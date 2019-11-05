It's time for Rick and Morty season 4. The Emmy-winning, critically-acclaimed adult animated comedy — from creators Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland, who also voices the titular leads — is back just over two years since the previous season concluded. That marks the end of the longest gap yet for Rick and Morty. We don't know anything about the plot, but as always, you can expect more inter-dimensional antics featuring the eccentric, alcoholic scientist (Rick) and his under-confident teenage grandon (Morty), in addition to the rest of the Smith family.

They will be joined by several guests across season 4, including writer-director Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok), actor Sam Neill (Jurassic Park), actress-director Kathleen Turner (Romancing the Stone), and actor Paul Giamatti (Billions). Waititi and Neill were picked because the Rick and Morty creators wanted an alien species with a “Kiwi flavour”. New episodes will air weekly, naturally. From release date to list of episodes, here's all you need to know about Rick and Morty season 4.

From Star Wars to Jack Ryan, TV Shows to Watch in November

The fourth season of Rick and Morty begins Sunday, November 10 at 11:30pm EST — which translates to Monday, November 11 at 10am IST — on Adult Swim, Cartoon Network's late-night programming block reserved for adult-oriented programming in the US.

Will Rick and Morty season 4 be on Netflix?

Yes, in several countries. Netflix has the international rights to Rick and Morty in dozens of markets, including India, Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Lithuania, Mexico, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Singapore, Slovakia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, and the UK.

While the deal remains in place for most territories, there's a change of scene in the UK, where TV broadcaster Channel 4 will air Rick and Morty season 4, though past seasons remain on Netflix.

How to watch Rick and Morty season 4 in India?

As you can surmise from the answer to the previous question, Rick and Morty season 4 will be available on Netflix in India. We've reached out to Netflix for clarification on when exactly it will appear on the streaming service after airing in the US.

Rick and Morty season 4 trailer

Adult Swim teased the November premiere month for Rick and Morty season 4 in an announcement video in May. A couple of months later at San Diego Comic-Con, we were treated to the first look of the new season, featuring an alien called Glootie (Taika Waititi). A full trailer, below, followed in October.

Rick and Morty season 4 list of episodes

Like the past two seasons, there are 10 episodes in total on Rick and Morty season 4, which will air in two parts either side of New Year's. Five episodes in 2019, and the other five sometime in 2020. Roiland said season 4 is more serialised than before and should be watched in the correct order, and that fans should watch all of season 3 before starting the new one.

Adult Swim revealed the titles for the first five episodes of Rick and Morty season 4 in a video last month, which takes a clear dig at how Stranger Things goes about its reveal. For those interested, the episode titles are: “Edge of Tomorty: Rick Die Rickpeat”, “The Old Man and the Seat”, “One Crew over the Crewcoo's Morty”, “Claw and Hoarder: Special Ricktim's Morty”, and “Rattlestar Ricklactica”.

As always, the episode titles are wordplays on Hollywood movies.

Rick and Morty season 4 leak

Sorry to disappoint all you leak-hunters — we don't think that's a word — but there haven't been any credible Rick and Morty season 4 leaks so far. Not unless you count the surprise season 4 clip that was broadcast live on the day of Halloween (October 31). It starts at 4:11.

What about future Rick and Morty seasons?

Thanks to the unprecedented 70-episode renewal in May last year, Rick and Morty's future is pretty secure for the next few years. In an interview in July, Harmon said that they will never take as long as the gap between seasons 3 and 4: “I don't know how fast we can do it, but I know it will never be this long again. We're literally writing season 5 while finishing season 4 just to force ourselves to commit to a certain schedule. Not to get anyone's hopes up, but it is structured into our deal that if we're going strong and fast there are options to deliver more episodes at a time.”

Addressing the future beyond, Roiland remarked: “It's way too early to say. On any given day you'll feel like this thing can go for 20, 30 seasons. We have characters that don't really age, it's very Simpsons-esque. There's so much we can do to keep riding this train.” To which Harmon added: “Sure I'll end it! But I don't know that would be on 70 [episodes]. I would be equally unsurprised if you told me that this thing goes for 20 years. I wouldn't balk at that at all. If it still feels right, let's do it.”