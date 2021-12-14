Technology News
Spider-Man: No Way Home Review Roundup: MCU's Latest Entry 'Hits All the Right Notes'

Spider-Man: No Way Home India release date set for December 16.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 14 December 2021 18:56 IST
Photo Credit: Sony Pictures

Highlights
  • Spider-Man: No Way Home is Tom Holland's third Spider-Man movie
  • It sees the return of previous antagonists Electro, Green Goblin, more
  • Spider-Man: No Way Home review by Gadgets 360 will be out soon

Spider-Man: No Way Home release date is set for Thursday, December 16 for fans in India. The third movie in the Tom Holland-starring Spider-Man franchise — following Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home — also stars Zendaya as Michelle Jones (MJ), Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, Benedict Cumberbatch as Stephen Strange/ Doctor Strange, Jon Favreau as Harold "Happy" Hogan, Marisa Tomei as Aunt May, Jamie Foxx as Max Dillon/ Electro, Willem Defoe as Norman Osborn/ Green Goblin, Alfred Molina as Otto Octavius/ Doc Ock and many others. Spider-Man: No Way Home held its world premiere on December 14.

The latest Spider-Man movie is said to be one of the best movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) which were released in 2021. Some critics mention that the movie is best enjoyed at "face value."

Here are some of the reviews for Spider-Man: No Way Home:

The Wrap

Alonso Duralde writes, "Of all the superhero movies currently on the market, the adventures of Spider-Man and his pals have always seemed most closely tethered to a recognisable, relatable reality, perhaps because they tell a story about high-school kids rather than demigods or aliens or obsessed billionaires."

IGN

"Spider-Man: No Way Home hits all the right notes as the MCU's latest entry. Its impact on the universe as a whole, as well as the overall emotional beats, all feel earned. Stellar performances meet what feels like a Saturday morning cartoon rife with all the devastating punches we've come to expect from this sneaky universe. Though it struggles with some tired superhero tropes, everything else about it will leave fans grinning ear-to-ear," writes Amelia Emberwing.

Den of Geek

Don Kaye writes, "Spider-Man: No Way Home ends a strange year for Marvel on a strong note. While 2021 featured an enjoyable if redundant prequel (Black Widow), a compelling debut for an obscure hero (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), and an experimental if divisive spectacle featuring even more unknown characters (Eternals), No Way Home channels the entire spectrum of Spider-Man movies while setting the character on a course all his own at last. Make sure you stay for the credits."

The Guardian

Benjamin Lee writes, "It's flawed for sure but still moves with more deftness than most (arriving after Eternals is a blessing for any Marvel film) and there's an ending that suggests an awareness of its roots (post-credits scene aside), hinting at a promising way forward rather than back. Consider the curse of sorts sort of broken."

The Hollywood Reporter

"This is the least fun of the Watts/Holland pictures by a wide margin (intentionally so, to some extent), but it's a hell of a lot better than the last Spidey threequel, Sam Raimi's overstuffed and ill-conceived Spider-Man 3," writes John Defore.

SlashFilm

Hoai-Tran Bui writes, "If you poke too many holes in the narrative, "Spider-Man: No Way Home" starts to become undone. But if you take it at face value, it's a sweet, moving swing of a "Spider-Man" film that (mostly) manages to land."

Variety

"The movie can be ungainly at times, and it's much too committed to setting up even more craziness to play out in upcoming Marvel product (these aren't standalone films so much as overloaded episodes, after all), but it provides enough resolution for the past two decades of Spider-Man adventures that audiences who've tuned out along the way will be rewarded for giving this one a shot," writes Peter Debruge.

The Gadgets 360 review of Spider-Man: No Way Home will be out soon.

  • Release Date in US 17 December 2021
  • Release Date in India 16 December 2021
  • Language English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Superhero
  • Cast
    Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau, Marisa Tomei, J. B. Smoove, Benedict Wong, Alfred Molina, Jamie Foxx
  • Director Jon Watts
  • Music Michael Giacchino
  • Producer Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal
  • Production Columbia Pictures, Marvel Studios, Pascal Pictures
Is Red Notice more (or less) than the sum of its leads: Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Spider Man No Way Home, Spider Man No Way Home Review, Spider Man, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Marvel, Marvel Cinematic Universe, Sony Pictures, MCU, Hollywood
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com