Spotify’s India Catalogue Compared to Spotify US: Which One Is Better?

, 01 March 2019
Spotify's US catalogue is impressive but the collection in India isn't too far behind

Highlights

  • Spotify US has an exhaustive library of music
  • Spotify India isn’t too far behind at launch
  • We compared 100 songs, both Indian and global, on Spotify US, India

Spotify's India launch has generated quite a bit of excitement and even though the service has an impressive set of features, it's only as good as its catalogue. There's no easy way to do an exhaustive comparison of all the songs on the service available in the US and to check if all of those are available in India, or vice versa. This is why we came up with a method to check if the most popular songs are on Spotify India.

We selected the top 20 bestselling albums of all time, top 20 songs from US' Billboard top 100, top 20 most played Indian songs from YouTube, 20 popular new Bollywood songs, and 20 video game soundtracks that we like. We checked if each of these 100 songs or albums is on Spotify US and then checked if they are available on Spotify India. Spotify is known to have a good collection of video game music, and that's why we added that category.

Our method is exhaustive enough to give most people an idea about what Spotify India has and what it does not. Spotify India's legal dispute with Warner is the reason behind some notable absences, but that doesn't apply to Indian music as much as it does to its international catalogue. We didn't check every song or band out there, so we can't definitively say that Spotify India is better or worse than US for everyone. However, we're confident that this piece will help most people decide whether they should switch to Spotify India or stick with either Spotify US or whichever other streaming service they use right now.

Spotify India vs Spotify US

 

All-time bestselling albums

Wikipedia has a useful list of bestselling albums. We picked the top 20 from that list and checked Spotify US and Spotify India. All of the albums are available on the US version of the service, but Eagles, Fleetwood Mac, Alanis Morissette, and Madonna's most popular albums are missing on Spotify India. This is possibly due to the legal dispute we mentioned earlier. You can check all the albums and their availability on Spotify via the following table.

Artist Album Spotify US Spotify India
Michael Jackson Thriller
Eagles The Greatest Hits 1971-75
AC/DC Back in Black
Pink Floyd The Dark Side of the Moon
Whitney Houston The Bodyguard
Meat Loaf Bat Out of Hell
Eagles Hotel California
Bee Gees Saturday Night Fever
Fleetwood Mac Rumours
Shania Twain Come On Over
Led Zeppelin Led Zeppelin IV
Adele 21
Alanis Morissette Jagged Little Pill
The Beatles 1
ABBA Gold: Greatest Hits
Guns N' Roses Appetite for Destruction
Santana Supernatural
Metallica Metallica
Madonna The Immaculate Collection
Celine Dion Falling into You

 

Spotify India vs Spotify US: Top 20 songs from Billboard Top 100

Billboard magazine's top 100 list is the definitive chart for the most popular music in the United States. We picked the top 20 songs from this list and the results are in the table below. Cardi B, Panic! At the Disco, Meek Mill, and YNW Melly are the notable omissions from Spotify India.

Song Artist Spotify US Spotify India
7 Rings Ariana Grande
Without Me Halsey
Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse) Post Malone, Swae Lee
Thank U, Next Ariana Grande
Please Me Cardi B, Bruno Mars
Happier Marshmello, Bastille
Sicko Mode Travis Scott
Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored Ariana Grande
High Hopes Panic! At The Disco
Wow. Post Malone
Middle Child J. Cole
Eastside benny blanco, Halsey, Khalid
Thotiana Blueface
Murder On My Mind YNW Melly
Going Bad Meek Mill Featuring Drake
Money Cardi B
A Lot 21 Savage
Drip Too Hard Lil Baby, Gunna
Girls Like You Maroon 5 Featuring Cardi B
Better Khalid

 

Many Indians listen to music on YouTube because it's free and has pretty much every song that one could ask for. We picked the 20 most popular Indian songs from YouTube and found that all of them are on both Spotify US and Spotify India. Details in the table below.

Song Album/film/artist Spotify US Spotify India
Swag se Swagat Tiger Zinda Hai
Mile ho Tum Neha Kakkar
Lahore Guru Randhawa
Laung Laachi Title Track Laung Laachi
High Rated Gabru Guru Randhawa
Zaroori Tha Rahat Fateh Ali Khan
Kaala Chashma Baar Baar Dekho
Badri Ki Dulhania Badrinath Ki Dulhania
Nashe si Chadh Gayi Befikre
Dil Diyan Gallan Tiger Zinda Hai
Dilbar Satyamev Jayate
Cheez Badi Machine
Prada Jass Manak
Daaru Badnaam Kamal Kahlon, Param Singh
Cham Cham Baaghi
Aankh Maarey Simmba
Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo
Phir Bhi Tumko Chaahunga Half Girlfriend
Bom Diggy Diggy Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety
Made In India Guru Randhawa

 

The next step was to look for recent Indian songs that are popular in India right now. We compiled this list of songs from multiple sources including what we've heard on FM radio, iTunes top charts, and the songs played often on TV channels. We picked only one song per album or film, which means films such as Gully Boy have only one representative in the table below, in spite of having three songs that make the cut for this checklist. Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, Fraud Saiyaan, and Total Dhamaal emerged as the three missing albums on Spotify India. Oh yes, we threw in Daler Mehndi's Tunak Tunak Tun right at the end just for fun.

Song Album/artist/film Spotify US Spotify India
Apna Time Aayega Gully Boy
Tera Ghata Gajendra Yadav
Proper Patola Namaste England
Tere Bin Simmba
Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga
Leja Re Dhvani Bhanushali
Makhna Yo Yo Honey Singh
Coca Cola Luka Chippi
Kya Baat Ay Harrdy Sandhu
Mungda Total Dhamaal
Nikle Currant Jassi Gill, Neha Kakkar
She Move It Like Badshaah
Chamma Chamma Fraud Saiyaan
Mere Naam Tu Zero
Chogada Loveyatri
Gali Gali KGF
Dilbaro Raazi
Lamberghini The Doorbeen
Kamariya Mitron
Tunak Tunak Tun Daler Mehndi

 

Spotify India vs Spotify US: Video game soundtracks

There's no definitive list of the best video game soundtracks that everyone will agree on. Video game music data isn't as easily available as the other types of music mentioned in this article. That is why we picked our favourite video game soundtracks and checked if these are available on Spotify India and its US counterpart. Video game music is not easily available on streaming services because some publishers such as Square Enix prefer not to put their game soundtracks on streaming services. That's why there are more omissions than usual in the table below.

Video game soundtrack Spotify US Spotify India
Chrono Trigger
Crypt of the Necrodancer (main album)
Super Meat Boy
VA-11-Hall-A
Stellaris
DMC 5's Devil Trigger
Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana
Final Fantasy VII
Mass Effect
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
Castlevania
Street Fighter II
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
Deus Ex: Human Revolution
Undertale
VVVVVV
Final Fantasy XV
Nier Automata
Bastion
Persona 4

 

Does Spotify India have all the music you were looking for? If not, which music streaming service do you prefer? Let us know via the comments.

We discussed Spotify's India launch on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Spotify’s India Catalogue Compared to Spotify US: Which One Is Better?
