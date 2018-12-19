NDTV Gadgets360.com

Ratna Pathak Shah on Netflix's Selection Day and Why She Hates Actors Using Profanity

, 19 December 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Ratna Pathak Shah on Netflix's Selection Day and Why She Hates Actors Using Profanity

Photo Credit: Netflix

Ratna Pathak Shah at the Selection Day premiere in Mumbai on Tuesday

Highlights

  • Pathak Shah feels profanity is a ‘cheat’
  • Her Selection Day role came naturally to her
  • Selection Day is out December 28 on Netflix

Ratna Pathak Shah strongly believes that filmmakers should have the freedom to tell their own stories. As an actress who was part of last year's Lipstick Under My Burkha, which was initially denied a release by India's Central Board of Film Certification, she has personally witnessed the hurdles or heard about the challenges involved for others.

“Particularly [for] documentary filmmakers, my friends who make documentaries, they suffer greatly at the hands of the censors,” Pathak Shah told Gadgets 360 in Mumbai earlier this week. “What is good about streaming content [such as Netflix] is that it gives you the opportunity to go into areas where you hesitate to go if you're dealing with a big commercial project. For one, it allows you to take more risks. What you do will get across to your audience. In a film, you're never sure, right?”

However, the veteran member of the Indian entertainment industry who has been working since the early 1980s, believes the lack of checks and balances can also lead to its own problems.

“But of course, when you have a lack of censorship, it can also lead to unnecessary excess,” she explains.“I've noticed a fair amount of bad language suddenly cropping up on screen. I feel that's a cheat. I hate actors who use bad language. And sorry, it's not moralistic at all. I just feel it's a cheat. My job is to create emotion, create believability, create an important dramatic moment. I've many other tools at my disposal to do that. I don't need to use swear words. This generation of swear-word-using American actors has really messed up everyone's heads. And it's just too easy, for my liking.”

Pathak Shah was talking to the media as part of the press tour for her upcoming Netflix original series Selection Day, based on Aravind Adiga's 2016 book of the same name, which is about two teenagers who have been groomed by their overbearing father to become the best cricket batsmen in the world. Perhaps best known to the current generation for her role in the Indian sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, she plays a supporting character named Nellie in Selection Day, who is a teacher at a prestigious fictitious Mumbai school. Though her character has been changed in some ways, including her name — she's called Patricia D'Mello in the book — her eclectic nature is retained.

“When I went and met Udayan [Prasad, the director], I think I was dressed appropriately for the meeting, because they looked at me and said ‘Ah, she looks wacky enough to play Nellie',” Pathak Shah said. “It was a very wonderful ride for me, because I know Nellie very well. I've seen many Nellies, I've interacted with many, I've lived with one as well. And education is a passion in any case for me. It just ticked all the boxes, this story and this character.”

“She's the kind of teacher we all imagined and hoped we could have had. And in some cases, we do find such a teacher. Not always within a school, not always within a formal education setup, but through life you meet wonderful teachers and that's what makes your life worth living.”

Selection Day is out December 28 on Netflix worldwide.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Selection Day, Netflix, Netflix India, Ratna Pathak Shah
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find ... More
ISRO Launches GSAT-7A Military Communications Satellite on Board GSLV-F11 Rocket
Google 'Web Rangers' Contest to Promote Internet Safety Is Back in Its 4th Edition
Pricee
Ratna Pathak Shah on Netflix's Selection Day and Why She Hates Actors Using Profanity
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Honor 8X
TRENDING
  1. Lenovo Z5 Pro GT With Snapdragon 855 SoC, Up to 12GB of RAM Unveiled
  2. Xiaomi Mi Play Teasers Show Waterdrop-Shaped Notch, Dual Rear Cameras
  3. Samsung Galaxy M20 Said to Sport a Massive 5,000mAh Battery
  4. PUBG Mobile 0.10.0 Update Out Now, Adds Vikendi Snow Map
  5. Huawei P20 Pro, Honor Play Amongst 7 Phones Receiving EMUI 9.0 Update
  6. Lenovo Z5s With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 710 SoC Unveiled
  7. PUBG Mobile's Vikendi Snow Map Release Date, Start Time Announced
  8. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 Gets November Security Patch, More via Update
  9. Google Redesigns Its 'My Business' App, Brings New Features for SMBs
  10. Xiaomi Kicks Off Sale in India With Discounts, Offers on Phones, TVs, More
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.