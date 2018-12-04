After a diverse November that brought an indie Indian original drama starring Rishi Kapoor, a Mexico-based follow-up to an international hit, a Western anthology film from the Coen brothers, and the conclusion of one of its first ever series (minus the male lead who was fired over multiple sexual harassment allegations), Netflix is set to close out 2018 with some big names. There's Oscar-winner Alfonso Cuarón's black-and-white drama Roma, out December 14; the Andy Serkis-directed The Jungle Book adaptation, Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle on December 7, featuring an A-list cast in English and Hindi; and the Sandra Bullock-starrer post-apocalyptic film Bird Box, releasing December 21.
December will also bring Netflix's second original series from India in Selection Day, the coming-of-age story based on Aravind Adiga's book of the same name. Selection Day premieres December 28. There's another Netflix Original from India in December: a (second) stand-up comedy special from Vir Das, in which he will talk about religion, international travel, and his wish to be an Indian superhero. Vir Das: Losing It releases December 14. Stand-up fans can also look forward to December 18 and an hour-long special from Ellen DeGeneres, who returns to the format after 15 years.
With that, here are our four picks for December 2018 that you should watch out for, and the full list of movies and TV shows coming to Netflix India after that.
Roma / December 14
Named for the Mexico City neighbourhood and not the Italian capital, Cuarón's semi-autobiographical film won hearts and awards during its festival circuit run, including the prestigious Golden Lion in Venice. Roma follows the live-in housekeeper who took care of Cuarón and his siblings during their childhood years, and her life in and outside of that.
Manchester by the Sea (2016) / December 31
Over two years since its release, Amazon Studios' arguably best film to-date is coming to Netflix in India, which is not a sentence we ever thought we would be typing. Two Oscar wins in addition to several other awards, Manchester by the Sea is the tale of a depressed man (Casey Affleck) who is forced to confront his heart-wrenching past after being named the guardian of his teenage nephew.
Watership Down / December 23
BBC and Netflix partnered up for this realistic animated take on Richard Adams' southern England novel about a group of rabbits setting out to find a new home after the destruction of their old one. It has a star-studded voice cast: James McAvoy, John Boyega, Ben Kingsley, Nicholas Hoult, Gemma Arterton, Daniel Kaluuya, Olivia Colman, Peter Capaldi, Gemma Chan, Taron Egerton, and Rosamund Pike among others.
Serenity (2005) / December 7
Joss Whedon got the chance to give a proper ending for the cast and characters of Firefly, the short-lived 2002 TV series that was cancelled during its first season, with this 26th century-set sci-fi film about the original group — Nathan Fillion, Gina Torres, Alan Tudyk and more — being chased by an assassin (Chiwetel Ejiofor) after a telepath aware of government secrets joins the crew.
Here's the full list of all the new content coming to Netflix India in December 2018. We've marked Netflix Original titles in bold for your convenience.
December 1
21 Sarfarosh: Saragarhi 1897: Season 1
A Beautiful Life
Accident
Anjaan: Special Crimes Unit: Season 1
Armed Girl's Machiavellism: Season 1
Ayotzinapa, El paso de la Tortuga
Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures: Season 1
Battle — Netflix Original
Blind Detective
Bobby Robson: More Than a Manager
Break Up 100
Chal Bhaag
Christiane Amanpour: Sex & Love Around the World: Season 1
Comedy High School: Season 1
Crossroads: One Two Jaga
Dan Shen Nan Nu 2
Doc Martin: Series 8
Don't Go Breaking My Heart
Faraar
Helios
Khan: No. 1 Crime Hunter: Season 1
Life Without Principle
Line Walker
Look for a Star
Lovesick
Man vs Wild with Sunny Leone: Season 1
Memories of the Alhambra
Mere Papa Hero Hiralal: Season 1
Once a Gangster
Overlord: Season 3
PJ Masks: Season 1
Sad Hill Unearthed
Set Off
Silence
Sing-a-long with PJ Masks
Sylvanian Families: A Town of Dreams
Sylvanian Families: Season 1
Sylvanian Families: The Treasure of Sylvania Village
The Ring
The Ryuo's Work is Never Done!: Season 1
Three
Triumph in the Skies
Wind Blast
WorldEnd: What are you doing at the end of the world? Are you busy? Will you save us?: Season 1
December 3
HERO MASK: Part l
Outlander: Season 4, weekly
The Sound of Your Heart: Reboot: Season 2
December 4
Loving
Men on a Mission: 2018, weekly
December 5
Minecraft: Story Mode: Season 1
December 6
Ainori Love Wagon: Asian Journey: Season 2, weekly
December 7
5 Star Christmas
Baby Mama
Bad Blood: Season 1
Balto
Billy Madison
Bridget Jones's Diary
Dogs of Berlin: Season 1
Dumplin'
El recluso
Free Rein: The Twelve Neighs of Christmas
Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle
Nailed It! Holiday!
NATALE A 5 STELLE
Neo Yokio: Pink Christmas
Pine Gap
ReMastered: Who Killed Jam Master Jay?
Savages
Serenity
Super Monsters and the Wish Star
The American Meme
The Hook Up Plan
The Inmate: Season 1
The Ranch: Part 6
December 8
Dynasty: Season 2, weekly
Grandma
December 11
Almost Christmas
December 12
Back Street Girls -GOKUDOLS-: シーズン1
Out of Many, One
December 13
Wanted: Season 3
December 14
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinter's Tale
Cuckoo: Season 4
Dance & Sing with True: Songs
Fuller House: Season 4
Inside the Real Narcos: Series 1
Inside the World's Toughest Prisons: Season 3
Prince of Peoria: A Christmas Moose Miracle
Roma
Sunderland ‘Til I Die
The Fix
The Innocent Man: Season 1
The Protector
Tidelands
Travelers: Season 3
Vir Das: Losing It
Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 8
December 15
Emogenius: Season 1
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Jojo's Bizarre Adventure Season 2 Stardust Crusadars
Kita Kita
She's Dating the Gangster
Winsanity: Season 1
December 16
Bad Match
Goosebumps
Springsteen on Broadway
The Adventures of Puss in Boots: Season 3-4
December 17
Monster Trucks
December 18
Baki
Ellen DeGeneres: Relatable
Hotel Transylvania 2
Nocturnal Animals
Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 5
December 19
Schitt's Creek: Season 4
December 21
3Below: Tales of Arcadia: Season 1
7 Days Out
Back With the Ex
Bad Seeds
Bird Box
Diablero: Season 1
Derry Girls
LAST HOPE: Part 2
Perfume
Sing
Sirius the Jaeger
Struggle: The Life and Lost Art of Szukalski
Tales by Light: Season 3
The Casketeers
Wolf: Season 1
December 23
Watership Down: Limited Series
December 24
Hi Score Girl
Standup and Away! with Brian Regan
xXx: The Return of Xander Cage
December 25
Bordertown: Season 2
December 26
Alexa & Katie: Season 2
YOU: Season 1
December 28
Instant Hotel
La noche de 12 años
La reina del flow
Murder Mountain
Selection Day: Season 1
When Angels Sleep
Yummy Mummies
December 29
A Taiwanese Tale of Two Cities: Season 1
December 31
El club de los insomnes
Manchester by the Sea
Rings