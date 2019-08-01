August is going to be a big month for Netflix subscribers in India, thanks to a slate boasting popular and critically-acclaimed original series and licensed films. For most Indians, there's more than one reason to celebrate Independence Day. Not only is it a national holiday, but it's also the release date for Sacred Games 2, which brings back the (partly) Anurag Kashyap-directed and Vikramaditya Motwane-showrun series for more adventures. A day later, the David Fincher-produced criminal psychology series Mindhunter — which studies serial killers — also returns for season 2, after a gap of nearly two years.

Elsewhere, the-show-within-a-show comedy-drama GLOW returns for season 3 a week earlier on August 9, while The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance will offer a prequel to the 1982 Jim Henson fantasy classic towards the end of month on August 30. Beyond that, there's the return of two critically-acclaimed shows on August 2 in Dear White People: Volume 3 and Derry Girlsseason 2, following African-American college-goers and Northern Irish high schoolers, respectively. And if you enjoy comedic commentary on hot-button topics, Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj returns for its fourth volume starting August 4.

Away from all the originals, Sujoy Ghosh-directed Badla and Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Article 15 are also out in August on Netflix. Beyond India, the licensed slate is much stronger, with films starring or made by the likes of Emma Watson, Chris Hemsworth, Joss Whedon, Jude Law, Al Pacino, Channing Tatum, Edgar Wright, Simon Pegg, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Alfred Hitchcock, James Stewart, Joel and Ethan Coen, and Jeff Bridges. With that, here are our 13 picks for August 2019 that you should watch out for, and the full list of movies and TV shows coming to Netflix India after that.

Sacred Games 2 / August 15

Netflix's first original series from India is back for a sophomore run that will span beyond the Indian borders and feature the likes of Kalki Koechlin and Ranvir Shorey. Their characters will be part of the period setting and the present-day timeline, respectively, as Ganesh Gaitonde (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) meets his mentor Guruji (Pankaj Tripathi) while Sartaj Singh (Saif Ali Khan) tries to thwart a potential nuclear attack in Mumbai.

Mindhunter: Season 2 / August 16

David Fincher returns as director and executive producer for the eight-episode return — two less than the first season — of this look at the early days of criminal psychology and profiling at the FBI, with the two special agents (Jonathan Groff and HoltMcCallany) and professor (Anna Torv) studying the Atlanta murders of 1979-81. Charles Manson and the Son of Sam might feature.

GLOW: Season 3 / August 9

The Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling — Alison Brie and Betty Gilpin among them — are headed to ‘80s Las Vegas for the third season, where they will be joined by Geena Davis (Thelma & Louise) as Sandy Devereaux St. Clair — now that's what you call a name — the entertainment director of the Fan-Tan Hotel and Casino. That's the Vegas venue where said ladies will do said wrestling.

Dear White People: Volume 3 / August 2

Justin Simien returns to offer more social commentary with this exploration of racism, white privilege, and cultural appropriation and assimilation at a fictional Ivy League university. Giancarlo Esposito jumps from narrator to on-screen character, as the end of season 2 showed, and he'll be joined by a few guests in season 3 which further delves into the mysterious Order of X.

Article 15 (2019) / August 24

Ayushmann Khurrana stars as a cop in this exploration of casteism, religious discrimination, and the current socio-political situation in India from Mulk writer-director Anubhav Sinha, which tracks a police investigation into a missing persons' case involving three teenage girls of a small village. Ironically, the film was criticised for being casteist itself, and providing an outsider's perspective, but it's still a hard-hitting, well-made movie.

Vertigo (1958) / August 16

Often called one of the greatest films of all time, Alfred Hitchcock directed this San Francisco-set adaptation of a French novel that offers a look at the great director himself through the viewpoint of a former police detective (James Stewart) tasked with following the wife on an old friend. Also famous for its use of the dolly zoom, now often termed as “the Vertigo effect”.

Psycho (1960) / August 16

Just two years later, Hitchcock delivered what is considered the birth of the slasher genre with this psychological horror film — best known for its shower scene, which upended the narrative — that follows a secretary (Janet Leigh) who steals money from her employer and ends up at a secluded motel run by an eccentric young man (Anthony Perkins).

Easy Rider (1969) / August 1

A landmark film of its era, this road buddy drama from Dennis Hopper and Peter Fonda — who directed, produced, wrote and starred in the film, in varying capacities — explored the counterculture of 1960s USA, including the hippies, drugs, and communes through the viewpoint of two bikers (Hopper and Fonda) travelling the American Southwest with the money from a cocaine deal.

The Big Lebowski (1998) / August 16

Directed by the Coen brothers and starring Jeff Bridges, this crime comedy is about a guy known as The Dude (Bridges) who seeks payback for his ruined carpet after he's mistaken for a millionaire with the same name. But the film is less about the plot and more about a way of living — helped by its eccentric characters, Coens' visual imagination, and dialogue — which has given it its cult status.

