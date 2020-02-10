Photo Credit: Troy Harvey/AMPAS
The biggest awards night in Hollywood is back — it's the 2020 Oscars. A total of 24 prizes are up for grabs, with the likes of Joaquin Phoenix, Renée Zellweger, Anthony Hopkins, and Laura Dern among the favourites to win in their respective categories. And of course, all eyes will be on the final honour of the night — Best Picture — where nine films are in competition. That includes the one-shot-like war epic 1917, the Christian Bale, Matt Damon-starrer adrenaline rush Ford v Ferrari, Martin Scorsese's mob drama The Irishman with Robert De Niro and Al Pacino, Taika Waititi's anti-hate satire Jojo Rabbit, the Joaquin Phoenix-starrer DC origin movie Joker, Greta Gerwig's 19th-century novel adaptation Little Women, the Scarlett Johansson, Adam Driver-starrer divorce drama Marriage Story, Quentin Tarantino's nostalgic Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood with Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, and the Korean black comedy Parasite.
Here are the winners of the 2020 Oscars, updated live and as they were presented.
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood — WINNER
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Toy Story 4 — WINNER
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Hair Love — WINNER
Dcera (Daughter)
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister
Bong Joon-ho & Han Jin-won, Parasite — WINNER
Rian Johnson, Knives Out
Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story
Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns, 1917
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit — WINNER
Steven Zaillian, The Irishman
Todd Phillips & Scott Silver, Joker
Greta Gerwig, Little Women
Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes
The Neighbors' Window — WINNER
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
Saria
A Sister
