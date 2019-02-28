Now that Spotify has launched in India, quite a few people have begun checking out the service and figuring out if it has everything they need. We're here to help in that regard. We looked at the key features Apple Music, Amazon Music, Gaana, Google Play Music, JioSaavn, Hungama, and Wynk Music, and compared these against Spotify. We considered the price of Spotify, app support, the free tier, and a bunch of other factors, and compiled all of this data into a table for you to check this out and decide which music streaming service ticks all the correct boxes.

Spotify price versus the rest

Spotify has an ad-supported free tier which doesn't allow downloads or listening to music at the highest quality. This is similar to all of its competitors that offer a free tier. Spotify premium subscription costs Rs. 119 per month and it's one of the most expensive music streaming services in India. To compare, Amazon Music charges Rs. 999 per year (roughly Rs. 83 per month); Gaana, Google Play Music, Hungama, JioSaavn, and Wynk cost Rs. 99 per month. Only [Apple Music] costs is more expensive than Spotify at Rs. 120 per month.

Spotify family plan

Spotify does not offer its family plan in India. Considering how the price is much lower in India than in the US ($10 per month, which is roughly Rs. 715), we don't expect to see the family plan launching in India. If you want the best value for money plan for a music streaming service, Apple Music surprisingly enough is the one for you. Apple Music offers a family plan at Rs. 190 per month for up to six people, which is roughly Rs. 32 per person per month. No other streaming service in India offers a family plan.

Spotify student plan

Spotify offers a discounted plan for students. If you want the monthly subscription, the price for students is Rs. 59 per month. If you want prepaid packs for Spotify, the price for students is Rs. 66 for 30 days. Apple Music is the only other music streaming service that offers a discounted plan for students at Rs. 60 per month.

Spotify app support

One of Spotify's best features is support for apps on multiple platforms. It supports the widest range of platforms when compared with its competitors. In spite of that there are gaps — Spotify does not offer an app on Apple TV. In India, Spotify does not currently work on Amazon Echo, Google Home, and Xbox One, among other platforms. However, we hope this changes as these Spotify apps work in other regions.

There's lots of information in the table below, feel free to check it out and see if Spotify is for you.

Amazon Music Apple Music Gaana Google Play Music Hungama JioSaavn Spotify Wynk Free tier (with ads) No No Yes No Yes Yes Yes Yes Price Rs. 999 per year Rs. 120 per month

Rs. 1,200 per year Rs. 99 per month

Rs. 499 per year Rs. 99 per month Rs. 99 per month

Rs. 899 per year Rs. 99 per month

Rs. 999 per year Rs. 119 per month

Rs. 1,189 per year Rs. 99 per month (Android, non-Airtel)

Rs. 29 per month (Android, Airtel users)

Rs. 120 per month (iOS, non-Airtel)

Rs. 60 per month (Android, Airtel) Student discount No Yes (Rs. 60 per month) No No No No Yes (Rs. 59 per month) No Family plan No Yes (Rs. 190 per month) No No No No No No Android app Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes iOS app Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Desktop app Windows, Mac Windows, Mac No No No Windows 10 Windows, Mac, Linux No Offline downloads Android, iOS Android, iOS, Mac, Windows Android, iOS Android, iOS Android, iOS Android, iOS Android, iOS, Mac,

Linux, Windows Android, iOS Web player Yes No Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Login required Yes Yes No Yes No No Yes No Other platforms Amazon Echo

Amazon Fire TV Stick Apple TV, Apple Watch,

HomePod, AirPlay speakers No Google Home, Android TV,

Android Auto, CarPlay,

Chrome App, Android Wear Vizio Smart TV,

Jaguar cars,

Land Rover cars No Android TV, Android Auto,

CarPlay, PS4, Xbox One,

Chromecast, Amazon Echo,

Google Home No Audio format, bitrate 256kbps mp3 256kbps aac 128kbps mp3 (free)

Up to 320kbps (paid Up to 320kbps Not mentioned on website

or app Up to 160kbps mp3

Up to 320kbps (paid) Up to 160kbps ogg (free)

Up to 320kbps ogg (paid) Up to 320kbps

