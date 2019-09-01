AMD, Intel, Asus Bring the Energy Back to PCs at Computex 2019
Sacred Games 2 was easily the biggest highlight for TV buffs from India in August, but India's first Netflix series didn't deliver as many expected it to. Thankfully, Netflix had good stuff elsewhere in GLOW season 3 and Mindhunter season 2, with both shows digging deep into their characters and world. Meanwhile, HBO's Succession returned for an improved second season. And then, Netflix and Amazon closed out the month with fantasy titles in Carnival Row and The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance. In September, you can look forward to terrorist-focused dramas from India in Bard of Blood and The Family Man, and the swansong of critically-acclaimed series such as The Deuce and Transparent. Beyond that, there are new shows involving Ryan Murphy, the BoJack Horseman creator, and Sacha Baron Cohen.
Here are upcoming TV shows on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, and beyond in the month of August.
When: September 6
Where: Netflix
The life of Israel's top Mossad spy Eli Cohen (Sacha Baron Cohen, a distant relative) is the subject of this miniseries from writer-director Gideon Raff, whose previous drama Prisoners of War was adapted into the long-running Homeland. In its six-episode run, it will focus on Cohen's undercover years in Damascus, Syria in the early 1960s, as he went up the political and military friendship ladder, before being caught and publicly hanged. Wait, is that a spoiler?
When: September 10
Where: Hotstar
Making another time jump, this time to 1985, the third and final season of The Wire creator David Simon's look at the legalisation and rise of pornography in New York will chronicle how VHS tapes have an impact on the fledgling industry. James Franco and Maggie Gyllenhaal continue in their usual roles — twin brothers and a sex worker-turned-director — with Michael Gandolfini, Zoe Kazan, and Corey Stoll as guests.
When: September 10
Where: ALTBalaji, ZEE5
Hot on the heels of Mission Mangal, this fictionalised look at India's Mangalyaan — officially, the Mars Orbiter Mission — from Ekta Kapoor focuses on the four women scientists (Sakshi Tanwar, Mona Singh, Nidhi Singh, and Palomi Ghosh) at the centre of it all. Don't look for historical accuracy as the ISRO rights were snapped up by Mission Mangal, though hopefully this one won't unnecessarily distort facts, will treat its female characters better, and stay away from the jingoism.
When: September 13
Where: Amazon Prime Video
From BoJack Horseman creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg and fellow writer Kate Purdy, comes an adult animated series that's somehow bleaker and more experimental than BoJack. If you're wondering how that's possible, it's about a 28-year-old woman (Rosa Salazar, from Alita: Battle Angel) who nearly dies in a car accident and then realises she has a new relationship with time, which she uses to investigate her father's death (Bob Odenkirk, from Better Call Saul).
When: September 20
Where: Netflix
This isn't your regular cop drama. Set entirely during interrogations, this 12-part series is divided into four parts with different casts, writers, directors, producers, languages, and countries: France, Germany, Spain, and the UK. David Tennant (Doctor Who) and Hayley Atwell (Agent Carter) are part of the English section, Oliver Hirschbiegel (Downfall) helms the German bits, and Frederic Mermoud (The Returned) oversees the French episodes.
When: September 25
Where: Hotstar
Arguably the biggest American network show at the moment, Dan Fogelman's family tragedy drama returns for its fourth season that follows Rebecca (Mandy Moore) in the 1970s when she first started dating Jack (Milo Ventimiglia), Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby (Chris Sullivan) with baby Jack in a new home, Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) moving to Philadelphia, and Kevin (Justin Hartley) working on his new movie.
When: September 27
Where: Netflix
This seven-episode thriller produced by Shah Rukh Khan's production house Red Chillies follows an ex-communicated RAW agent (Emraan Hashmi, from Murder) who teams up with an analyst (Sobhita Dhulipala, from Made in Heaven) and sleeper agent (Vineet Kumar Singh, from Mukkabaaz) for a rescue mission in Balochistan. Based on Bilal Siddiqi's novel of the same name, and directed by Ribhu Dasgupta (Te3n).
Bard of Blood Trailer Introduces Netflix's Next Indian Series After Sacred Games 2
When: September 27
Where: Netflix
Prolific TV creator Ryan Murphy's first Netflix series is a dark comedy anthology about fictitious political races, involving a wealthy and ambitious Santa Barbara man (Ben Platt, from Pitch Perfect). In the first season, he's running to become the student body president at his high school. Gwyneth Paltrow (Iron Man), Jessica Lange (American Horror Story), Zoey Deutch (Why Him?), and Lucy Boynton (Bohemian Rhapsody) have roles. Already renewed for season 2.
When: September 27
Where: Amazon Prime Video
Jill Soloway's acclaimed series returns for its swansong after a gap of two years, owing to sexual harassment allegations against its lead star Jeffrey Tambor. He's gone from the show and his character will be killed off in the finale, which is not a full season but a two-hour musical involving the remaining cast members: Amy Landecker, Jay Duplass, Gaby Hoffmann, Judith Light, and Kathryn Hahn.
When: September TBA
Where: Amazon Prime Video
In a month for Indian originals about dealing with terror threats, Manoj Bajpayee (Gangs of Wasseypur) plays a middle-class man who works for the National Investigation Agency in this action drama from Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K. (Go Goa Gone). On one hand, he must keep terrorists at bay. And on the other, he must protect his family from “a secretive, high-pressure, yet low paying job.” Priyamani (Paruthiveeran), Sharib Hashmi (Filmistaan) also star.
Beyond September
We'll have a detailed round-up of upcoming TV shows each month, but we do know a fair bit about the future already.
Sorry for Your Loss: Season 2 / October 1, Facebook Watch
Big Mouth: Season 3 / October 4, Netflix
Peaky Blinders: Season 5 / October 4, Netflix
Raising Dion / October 4, Netflix
Mr. Robot: Season 4 / October 7, Colors Infinity
Living with Yourself / October 18, Netflix
Modern Love / October 18, Amazon Prime Video
Mrs. Fletcher / October 28, Hotstar
Watchmen / October TBA, Hotstar
