Oscars 2019: Full List of Winners at the 91st Academy Awards

, 25 February 2019
Oscars 2019 Winners: Green Book won the Oscar for Best Picture

Highlights

  • 2019 Oscars are live in India on Hotstar, Star Movies
  • Black Panther, Roma competing for Best Picture
  • There is no host at the 2019 Oscars

Green Book took home the biggest prize of the night — Best Picture — at the 2019 Oscars, while Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody) and Olivia Colman (The Favourite) picked up the acting awards. The Queen-Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody led the 91st Academy Awards with the most number of wins (4), followed by the Alfonso Cuarón-directed Netflix film Roma, the Marvel movie Black Panther, and the Don Shirley biopic Green Book with three apiece. Cuarón won three awards himself at the 2019 Oscars, for direction, cinematography, and foreign-language film. Here's the complete list of all the winners from the 91st Academy Awards, as they were presented.

Oscars 2019 winners: Complete list

2019 Oscar for Best Supporting Actress

Regina King – If Beale Street Could Talk — WINNER
Amy Adams – Vice
Marina de Tavira – Roma
Emma Stone – The Favourite
Rachel Weisz – The Favourite

2019 Oscar for Best Documentary – Feature

Free Solo – Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin, Evan Hayes and Shannon Dill — WINNER
Hale County This Morning, This Evening – RaMell Ross, Joslyn Barnes and Su Kim
Minding the Gap – Bing Liu and Diane Quon
Of Fathers and Sons – Talal Derki, Ansgar Frerich, Eva Kemme and Tobias N. Siebert
RBG – Betsy West and Julie Cohen

2019 Oscar for Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Vice – Greg Cannom, Kate Biscoe and Patricia Dehaney — WINNER
Border – Göran Lundström and Pamela Goldammer
Mary Queen of Scots – Jenny Shircore, Marc Pilcher and Jessica Brooks

2019 Oscar for Best Costume Design

Black Panther – Ruth E. Carter — WINNER
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs – Mary Zophres
The Favourite – Sandy Powell
Mary Poppins Returns – Sandy Powell
Mary Queen of Scots – Alexandra Byrne

2019 Oscar for Best Production Design

Black Panther – Production Design: Hannah Beachler; Set Decoration: Jay Hart — WINNER
The Favourite – Production Design: Fiona Crombie; Set Decoration: Alice Felton
First Man – Production Design: Nathan Crowley; Set Decoration: Kathy Lucas
Mary Poppins Returns – Production Design: John Myhre; Set Decoration: Gordon Sim
Roma – Production Design: Eugenio Caballero; Set Decoration: Bárbara Enríquez

2019 Oscar for Best Cinematography

Roma – Alfonso Cuarón — WINNER
Cold War – Łukasz Żal
The Favourite – Robbie Ryan
Never Look Away – Caleb Deschanel
A Star Is Born – Matthew Libatique

2019 Oscar for Best Sound Editing

Bohemian Rhapsody – John Warhurst and Nina Hartstone — WINNER
Black Panther – Benjamin A. Burtt and Steve Boeddeker
First Man – Ai-Ling Lee and Mildred Iatrou Morgan
A Quiet Place – Ethan Van der Ryn and Erik Aadahl
Roma – Sergio Díaz and Skip Lievsay

2019 Oscar for Best Sound Mixing

Bohemian Rhapsody – Paul Massey, Tim Cavagin and John Casali — WINNER
Black Panther – Steve Boeddeker, Brandon Proctor and Peter J. Devlin
First Man – Jon Taylor, Frank A. Montaño, Ai-Ling Lee and Mary H. Ellis
Roma – Skip Lievsay, Craig Henighan and José Antonio Garcia
A Star Is Born – Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic, Jason Ruder and Steve A. Morrow

2019 Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film

Roma (Mexico) in Spanish and Mixtec – Directed by Alfonso Cuarón — WINNER
Capernaum (Lebanon) in Arabic – Directed by Nadine Labaki
Cold War (Poland) in Polish and French – Directed by Paweł Pawlikowski
Never Look Away (Germany) in German – Directed by Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck
Shoplifters (Japan) in Japanese – Directed by Hirokazu Kore-eda

2019 Oscar for Best Film Editing

Bohemian Rhapsody – John Ottman — WINNER
BlacKkKlansman – Barry Alexander Brown
The Favourite – Yorgos Mavropsaridis
Green Book – Patrick J. Don Vito
Vice – Hank Corwin

2019 Oscar for Best Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali – Green Book — WINNER
Adam Driver – BlacKkKlansman
Sam Elliott – A Star Is Born
Richard E. Grant – Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell – Vice

2019 Oscar for Best Animated Feature Film

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse – Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller — WINNER
Incredibles 2 – Brad Bird, John Walker and Nicole Paradis Grindle
Isle of Dogs – Wes Anderson, Scott Rudin, Steven Rales and Jeremy Dawson
Mirai – Mamoru Hosoda and Yūichirō Saitō
Ralph Breaks the Internet – Rich Moore, Phil Johnston and Clark Spencer