Hot Fuzz (2007) / August 16

In the second of writer-director Edgar Wright's thematically-linked, jokingly-named Three Flavours Cornetto trilogy, co-writer Simon Pegg stars as a top London cop who is transferred to a sleepy English village for being the lone overachiever in a squad of slackers. Like other films in the trilogy, it's a relationship comedy stuffed inside a genre (cop movie in this case).

The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012) / August 15

Emma Watson and Ezra Miller (Justice League) star as two step-siblings and non-conformist high school seniors who guide a clinically-depressed, nervous and alienated freshman in this coming-of-age drama based on the 1999 novel of the same name by Stephen Chbosky, who also wrote and directed the film.

Scent of a Woman (1992) / August 16

Al Pacino won the Oscar for Best Actor for playing a blind, bad-tempered, medically retired army colonel in this remake of the 1974 Italian film Profumo di donna, which involves a scholarship student in need of money agreeing to “babysit” the old man. The film plays itself as a mixture of coming-of-age and a prep school movie.

Side Effects (2013) / August 15

Jude Law, Rooney Mara, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and Channing Tatum star in this psychological, provocative thriller from director Steven Soderbergh. The inter-linked worlds of the four characters unravel after one of them (Mara) is prescribed an experimental drug that has, well, side effects. You won't see the twists coming.

The Cabin in the Woods (2012) / August 15

Joss Whedon co-wrote and produced this horror comedy that is meant to be a slasher film celebration and a torture porn satire. It's about five college kids — Chris Hemsworth plays one of them — who head to the titular place on a break, only to be chased by zombies and strung up like puppets by technicians in an underground lab.

Here's the full list of all the new content coming to Netflix India in August 2019. We've marked Netflix Original titles in bold for your convenience.

August 1

3 Ninjas: Kick Back

Are We Done Yet?

Black Lagoon: Roberta's Blood Trail

Black Lagoon: Season 1-2

The Bounty Hunter

Boyka: Undisputed

Carrie

Deliver Us from Evil

Easy Rider

Ergo Proxy: Season 1

The Gambler

The Glass House

Hellsing Ultimate: Season 1

Inspector Gadget: Season 3

Love Story

Realms

Seraph of the End: Season 1

When They Cry

August 2

Ask the StoryBots: Season 3

Basketball or Nothing

Dear White People: Volume 3

Derry Girls: Season 2

Otherhood

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 3

August 4

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 4

August 5

Alarmoty in the Land of Fire

Detention Letter

Enter the Anime

No Good Nick: Part 2

August 6

Men on a Mission: 2019, weekly

August 7

Badla

A Ghost Story

August 8

Dollar

The Naked Director

Wu Assassins

August 9

Cable Girls: Season 4

The Family: Limited Series

GLOW: Season 3

The InBESTigators

Jaoon Kahan Bata Ae Dil

Rocko's Modern Life: Static Cling

Sintonia: Season 1

Spirit Riding Free: Pony Tales

August 13

Ghostbusters (2016)

Hello, My Name Is Doris

Justice League

Knightfall: Season 2

Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready: Season 1

August 15

3 Days to Kill

Beautiful Creatures

The Cabin in the Woods

Cannon Busters

The Double

The Intouchables

The Perks of Being a Wallflower

Sacred Games: Season 2

Side Effects

August 16

45 rpm: Season 1

8 Mile

Better Than Us

The Big Lebowski

Black Money Love: Season 1

Charlie Wilson's War

The Chronicles of Riddick

Diagnosis: Season 1

Fighting

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

Funny People

Green Frontier: Limited Series

Hellboy II: The Golden Army

The Holiday

Hop

Hot Fuzz

The Incredible Hulk

Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus

It's Kind of a Funny Story

The Little Switzerland

Mindhunter: Season 2

Patch Adams

Pitch Black

Psycho

QB1: Beyond the Lights: Season 3

La Reina del Sur: Season 2

Scent of a Woman

Sextuplets

Shakespeare in Love

Sinbad: Legend of the Seven Seas

Super Monsters Back to School

The Prince of Egypt

Vertigo

Victim Number 8

What Dreams May Come

Wild Child

August 18

Dinotrux: Season 3-5

August 20

Simon Amstell: Set Free

August 21

American Factory

Game Over

Girl Trip

Hyperdrive: Season 1

August 22

Love Alarm

August 23

El Pepe, a Supreme Life

Hero Mask: Part II

Rust Valley Restorers

August 24

Article 15

August 27

Million Pound Menu: Season 2

Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020: Part 2

August 29

Falling Inn Love

Kardec

Workin' Moms: Season 3

August 30

13 Commandments

The A List

CAROLE & TUESDAY

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance

Droppin' Cash: Season 2

La Grande Classe [Back to School]

Mighty Little Bheem: Season 2

Styling Hollywood: Season 1

True and the Rainbow Kingdom: Wild Wild Yetis

August 31

Hotel Transylvania: Season 1