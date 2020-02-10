The biggest awards night in Hollywood is back — it's the 2020 Oscars. A total of 24 prizes are up for grabs, with the likes of Joaquin Phoenix, Renée Zellweger, Anthony Hopkins, and Laura Dern among the favourites to win in their respective categories. And of course, all eyes will be on the final honour of the night — Best Picture — where nine films are in competition. That includes the one-shot-like war epic 1917, the Christian Bale, Matt Damon-starrer adrenaline rush Ford v Ferrari, Martin Scorsese's mob drama The Irishman with Robert De Niro and Al Pacino, Taika Waititi's anti-hate satire Jojo Rabbit, the Joaquin Phoenix-starrer DC origin movie Joker, Greta Gerwig's 19th-century novel adaptation Little Women, the Scarlett Johansson, Adam Driver-starrer divorce drama Marriage Story, Quentin Tarantino's nostalgic Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood with Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, and the Korean black comedy Parasite.

Here are the winners of the 2020 Oscars, updated live and as they were presented.

Oscars 2020 winners

2020 Oscar for Best Supporting Actor

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood — WINNER

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

2020 Oscar for Best Animated Feature Film

Toy Story 4 — WINNER

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Missing Link

2020 Oscar for Best Animated Short Film

Hair Love — WINNER

Dcera (Daughter)

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

2020 Oscar for Best Original Screenplay

Bong Joon-ho & Han Jin-won, Parasite — WINNER

Rian Johnson, Knives Out

Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story

Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns, 1917

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

2020 Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay

Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit — WINNER

Steven Zaillian, The Irishman

Todd Phillips & Scott Silver, Joker

Greta Gerwig, Little Women

Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes

2020 Oscar for Best Live Action Short Film

The Neighbors' Window — WINNER

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

Saria

A Sister

Developing…