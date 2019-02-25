Green Book took home the biggest prize of the night — Best Picture — at the 2019 Oscars, while Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody) and Olivia Colman (The Favourite) picked up the acting awards. The Queen-Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody led the 91st Academy Awards with the most number of wins (4), followed by the Alfonso Cuarón-directed Netflix film Roma, the Marvel movie Black Panther, and the Don Shirley biopic Green Book with three apiece. Cuarón won three awards himself at the 2019 Oscars, for direction, cinematography, and foreign-language film. Here's the complete list of all the winners from the 91st Academy Awards, as they were presented.

Oscars 2019 winners: Complete list

2019 Oscar for Best Supporting Actress

Regina King – If Beale Street Could Talk — WINNER

Amy Adams – Vice

Marina de Tavira – Roma

Emma Stone – The Favourite

Rachel Weisz – The Favourite

2019 Oscar for Best Documentary – Feature

Free Solo – Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin, Evan Hayes and Shannon Dill — WINNER

Hale County This Morning, This Evening – RaMell Ross, Joslyn Barnes and Su Kim

Minding the Gap – Bing Liu and Diane Quon

Of Fathers and Sons – Talal Derki, Ansgar Frerich, Eva Kemme and Tobias N. Siebert

RBG – Betsy West and Julie Cohen

2019 Oscar for Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Vice – Greg Cannom, Kate Biscoe and Patricia Dehaney — WINNER

Border – Göran Lundström and Pamela Goldammer

Mary Queen of Scots – Jenny Shircore, Marc Pilcher and Jessica Brooks

2019 Oscar for Best Costume Design

Black Panther – Ruth E. Carter — WINNER

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs – Mary Zophres

The Favourite – Sandy Powell

Mary Poppins Returns – Sandy Powell

Mary Queen of Scots – Alexandra Byrne

2019 Oscar for Best Production Design

Black Panther – Production Design: Hannah Beachler; Set Decoration: Jay Hart — WINNER

The Favourite – Production Design: Fiona Crombie; Set Decoration: Alice Felton

First Man – Production Design: Nathan Crowley; Set Decoration: Kathy Lucas

Mary Poppins Returns – Production Design: John Myhre; Set Decoration: Gordon Sim

Roma – Production Design: Eugenio Caballero; Set Decoration: Bárbara Enríquez

2019 Oscar for Best Cinematography

Roma – Alfonso Cuarón — WINNER

Cold War – Łukasz Żal

The Favourite – Robbie Ryan

Never Look Away – Caleb Deschanel

A Star Is Born – Matthew Libatique

2019 Oscar for Best Sound Editing

Bohemian Rhapsody – John Warhurst and Nina Hartstone — WINNER

Black Panther – Benjamin A. Burtt and Steve Boeddeker

First Man – Ai-Ling Lee and Mildred Iatrou Morgan

A Quiet Place – Ethan Van der Ryn and Erik Aadahl

Roma – Sergio Díaz and Skip Lievsay

2019 Oscar for Best Sound Mixing

Bohemian Rhapsody – Paul Massey, Tim Cavagin and John Casali — WINNER

Black Panther – Steve Boeddeker, Brandon Proctor and Peter J. Devlin

First Man – Jon Taylor, Frank A. Montaño, Ai-Ling Lee and Mary H. Ellis

Roma – Skip Lievsay, Craig Henighan and José Antonio Garcia

A Star Is Born – Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic, Jason Ruder and Steve A. Morrow

2019 Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film

Roma (Mexico) in Spanish and Mixtec – Directed by Alfonso Cuarón — WINNER

Capernaum (Lebanon) in Arabic – Directed by Nadine Labaki

Cold War (Poland) in Polish and French – Directed by Paweł Pawlikowski

Never Look Away (Germany) in German – Directed by Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck

Shoplifters (Japan) in Japanese – Directed by Hirokazu Kore-eda

2019 Oscar for Best Film Editing

Bohemian Rhapsody – John Ottman — WINNER

BlacKkKlansman – Barry Alexander Brown

The Favourite – Yorgos Mavropsaridis

Green Book – Patrick J. Don Vito

Vice – Hank Corwin

2019 Oscar for Best Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali – Green Book — WINNER

Adam Driver – BlacKkKlansman

Sam Elliott – A Star Is Born

Richard E. Grant – Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell – Vice

2019 Oscar for Best Animated Feature Film

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse – Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller — WINNER

