September gave TV buffs in India two similar local action thriller shows in The Family Man and Bard of Blood, which had parallels under the hood as well. But the quality was starkly different, with the latter — produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies for Netflix — making the former Amazon title created by Raj & D.K. look great in comparison, even though it had problems of its own. Elsewhere, we had two experimental shows that were well-received by critics in time-travel animated Undone at Amazon, and the multi-country police procedural Criminal at Netflix. Meanwhile, some good September shows — the likes of The Deuce and This Is Us — will continue into October.

Speaking of October, the new month is completely devoid of Indian originals, it seems. Thankfully, there's enough on offer from the US and the UK in the final seasons of Mr. Robot and Silicon Valley, the continuation of Peaky Blinders and Big Mouth, and a new take on Watchmen. And oh, there's also a Breaking Bad follow-up. October also has several shows that make you wonder why they are still going on. We haven't mentioned them below, but if you're still following any of The Walking Dead (season 10 on October 7), Supergirl (season 5 on October 7), The Flash (season 6 on October 9), or Arrow (season 8 on October 16), then Hotstar has you covered.

Big Mouth

When: October 4

Where: Netflix

The Hormone Monster and Monstress are back. Puberty will continue to wreak havoc through the lives of Nick (Nick Kroll), Andrew (John Mulaney), Jessi (Jessi Klein), Jay (Jason Mantzoukas), Missy (Jenny Slate), and Lola (Kroll) as their adventures involve objectification of women, faux feminism, and incest? This bonkers show is somehow going to get crazier than ever in its third season, but expect it to continue to impart valuable lessons.

Peaky Blinders

When: October 4

Where: Netflix

Having finished its run on BBC One in the UK, the fifth season of this British BAFTA-winning series now weaves its way to Netflix globally. In it, the Shelby crime gang deals with the stock market crash of 1929 that kicked off the 12-year Great Depression — except the characters don't know that. For Tommy (Cillian Murphy), there's additional housekeeping problems, with younger family members and fascist rivals vying for his power.

Raising Dion

When: October 4

Where: Netflix

There's no shortage of superhero stories on our screens today, so it'll be interesting to see if this new one — executive produced and starring Michael B. Jordan — about a single African-American mother raising her son, who's showing supernatural abilities, can deliver something we haven't seen before. It feels a little Stranger Things-y with the mother having to protect her son from the government, and early reviews say there are even more parallels and references.

Mr. Robot

When: October 7

Where: Colors Infinity

After nearly two years off air, the Rami Malek-starrer techno thriller returns for a 13-episode fourth and final season — its longest — which is set during one week of the Christmas season in 2015. Having reversed the Five/Nine attack and made (temporary) peace with his split personality, Elliot (Malek) will resume his mission of going after the top 0.01 percent of society, which will again put him in the crosshairs of Whiterose and E Corp, naturally.

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie

When: October 11

Where: Netflix

Yes, we know it's not a TV show. It's in the name. For what it's worth, Netflix is dubbing it a “TV event”. Moreover, it's a follow-up to one of the greatest TV shows of all-time — in Breaking Bad — as it follows Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) after the events of the series finale from 2013. Skinny Pete (Charles Baker), Badger (Matt Jones), and Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks) will join Jesse. The last of those is curious, as he was thought to have died. Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan writes and directs.

Limetown

When: October 16

Where: Facebook Watch

Jessica Biel stars in this series adaptation of the fiction podcast of the same name, which premiered at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival last month. It follows a journalist (Biel) who works for American Public Radio — a fictional version of National Public Radio (NPR) — who's trying to uncover a 15-year-old mystery behind the disappearance of 326 people at a neuroscience research facility. She has a personal connection to one of them (Stanley Tucci).

Living with Yourself

When: October 18

Where: Netflix

“Who doesn't like Paul Rudd? How about two Paul Rudds?” We imagine that must have been the pitch for this eight-episode black comedy that's about a man (Rudd) who undergoes a mysterious, cutting-edge treatment to become a better person, only to discover that he's been replaced by a better version of himself (Rudd). The two then have to figure out how to co-exist while keeping the truth for his? their? wife (Aisling Bea). Former Daily Show writer Timothy Greenberg is the brains behind the series.

Modern Love

When: October 18

Where: Amazon Prime Video

Anne Hathaway. Tina Fey. John Slattery. Sofia Boutella. Dev Patel. Andrew Scott. Cristin Milioti. Shea Whigham. Andy Garcia. Those are some of the cast members part of this rom-com episodic anthology — written and partly directed by John Carney (Once, Sing Street) — based on the weekly New York Times column of the same name, which will explore “love in its multitude of forms, including sexual, romantic, familial, platonic, and self-love.”

Watchmen

When: October 21

Where: Hotstar

Lost co-creator Damon Lindelof is loosely adapting the DC comic book of the same name, which he has dubbed a “remix”. For one, it's set in an alternate reality present-day without smartphones or the Internet. Two, it only involves a select few original characters — Doctor Manhattan, Ozymandias (Jeremy Irons), and Silk Spectre among them — with the focus being on Regina King's detective-turned-vigilante. And oh, Robert Redford is the US President, having been in power since 1992.

Silicon Valley

When: October 28

Where: Hotstar

Mike Judge's satire of the San Francisco Bay Area tech bro culture returns for its delayed seven-episode sixth and final season that we know little about, though this is not a show that needs a new description with every season. You know what to expect by know: an awkward Richard (Thomas Middleditch) failing as a leader, Jared (Zach Woods) trying to be there for him, Dinesh (Kumail Nanjiani) and Gilfoyle (Martin Starr) trying to put each other down, and Gavin Belson (Matt Ross) being Gavin Belson.

Beyond October

We'll have a detailed round-up of upcoming TV shows each month, but we do know a fair bit about the future already.

Dickinson / November 1, Apple TV+

For All Mankind / November 1, Apple TV+

Jack Ryan: Season 2 / November 1, Amazon Prime Video

The Morning Show / November 1, Apple TV+

See / November 1, Apple TV+

His Dark Materials / November 5, Hotstar

The Mandalorian / November 12, Disney+

The Crown: Season 3 / November 17, Netflix