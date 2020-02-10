Technology News
Oscars 2020 Winners Live — the Full List

The 2020 Oscars are live on Hotstar and Star Movies in India.

Updated: 10 February 2020 07:19 IST
Oscars 2020 Winners Live — the Full List

Photo Credit: Troy Harvey/AMPAS

All the Oscars 2020 winners

Highlights
  • 2020 Oscars taking place Sunday evening in Los Angeles
  • Nine films competing for the top honour, Best Picture
  • Joaquin Phoenix, Laura Dern among favourites to win

The biggest awards night in Hollywood is back — it's the 2020 Oscars. A total of 24 prizes are up for grabs, with the likes of Joaquin Phoenix, Renée Zellweger, Anthony Hopkins, and Laura Dern among the favourites to win in their respective categories. And of course, all eyes will be on the final honour of the night — Best Picture — where nine films are in competition. That includes the one-shot-like war epic 1917, the Christian Bale, Matt Damon-starrer adrenaline rush Ford v Ferrari, Martin Scorsese's mob drama The Irishman with Robert De Niro and Al Pacino, Taika Waititi's anti-hate satire Jojo Rabbit, the Joaquin Phoenix-starrer DC origin movie Joker, Greta Gerwig's 19th-century novel adaptation Little Women, the Scarlett Johansson, Adam Driver-starrer divorce drama Marriage Story, Quentin Tarantino's nostalgic Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood with Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, and the Korean black comedy Parasite.

Here are the winners of the 2020 Oscars, updated live and as they were presented.

Oscars 2020 winners

2020 Oscar for Best Supporting Actor

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood — WINNER
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman

2020 Oscar for Best Animated Feature Film

Toy Story 4 — WINNER
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link

2020 Oscar for Best Animated Short Film

Hair Love — WINNER
Dcera (Daughter)
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister

2020 Oscar for Best Original Screenplay

Bong Joon-ho & Han Jin-won, Parasite — WINNER
Rian Johnson, Knives Out
Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story
Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns, 1917
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

2020 Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay

Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit — WINNER
Steven Zaillian, The Irishman
Todd Phillips & Scott Silver, Joker
Greta Gerwig, Little Women
Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes

2020 Oscar for Best Live Action Short Film

The Neighbors' Window — WINNER
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
Saria
A Sister