2019 Oscar for Best Animated Short Film

Bao – Domee Shi and Becky Neiman-Cobb — WINNER
Animal Behaviour – Alison Snowden and David Fine
Late Afternoon – Louise Bagnall and Nuria González Blanco
One Small Step – Andrew Chesworth and Bobby Pontillas
Weekends – Trevor Jimenez

2019 Oscar for Best Documentary – Short Subject

Period. End of Sentence. – Rayka Zehtabchi and Melissa Berton — WINNER
Black Sheep – Ed Perkins and Jonathan Chinn
End Game – Rob Epstein and Jeffrey Friedman
Lifeboat – Skye Fitzgerald and Bryn Mooser
A Night at the Garden – Marshall Curry

2019 Oscar for Best Visual Effects

First Man – Paul Lambert, Ian Hunter, Tristan Myles and J. D. Schwalm — WINNER
Avengers: Infinity War – Dan DeLeeuw, Kelly Port, Russell Earl and Dan Sudick
Christopher Robin – Christopher Lawrence, Michael Eames, Theo Jones and Chris Corbould
Ready Player One – Roger Guyett, Grady Cofer, Matthew E. Butler and David Shirk
Solo: A Star Wars Story – Rob Bredow, Patrick Tubach, Neal Scanlan and Dominic Tuohy

2019 Oscar for Best Live Action Short Film

Skin – Guy Nattiv and Jaime Ray Newman — WINNER
Detainment – Vincent Lambe and Darren Mahon
Fauve – Jérémy Comte and Maria Gracia Turgeon
Marguerite – Marianne Farley and Marie-Hélène Panisset
Mother – Rodrigo Sorogoyen and María del Puy Alvarado

2019 Oscar for Best Original Screenplay

Green Book – Written by Nick Vallelonga & Brian Currie & Peter Farrelly — WINNER
The Favourite – Written by Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara
First Reformed – Written by Paul Schrader
Roma – Written by Alfonso Cuarón
Vice – Written by Adam McKay

2019 Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay

BlacKkKlansman – Screenplay by Charlie Wachtel & David Rabinowitz and Kevin Willmott & Spike Lee — WINNER
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs – Screenplay by Joel Coen & Ethan Coen
Can You Ever Forgive Me? – Screenplay by Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty
If Beale Street Could Talk – Screenplay by Barry Jenkins
A Star Is Born – Screenplay by Eric Roth, Bradley Cooper & Will Fetters

2019 Oscar for Best Original Score

Black Panther – Ludwig Göransson — WINNER
BlacKkKlansman – Terence Blanchard
If Beale Street Could Talk – Nicholas Britell
Isle of Dogs – Alexandre Desplat
Mary Poppins Returns – Marc Shaiman

2019 Oscar for Best Original Song

"Shallow" from A Star Is Born – Music and Lyrics by Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt — WINNER
"All the Stars" from Black Panther – Music by Mark Spears, Kendrick Lamar Duckworth and Anthony Tiffith; Lyrics by Kendrick Lamar Duckworth, Anthony Tiffith and Solána Rowe
"I'll Fight" from RBG – Music and Lyrics by Diane Warren
"The Place Where Lost Things Go" from Mary Poppins Returns – Music by Marc Shaiman; Lyrics by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman
"When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings" from The Ballad of Buster Scruggs – Music and Lyrics by David Rawlings and Gillian Welch

2019 Oscar for Best Actor

Rami Malek – Bohemian Rhapsody — WINNER
Christian Bale – Vice
Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born
Willem Dafoe – At Eternity's Gate
Viggo Mortensen – Green Book

2019 Oscar for Best Actress

Olivia Colman – The Favourite — WINNER
Yalitza Aparicio – Roma
Glenn Close – The Wife
Lady Gaga – A Star Is Born
Melissa McCarthy – Can You Ever Forgive Me?

2019 Oscar for Best Director

Alfonso Cuarón – Roma — WINNER
Spike Lee – BlacKkKlansman
Paweł Pawlikowski – Cold War
Yorgos Lanthimos – The Favourite
Adam McKay – Vice

2019 Oscar for Best Picture

Green Book – Jim Burke, Charles B. Wessler, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly and Nick Vallelonga — WINNER
Black Panther – Kevin Feige
BlacKkKlansman – Sean McKittrick, Jason Blum, Raymond Mansfield, Jordan Peele and Spike Lee
Bohemian Rhapsody – Graham King
The Favourite – Ceci Dempsey, Ed Guiney, Lee Magiday and Yorgos Lanthimos
Roma – Gabriela Rodríguez and Alfonso Cuarón
A Star Is Born – Bill Gerber, Bradley Cooper and Lynette Howell Taylor
Vice – Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Adam McKay and Kevin J. Messick

Oscars 2019: Full List of Winners at the 91st Academy Awards
