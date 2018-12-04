After a diverse November that brought an indie Indian original drama starring Rishi Kapoor, a Mexico-based follow-up to an international hit, a Western anthology film from the Coen brothers, and the conclusion of one of its first ever series (minus the male lead who was fired over multiple sexual harassment allegations), Netflix is set to close out 2018 with some big names. There's Oscar-winner Alfonso Cuarón's black-and-white drama Roma, out December 14; the Andy Serkis-directed The Jungle Book adaptation, Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle on December 7, featuring an A-list cast in English and Hindi; and the Sandra Bullock-starrer post-apocalyptic film Bird Box, releasing December 21.

December will also bring Netflix's second original series from India in Selection Day, the coming-of-age story based on Aravind Adiga's book of the same name. Selection Day premieres December 28. There's another Netflix Original from India in December: a (second) stand-up comedy special from Vir Das, in which he will talk about religion, international travel, and his wish to be an Indian superhero. Vir Das: Losing It releases December 14. Stand-up fans can also look forward to December 18 and an hour-long special from Ellen DeGeneres, who returns to the format after 15 years.

With that, here are our four picks for December 2018 that you should watch out for, and the full list of movies and TV shows coming to Netflix India after that.

Roma / December 14

Named for the Mexico City neighbourhood and not the Italian capital, Cuarón's semi-autobiographical film won hearts and awards during its festival circuit run, including the prestigious Golden Lion in Venice. Roma follows the live-in housekeeper who took care of Cuarón and his siblings during their childhood years, and her life in and outside of that.

Manchester by the Sea (2016) / December 31

Over two years since its release, Amazon Studios' arguably best film to-date is coming to Netflix in India, which is not a sentence we ever thought we would be typing. Two Oscar wins in addition to several other awards, Manchester by the Sea is the tale of a depressed man (Casey Affleck) who is forced to confront his heart-wrenching past after being named the guardian of his teenage nephew.

Watership Down / December 23

BBC and Netflix partnered up for this realistic animated take on Richard Adams' southern England novel about a group of rabbits setting out to find a new home after the destruction of their old one. It has a star-studded voice cast: James McAvoy, John Boyega, Ben Kingsley, Nicholas Hoult, Gemma Arterton, Daniel Kaluuya, Olivia Colman, Peter Capaldi, Gemma Chan, Taron Egerton, and Rosamund Pike among others.

Serenity (2005) / December 7

Joss Whedon got the chance to give a proper ending for the cast and characters of Firefly, the short-lived 2002 TV series that was cancelled during its first season, with this 26th century-set sci-fi film about the original group — Nathan Fillion, Gina Torres, Alan Tudyk and more — being chased by an assassin (Chiwetel Ejiofor) after a telepath aware of government secrets joins the crew.

Here's the full list of all the new content coming to Netflix India in December 2018. We've marked Netflix Original titles in bold for your convenience.

December 1

21 Sarfarosh: Saragarhi 1897: Season 1

A Beautiful Life

Accident

Anjaan: Special Crimes Unit: Season 1

Armed Girl's Machiavellism: Season 1

Ayotzinapa, El paso de la Tortuga

Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures: Season 1

Battle — Netflix Original

Blind Detective

Bobby Robson: More Than a Manager

Break Up 100

Chal Bhaag

Christiane Amanpour: Sex & Love Around the World: Season 1

Comedy High School: Season 1

Crossroads: One Two Jaga

Dan Shen Nan Nu 2

Doc Martin: Series 8

Don't Go Breaking My Heart

Faraar

Helios

Khan: No. 1 Crime Hunter: Season 1

Life Without Principle

Line Walker

Look for a Star

Lovesick

Man vs Wild with Sunny Leone: Season 1

Memories of the Alhambra

Mere Papa Hero Hiralal: Season 1

Once a Gangster

Overlord: Season 3

PJ Masks: Season 1

Sad Hill Unearthed

Set Off

Silence

Sing-a-long with PJ Masks

Sylvanian Families: A Town of Dreams

Sylvanian Families: Season 1

Sylvanian Families: The Treasure of Sylvania Village

The Ring

The Ryuo's Work is Never Done!: Season 1

Three

Triumph in the Skies

Wind Blast

WorldEnd: What are you doing at the end of the world? Are you busy? Will you save us?: Season 1

December 3

HERO MASK: Part l

Outlander: Season 4, weekly

The Sound of Your Heart: Reboot: Season 2

December 4

Loving

Men on a Mission: 2018, weekly

December 5

Minecraft: Story Mode: Season 1

December 6

Ainori Love Wagon: Asian Journey: Season 2, weekly

December 7

5 Star Christmas

Baby Mama

Bad Blood: Season 1

Balto

Billy Madison

Bridget Jones's Diary

Dogs of Berlin: Season 1

Dumplin'

El recluso

Free Rein: The Twelve Neighs of Christmas

Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle

Nailed It! Holiday!

NATALE A 5 STELLE

Neo Yokio: Pink Christmas

Pine Gap

ReMastered: Who Killed Jam Master Jay?

Savages

Serenity

Super Monsters and the Wish Star

The American Meme

The Hook Up Plan

The Inmate: Season 1

The Ranch: Part 6

December 8

Dynasty: Season 2, weekly

Grandma

December 11

Almost Christmas

December 12

Back Street Girls -GOKUDOLS-: シーズン1

Out of Many, One

December 13

Wanted: Season 3

December 14

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinter's Tale

Cuckoo: Season 4

Dance & Sing with True: Songs

Fuller House: Season 4

Inside the Real Narcos: Series 1

Inside the World's Toughest Prisons: Season 3

Prince of Peoria: A Christmas Moose Miracle

Roma

Sunderland ‘Til I Die

The Fix

The Innocent Man: Season 1

The Protector

Tidelands

Travelers: Season 3

Vir Das: Losing It

Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 8

December 15

Emogenius: Season 1

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Jojo's Bizarre Adventure Season 2 Stardust Crusadars

Kita Kita

She's Dating the Gangster

Winsanity: Season 1

December 16

Bad Match

Goosebumps

Springsteen on Broadway

The Adventures of Puss in Boots: Season 3-4

December 17

Monster Trucks

December 18

Baki

Ellen DeGeneres: Relatable

Hotel Transylvania 2

Nocturnal Animals

Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 5

December 19

Schitt's Creek: Season 4

December 21

3Below: Tales of Arcadia: Season 1

7 Days Out

Back With the Ex

Bad Seeds

Bird Box

Diablero: Season 1

Derry Girls

LAST HOPE: Part 2

Perfume

Sing

Sirius the Jaeger

Struggle: The Life and Lost Art of Szukalski

Tales by Light: Season 3

The Casketeers

Wolf: Season 1

December 23

Watership Down: Limited Series

December 24

Hi Score Girl

Standup and Away! with Brian Regan

xXx: The Return of Xander Cage

December 25

Bordertown: Season 2

December 26

Alexa & Katie: Season 2

YOU: Season 1

December 28

Instant Hotel

La noche de 12 años

La reina del flow

Murder Mountain

Selection Day: Season 1

When Angels Sleep

Yummy Mummies

December 29

A Taiwanese Tale of Two Cities: Season 1

December 31

El club de los insomnes

Manchester by the Sea

Rings