Incredibles 2 – Brad Bird, John Walker and Nicole Paradis Grindle

Isle of Dogs – Wes Anderson, Scott Rudin, Steven Rales and Jeremy Dawson

Mirai – Mamoru Hosoda and Yūichirō Saitō

Ralph Breaks the Internet – Rich Moore, Phil Johnston and Clark Spencer

2019 Oscar for Best Animated Short Film

Bao – Domee Shi and Becky Neiman-Cobb — WINNER

Animal Behaviour – Alison Snowden and David Fine

Late Afternoon – Louise Bagnall and Nuria González Blanco

One Small Step – Andrew Chesworth and Bobby Pontillas

Weekends – Trevor Jimenez

2019 Oscar for Best Documentary – Short Subject

Period. End of Sentence. – Rayka Zehtabchi and Melissa Berton — WINNER

Black Sheep – Ed Perkins and Jonathan Chinn

End Game – Rob Epstein and Jeffrey Friedman

Lifeboat – Skye Fitzgerald and Bryn Mooser

A Night at the Garden – Marshall Curry

2019 Oscar for Best Visual Effects

First Man – Paul Lambert, Ian Hunter, Tristan Myles and J. D. Schwalm — WINNER

Avengers: Infinity War – Dan DeLeeuw, Kelly Port, Russell Earl and Dan Sudick

Christopher Robin – Christopher Lawrence, Michael Eames, Theo Jones and Chris Corbould

Ready Player One – Roger Guyett, Grady Cofer, Matthew E. Butler and David Shirk

Solo: A Star Wars Story – Rob Bredow, Patrick Tubach, Neal Scanlan and Dominic Tuohy

2019 Oscar for Best Live Action Short Film

Skin – Guy Nattiv and Jaime Ray Newman — WINNER

Detainment – Vincent Lambe and Darren Mahon

Fauve – Jérémy Comte and Maria Gracia Turgeon

Marguerite – Marianne Farley and Marie-Hélène Panisset

Mother – Rodrigo Sorogoyen and María del Puy Alvarado

2019 Oscar for Best Original Screenplay

Green Book – Written by Nick Vallelonga & Brian Currie & Peter Farrelly — WINNER

The Favourite – Written by Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara

First Reformed – Written by Paul Schrader

Roma – Written by Alfonso Cuarón

Vice – Written by Adam McKay

2019 Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay

BlacKkKlansman – Screenplay by Charlie Wachtel & David Rabinowitz and Kevin Willmott & Spike Lee — WINNER

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs – Screenplay by Joel Coen & Ethan Coen

Can You Ever Forgive Me? – Screenplay by Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty

If Beale Street Could Talk – Screenplay by Barry Jenkins

A Star Is Born – Screenplay by Eric Roth, Bradley Cooper & Will Fetters

2019 Oscar for Best Original Score

Black Panther – Ludwig Göransson — WINNER

BlacKkKlansman – Terence Blanchard

If Beale Street Could Talk – Nicholas Britell

Isle of Dogs – Alexandre Desplat

Mary Poppins Returns – Marc Shaiman

2019 Oscar for Best Original Song

"Shallow" from A Star Is Born – Music and Lyrics by Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt — WINNER

"All the Stars" from Black Panther – Music by Mark Spears, Kendrick Lamar Duckworth and Anthony Tiffith; Lyrics by Kendrick Lamar Duckworth, Anthony Tiffith and Solána Rowe

"I'll Fight" from RBG – Music and Lyrics by Diane Warren

"The Place Where Lost Things Go" from Mary Poppins Returns – Music by Marc Shaiman; Lyrics by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman

"When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings" from The Ballad of Buster Scruggs – Music and Lyrics by David Rawlings and Gillian Welch

2019 Oscar for Best Actor

Rami Malek – Bohemian Rhapsody — WINNER

Christian Bale – Vice

Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born

Willem Dafoe – At Eternity's Gate

Viggo Mortensen – Green Book

2019 Oscar for Best Actress

Olivia Colman – The Favourite — WINNER

Yalitza Aparicio – Roma

Glenn Close – The Wife

Lady Gaga – A Star Is Born

Melissa McCarthy – Can You Ever Forgive Me?

2019 Oscar for Best Director

Alfonso Cuarón – Roma — WINNER

Spike Lee – BlacKkKlansman

Paweł Pawlikowski – Cold War

Yorgos Lanthimos – The Favourite

Adam McKay – Vice

2019 Oscar for Best Picture

Green Book – Jim Burke, Charles B. Wessler, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly and Nick Vallelonga — WINNER

Black Panther – Kevin Feige

BlacKkKlansman – Sean McKittrick, Jason Blum, Raymond Mansfield, Jordan Peele and Spike Lee

Bohemian Rhapsody – Graham King

The Favourite – Ceci Dempsey, Ed Guiney, Lee Magiday and Yorgos Lanthimos

Roma – Gabriela Rodríguez and Alfonso Cuarón

A Star Is Born – Bill Gerber, Bradley Cooper and Lynette Howell Taylor

Vice – Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Adam McKay and Kevin J. Messick