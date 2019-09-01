Sacred Games 2 was easily the biggest highlight for TV buffs from India in August, but India's first Netflix series didn't deliver as many expected it to. Thankfully, Netflix had good stuff elsewhere in GLOW season 3 and Mindhunter season 2, with both shows digging deep into their characters and world. Meanwhile, HBO's Succession returned for an improved second season. And then, Netflix and Amazon closed out the month with fantasy titles in Carnival Row and The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance. In September, you can look forward to terrorist-focused dramas from India in Bard of Blood and The Family Man, and the swansong of critically-acclaimed series such as The Deuce and Transparent. Beyond that, there are new shows involving Ryan Murphy, the BoJack Horseman creator, and Sacha Baron Cohen.

The Spy

When: September 6

Where: Netflix

The life of Israel's top Mossad spy Eli Cohen (Sacha Baron Cohen, a distant relative) is the subject of this miniseries from writer-director Gideon Raff, whose previous drama Prisoners of War was adapted into the long-running Homeland. In its six-episode run, it will focus on Cohen's undercover years in Damascus, Syria in the early 1960s, as he went up the political and military friendship ladder, before being caught and publicly hanged. Wait, is that a spoiler?

The Deuce

When: September 10

Where: Hotstar

Making another time jump, this time to 1985, the third and final season of The Wire creator David Simon's look at the legalisation and rise of pornography in New York will chronicle how VHS tapes have an impact on the fledgling industry. James Franco and Maggie Gyllenhaal continue in their usual roles — twin brothers and a sex worker-turned-director — with Michael Gandolfini, Zoe Kazan, and Corey Stoll as guests.

Mission Over Mars

When: September 10

Where: ALTBalaji, ZEE5

Hot on the heels of Mission Mangal, this fictionalised look at India's Mangalyaan — officially, the Mars Orbiter Mission — from Ekta Kapoor focuses on the four women scientists (Sakshi Tanwar, Mona Singh, Nidhi Singh, and Palomi Ghosh) at the centre of it all. Don't look for historical accuracy as the ISRO rights were snapped up by Mission Mangal, though hopefully this one won't unnecessarily distort facts, will treat its female characters better, and stay away from the jingoism.

Undone

When: September 13

Where: Amazon Prime Video

From BoJack Horseman creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg and fellow writer Kate Purdy, comes an adult animated series that's somehow bleaker and more experimental than BoJack. If you're wondering how that's possible, it's about a 28-year-old woman (Rosa Salazar, from Alita: Battle Angel) who nearly dies in a car accident and then realises she has a new relationship with time, which she uses to investigate her father's death (Bob Odenkirk, from Better Call Saul).

Criminal

When: September 20

Where: Netflix

This isn't your regular cop drama. Set entirely during interrogations, this 12-part series is divided into four parts with different casts, writers, directors, producers, languages, and countries: France, Germany, Spain, and the UK. David Tennant (Doctor Who) and Hayley Atwell (Agent Carter) are part of the English section, Oliver Hirschbiegel (Downfall) helms the German bits, and Frederic Mermoud (The Returned) oversees the French episodes.

This Is Us

When: September 25

Where: Hotstar

Arguably the biggest American network show at the moment, Dan Fogelman's family tragedy drama returns for its fourth season that follows Rebecca (Mandy Moore) in the 1970s when she first started dating Jack (Milo Ventimiglia), Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby (Chris Sullivan) with baby Jack in a new home, Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) moving to Philadelphia, and Kevin (Justin Hartley) working on his new movie.

Bard of Blood

When: September 27

Where: Netflix

This seven-episode thriller produced by Shah Rukh Khan's production house Red Chillies follows an ex-communicated RAW agent (Emraan Hashmi, from Murder) who teams up with an analyst (Sobhita Dhulipala, from Made in Heaven) and sleeper agent (Vineet Kumar Singh, from Mukkabaaz) for a rescue mission in Balochistan. Based on Bilal Siddiqi's novel of the same name, and directed by Ribhu Dasgupta (Te3n).

Bard of Blood Trailer Introduces Netflix's Next Indian Series After Sacred Games 2

The Politician

When: September 27

Where: Netflix

Prolific TV creator Ryan Murphy's first Netflix series is a dark comedy anthology about fictitious political races, involving a wealthy and ambitious Santa Barbara man (Ben Platt, from Pitch Perfect). In the first season, he's running to become the student body president at his high school. Gwyneth Paltrow (Iron Man), Jessica Lange (American Horror Story), Zoey Deutch (Why Him?), and Lucy Boynton (Bohemian Rhapsody) have roles. Already renewed for season 2.

Transparent

When: September 27

Where: Amazon Prime Video

Jill Soloway's acclaimed series returns for its swansong after a gap of two years, owing to sexual harassment allegations against its lead star Jeffrey Tambor. He's gone from the show and his character will be killed off in the finale, which is not a full season but a two-hour musical involving the remaining cast members: Amy Landecker, Jay Duplass, Gaby Hoffmann, Judith Light, and Kathryn Hahn.

The Family Man

When: September TBA

Where: Amazon Prime Video

In a month for Indian originals about dealing with terror threats, Manoj Bajpayee (Gangs of Wasseypur) plays a middle-class man who works for the National Investigation Agency in this action drama from Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K. (Go Goa Gone). On one hand, he must keep terrorists at bay. And on the other, he must protect his family from “a secretive, high-pressure, yet low paying job.” Priyamani (Paruthiveeran), Sharib Hashmi (Filmistaan) also star.

Beyond September

We'll have a detailed round-up of upcoming TV shows each month, but we do know a fair bit about the future already.

Sorry for Your Loss: Season 2 / October 1, Facebook Watch

Big Mouth: Season 3 / October 4, Netflix

Peaky Blinders: Season 5 / October 4, Netflix

Raising Dion / October 4, Netflix

Mr. Robot: Season 4 / October 7, Colors Infinity

Living with Yourself / October 18, Netflix

Modern Love / October 18, Amazon Prime Video

Mrs. Fletcher / October 28, Hotstar

Watchmen / October TBA, Hotstar