Spider-Man: No Way Home — the 27th movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) starring Tom Holland as Peter Parker/ Spider-Man — is set to hit cinemas this week in India and around the world. A sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far from Home, No Way Home finds Parker seeking help from Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to make his identity as Spider-Man a secret again after Mysterio revealed it to the world in Spider-Man: Far from Home. But Strange's spell goes awry and leads to the multiverse breaking open, letting in supervillains from alternate realities enter Parker's universe.

Rumours have also been flying around that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield — who have played Peter Parker in the past — may return in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Almost everyone involved with the movie has repeatedly denied the possibility, but fans are still anticipating Maguire's and Garfield's return to play the web-slinger.

Behind the scenes, Spider-Man: No Way Home marks the first MCU trilogy to be directed by the same director, Jon Watts. The latest installment of the Spider-Man series will have a runtime of 148 minutes, making it the third-longest MCU movie after Avengers: Endgame (181 minutes) and Eternals (157 minutes).

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set to release in India on Thursday, December 16. The movie will be released in Indian cinemas in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Countries including Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Czechia, Denmark, Germany, Hungary, Malaysia, Mexico, the Netherlands, Portugal, Singapore, Slovakia, and Ukraine will also see a December 16 release of the new Spider-Man movie.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will hit the cinemas a day earlier on Wednesday, December 15 in countries including Finland, France, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Norway, Russia, South Korea, Sweden, and the UK.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will see its US release only on Friday, December 17.

Sony Pictures is going for an exclusive theatrical release for Spider-Man: No Way Home. No word for now when Spider-Man: No Way Home will arrive on online platforms.

Spider-Man: No Way Home tickets booking

Spider-Man: No Way Home tickets have been live in India since Sunday, December 12.

The tickets can be pre-booked on the official websites of PVR, INOX, Cinépolis, and SPI Cinemas, and platforms including BookMyShow and Paytm. Carnival Cinemas has yet to open ticket bookings for Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The new Spider-Man movie will be released in 2D, IMAX 2D, 3D, IMAX 3D, 3D Screen X, and 4DX 3D formats.

Spider-Man: No Way Home cast

The returning cast of Spider-Man includes Tom Holland as Peter Parker, a teenager and Avenger who received spider-like abilities after being bitten by a radioactive spider. Zendaya returns as Michelle Jones (MJ), Parker's classmate and girlfriend, and Jacob Batalon plays Ned Leeds, Parker's best friend. Benedict Cumberbatch stars as Dr. Stephen Strange, a neurosurgeon who became a Master of the Mystic Arts following a career-ending car accident in Doctor Strange.

Jon Favreau also returns as Harold “Happy” Hogan, the head of security for Stark Industries and former driver and bodyguard of Tony Stark, and Marisa Tomei as Parker's aunt, May Parker.

Jamie Foxx stars as Max Dillon/ Electro, an electrical tradesman from an alternate reality who gets electric powers after an accident. Foxx is reprising his role from The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014).

Willem Dafoe plays Norman Osborn/ Green Goblin, a scientist and the CEO of Oscorp from an alternate reality who tests an unstable strength enhancer on himself and develops an alternate personality. Dafoe is reprising his role from director Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy.

Alfred Molina returns to play Otto Octavius/Doctor Octopus, a scientist from an alternate reality with four artificially intelligent mechanical tentacles that is fused to his body after an accident. Molina reprises his role from Spider-Man 2 (2004). Digital de-aging was used to make him look physically the same as in the previous Spider-Man movie he had starred in — 17 years ago. The mechanical tentacles for Molina's character were also created through CGI, rather than through puppetry like in the 2004 version.

Alfred Molina returns to play Doctor Octopus

Photo Credit: Sony Pictures

Benedict Wong plays Wong, a Master of the Mystic Arts and Strange's mentor and friend. J.B. Smoove plays Julius Dell, Parker's school-teacher in the movie.

Flint Marko/Sandman, a small-time crook from an alternate reality who received sand-like abilities following an accident, from Raimi's Spider-Man 3 (2007), and Curt Connors/Lizard, a scientist from an alternate reality who attempted to engineer a regeneration serum to help regrow limbs and human tissue thereby transforming into a large reptilian monster, from director Marc Webb's The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) are also back. No confirmation yet on whether Thomas Haden Church and Rhys Ifans are returning to play them respectively.

Also reprising their roles from previous MCU Spider-Man films are Tony Revolori as Parker's classmate and rival Eugene “Flash” Thompson, Angourie Rice as Parker's classmate Betty Brant, Jorge Lendeborg Jr. as Parker's classmate Jason Ionello, Hannibal Buress as Coach Wilson, the gym teacher of Midtown School of Science and Technology, and J. K. Simmons as the host of TheDailyBugle.net J. Jonah Jameson following his reintroduction in the Spider-Man: Far From Home post-credits scene.

Spider-Man: No Way Home director, writers, producers

Spider-Man: No Way Home is directed by Jon Watts. Watts had also donned the director's hat for Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) and Spider-Man: Far from Home (2019). Watts has also been tapped to direct the MCU's Fantastic Four movie.

The screenplay of the movie is by Chris McKenna and Eric Sommers. Both of them had previously collaborated to write the screenplay of Spider-Man: Far From Home and shared the screenplay credits of Spider-Man: Homecoming with director Watts, Jonathan Goldstein, John Francis Daley, and Christopher Ford.

The new Spider-Man movie is produced by Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige and former Sony Pictures chairperson Amy Pascal under Columbia Pictures, Marvel Studios, and Pascal Pictures. Spider-Man: No Way Home is distributed globally by Sony Pictures Releasing.

Cinematographer Mauro Fiore, who has won the Academy Award for Best Cinematography, has wielded the camera for Spider-Man: No Way Home. Academy Award-winning music composer Michael Giacchino (Up, Jojo Rabbit) has scored the music for the movie.

Spider-Man: No Way Home synopsis

Spider-Man's identity is revealed, bringing his Super Hero responsibilities into conflict with his normal life and putting those he cares about most at risk. When he enlists Dr. Strange's help to restore his secret, the spell tears a hole in their world, releasing the most powerful villains who've ever fought a Spider-Man in any universe. Now, Peter will have to overcome his greatest challenge yet, which will not only forever alter his own future but the future of the Multiverse.

Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer

Spider-Man: No Way Home's teaser trailer was released in August 2021 by Sony Pictures. The first official teaser trailer was viewed over 355.5 million times worldwide in the first 24 hours following its release. Thus the movie beat the record set by Avengers: Endgame which racked up 289 million views in the same time period when it was unveiled in December 2018.

The final trailer of Spider-Man: No Way Home was released mid-November. There was no hint at the return of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield as Spider-Man from their respective universes in the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer, something that fans had greatly desired.

Spider-Man: No Way Home review

Spider-Man: No Way Home will premiere on Monday, December 13 in Los Angeles. We can expect the first reactions by Tuesday morning, and the reviews shortly afterwards.

The Gadgets 360 review of Spider-Man: No Way Home will be out later this week.

More Spider-Man movies?

In a recent interview with Fandango, Pascal said: “This is not the last movie that we are going to make with Marvel – [this is not] the last Spider-Man movie. We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel. We're thinking of this as three films, and now we're going to go onto the next three. This is not the last of our MCU movies.”

The Hollywood Reporter cited sources saying there are no official plans for a trilogy at this stage.

Spider-Man: No Way Home poster

Here is the official poster of Spider-Man: No Way Home from Sony Pictures:

Photo Credit: Twitter/@SonyPicsIndia