season 2
Workin' Moms
February 27
The Night Before
February 28
American Honey
Isn't It Romantic