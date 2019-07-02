Though TV buffs were treated to a wide variety of content in June, the quality wasn't always there. New seasons of Black Mirror and Jessica Jones were uneven at best, and closer to home, Netflix's Leila started off strong but stumbled in its second half. July is a bit light on the number of offerings, but it's somewhat made up by the fact that some of June's more even efforts — Big Little Lies, and Euphoria — will continue with weekly episodes. That said, it still has some big names, thanks to the return of Stranger Things, Suits, Money Heist, and Orange Is the New Black — some for the final time — alongside a bunch of new ones across genres such as superhero, sci-fi, mystery thriller, and courtroom drama.

Here are upcoming TV shows on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and beyond in the month of July.

Stranger Things

When: July 4

Where: Netflix

Having spent nearly two years off air, though it's only been just over half a year in the show, the Upside Down is back to torment the small American town of Hawkins for a third time, with a bit of help from the outside. The now grown-up teenagers — making the most of their school-free summer of 1985 thanks to a brand-new mall — don't always get along, but they must band together to survive the return of the Mind Flayer.

Stranger Things Season 3 Review: The Hawkins Crew Feel the Pain of Growing Up

Suits

When: July 18, weekly

Where: Colors Infinity

After sitting out a season, Patrick J. Adams will return as a guest star for the ninth and final season of USA Network's longest-running original, though there's no word on his on-screen wife Meghan Markle. It will pick up where we left off, with Harvey (Gabriel Macht) and Donna (Sarah Rafferty) balancing their work and personal lives, while others deal with the fallout surrounding Robert Zone (Wendell Pierce).

Money Heist

When: July 19

Where: Netflix

Celebrations are short-lived for El Professor & Co. as they must reunite to save one of their own, who was captured at the end of last season. And naturally, their new task involves another heist. What did you think? It's in the title, after all. Hovik Keuchkerian (Assassin's Creed) and Najwa Nimri (Sex and Lucia) join the cast for the eight-episode third season of Netflix's most popular non-English original.

Typewriter

When: July 19

Where: Netflix

In a quiet month for the big three streaming services in India, we're left with this haunted house mystery thriller from Kahaani writer-director Sujoy Ghosh that follows a group of young “wannabe ghost hunter” kids who try to capture a ghost — possibly the spirit of a girl who died under mysterious circumstances — after a new family moves into a notorious Goa mansion. Purab Kohli, Paulami Ghosh star.

Typewriter Trailer Sets Up Netflix, Sujoy Ghosh's Haunted House Mystery Thriller Series

The Verdict – State vs Nanavati

When: July 21

Where: ALTBalaji

After the 1973 Gulzar-directed, Vinod Khanna-starrer film Achanak, and the 2016 Akshay Kumar-starrer Rustom, the 1959 court case — K.M. Nanavati v State of Maharashtra — that arguably led to the end of jury trials in India is now being turned into a series. Manav Kaul (Tumhari Sulu), Sumeet Vyas (Permanent Roommates), Angad Bedi (Inside Edge), and Elli Avram (Mickey Virus) star.

Another Life

When: July 25

Where: Netflix

Battlestar Galactica alum Katee Sackhoff plays a new astronaut on this sci-fi series who is in command of a space exploration ship trying to ascertain the origin of an alien artefact. Selma Blair (Hellboy), Justin Chatwin (Shameless), Jessica Camacho (The Flash), and Tyler Hoechlin (Teen Wolf) also star in the 10-episode series, which has been created by Aaron Martin (Slasher).

The Boys

When: July 26

Where: Amazon Prime Video

Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg are adapting a second comic from Preacher creator Garth Ennis' as producers, with Supernatural creator Eric Kripke as showrunner. Karl Urban (Star Trek) leads the titular group of vigilantes — a bunch of nobodies — who take on corrupt superheroes that have given into their outsized fame. Simon Pegg will have a recurring role on the Amazon series.

The Boys Trailer: Nobodies Take on Corrupt Superheroes in New Amazon Series

Orange Is the New Black

When: July 26

Where: Netflix

Netflix's longest-running live-action original is set to close out its run with a seventh and final season, which finds Piper Chapman (Taylor Schilling) having trouble learning how to readjust to life outside prison, while those still at Litchfield must deal with the same old: life in prison. The show will hopefully continue its bounce back to form after a somewhat disappointing fifth season.

Beyond July

We'll have a detailed round-up of upcoming TV shows each month, but we do know a fair bit about the future already.

Preacher: Season 4 / August 5, Amazon Prime Video

GLOW: Season 3 / August 9, Netflix

The Terror: Infamy / August 13, Amazon Prime Video

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance / August 30, Netflix

Mindhunter: Season 2 / August TBA, Netflix