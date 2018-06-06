The Gadgets 360 Summer 2018 TV Guide

Thanks to the Emmys eligibility system, we got to witness some great television in the past few months, from the return of Emmy-winning The Handmaid's Tale and Westworld, the conclusion of critical darlings such as The Americans, and powerful new entrants in Killing Eve. And even though networks hold promising new shows for autumn, the summer months still have a lot to offer.

Summer 2018 TV lineup will give audiences the chance to say goodbye to their favourite characters (Sense8, Casual), witness some superhero action (Luke Cage) and a bit of spy work (Jack Ryan) in their living room, and lay eyes on the first Indian original on Netflix (Sacred Games). Here are the summer 2018 TV shows to keep an eye out for:.

Summer 2018 TV shows: June

Sense8

When: June 8

Where: Netflix

Thanks to passionate and vocal support from its fanbase, the Wachowskis' abruptly-cancelled sci-fi series – usually praised for its LGBTQ characters and themes, and its use of locations as part of the story – returns for a two-hour series finale (in other words, a movie) giving the creative team a chance to tie up all loose ends and put a pretty bow on things.

The Staircase

When: June 8

Where: Netflix

Netflix's fascination with true-crime documentaries takes a new step, delivering a 'sequel' to French director Jean-Xavier de Lestrade's work from 2004, who followed American author Michael Peterson during his trial, having been accused of killing his wife Kathleen. Netflix will present the original, the 2013 follow-up, and three new episodes that focus on his latest legal battles from last year.

Yellowstone

When: June 20

Where: Paramount

Kevin Costner (Dances with Wolves) makes his TV debut as a series regular in this drama written and directed by Taylor Sheridan (Sicario), playing the head of the Dutton family, which owns one of the biggest ranches in the US. He has to deal with a variety of issues, including conflicts with land developers, a Native American reservation, and a national park.

Marvel's Luke Cage

When: June 22

Where: Netflix

Harlem's bulletproof hero (Mike Colter) is now also a celebrity after clearing his name and the increased visibility attracts a new enemy, John McIver (Mustafa Shakir) aka Bushmaster, who – guess what – is as powerful and bulletproof as our guy. Danny Rand (Finn Jones) aka Iron Fist, and Colleen Wing (Jessica Henwick) will guest star as well, giving fans a glimpse at Heroes for Hire and Daughters of the Dragon. And in case you forgot, Misty Knight (Simone Missick) has a metal arm now.

GLOW

When: June 29

Where: Netflix

The fictionalised story of the women's wrestling promotion – the Gorgeous Ladies Of Wrestling – that ran in the 1980s welcomes Yolanda aka Yo-Yo (Shakira Barrera) to the troupe, while one of their own Justine (Britt Baron), who revealed herself as Sam's (Marc Maron) teenage daughter in the first season, starts to live with him. Alison Brie (Community) and Betty Gilpin (Nurse Jackie) headline.

A Very English Scandal

When: June 29

Where: Amazon

Hugh Grant (Notting Hill) and Ben Whishaw (Skyfall) star in this three-part miniseries charting the 1970s Jeremy Thorpe scandal in the UK, in which Liberal Party leader and Member of Parliament Thorpe (Grant) became the first British politician to be charged with conspiracy to murder his former lover, Scott (Whishaw). Written by Russell T Davies (Doctor Who) and directed by Stephen Frears (Florence Foster Jenkins).

Summer 2018 TV shows: July

Sacred Games

When: July 6

Where: Netflix

In this first Netflix Original from India, based on Vikram Chandra's 2006 novel of the same name, Saif Ali Khan plays a Mumbai police officer named Sartaj Singh, who is after a powerful crime lord Ganesh Gaitonde, played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Radhika Apte plays RAW analyst Anjali Mathur, and the crime thriller – which seems to take after Netflix's other popular original, Narcos – is directed by Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane.

Netflix's First Indian Original, Sacred Games, Gets New Trailer

Sharp Objects

When: July 8

Where: HBO, Hotstar

Amy Adams returns to TV after 12 years in this HBO miniseries based on Gone Girl author Gillian Flynn's debut novel of the same name, playing a crime reporter who returns to her hometown after being discharged from a psychiatric hospital, and starts investigating the murder of two young girls. Flynn co-wrote the show with Marti Noxon (UnREAL), and has been directed in entirety by Emmy-winning Jean-Marc Vallée (Big Little Lies).

Castle Rock

When: July 25

Where: Hulu

Stephen King's body of work set in the eponymous fictional small town is the inspiration for this psychological horror series from producer J.J. Abrams, which borrows characters from the likes of It, The Shining, Rita Hayworth and Shawshank Redemption, The Green Mile, Salem's Lot, Needful Things, Night Shift, Dreamcatcher, and many more. It will have an original story told over 10 episodes. André Holland and Bill Skarsgård are part of the cast.

Casual

When: July 31

Where: Hulu

Hulu is taking a different approach for the fourth and final truncated season of its comedy, with all eight episodes (instead of the usual 10/13) being made available on release day, instead of one every week like before. It will pick up where the third season left off, with divorcee and single mother Valerie (Michaela Watkins) balancing her life that involves her younger brother Alex (Tommy Dewey) and her college-age-ready daughter Laura (Tara Lynne Barr).

Summer 2018 TV shows: August

The Sinner

When: August 1

Where: USA Network

Owing to its success last year, this crime drama miniseries has been converted into an ongoing series, with the second season following Detective Harry Ambrose (Bill Pullman), who returns home to upstate New York and investigates a new crime: the murder of two parents by their 11-year-old son. Carrie Coon (The Leftovers) joins the cast.

Better Call Saul

When: August 6

Where: AMC

The acclaimed spin-off prequel to Breaking Bad returns for a delayed fourth season, as opposed to its usual spring start, pushes Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) further towards the man we knew him as, Saul Goodman, thanks to the tragic end of the third season. Los Pollos Hermanos owner Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito) will have more screen presence, and Stefan Kapičić (Deadpool 2) joins the cast.

Insecure

When: August 12

Where: HBO, Hotstar

Creator and star Issa Rae's Golden Globe-winning dramedy has a slightly delayed premiere than last season, as it "follows the friendship of two black women (Rae and Yvonne Orji) who deal with their own real-life flaws while attempting to navigate different worlds and cope with an endless series of uncomfortable everyday experiences".

Disenchantment

When: August 17

Where: Netflix

The Simpsons creator Matt Groening's first new show in nearly two decades is an adult fantasy animated series that centres on a trio comprised of a hard-drinking young princess Bean (Abbi Jacobson, from Broad City), her elf friend Elfo (Oscar-winning writer Nat Faxon), and her "personal demon" Luci (Eric Andre). A total of 10 episodes in the first season.

Jack Ryan

When: August 31

Where: Amazon

After five films and four actors – Alec Baldwin, Harrison Ford, Ben Affleck, and Chris Pine – Tom Clancy's fictional character gets an eponymous TV series, with John Krasinski (The Office) playing a modern-day version of the CIA analyst, whose first field assignment involves preventing a terrorist attack. Created by Carlton Cuse and Graham Roland (Lost), it's already been renewed for a second season. Morten Tyldum (The Imitation Game) has directed the pilot.

Beyond Summer 2018

It's too early for networks to start hyping about their autumn premieres, and hence there's little clarity beyond August. Here's what we know so far:

Into the Dark / October 5, Hulu

Star Wars Resistance / TBA, Disney Channel