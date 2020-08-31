Netflix has announced just one Indian original for September so far, the Konkona Sen Sharma and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, from Lipstick Under My Burkha writer-director Alankrita Shrivastava. It doesn't have an exact release date. The only other Netflix original with an Indian connection is the docuseries Bad Boy Billionaires: India — out September 2 — which chronicles the crimes of Kingfisher's Vijay Mallya, Sahara's Subrata Roy, jeweller Nirav Modi, and Satyam's Ramalinga Raju. Bad Boy Billionaires: India was made in the UK, by the way.

Outside of those two, we have the indie sci-fi movie Cargo, releasing September 9, which has been co-produced by Anurag Kashyap.

Internationally, there are a few big names among Netflix's September roster. Spider-Man Tom Holland, the next Batman Robert Pattinson, and Winter Soldier Sebastian Stan are part of the post-WWII Midwestern US gothic saga The Devil All the Time, available September 16. Meanwhile, Superman Henry Cavill will play second fiddle as Sherlock Holmes opposite Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown in Enola Holmes, centred on Sherlock's teenage sister. It releases September 23. And lastly, we have Hilary Swank as an astronaut headed to Mars in Away, out September 4.

Beyond that, we have a new film from Oscar-winning Charlie Kaufman called I'm Thinking of Ending Things — also available September 4 — and Emmy-winning Sarah Paulson playing the lead in Ratched, a prequel to One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, which releases September 18 on Netflix. Both those titles are decidedly adult. If you're looking for something kid-friendly, the Jurassic Park franchise expands to the world of animation with Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous, also on September 18.

For true crime fans, Netflix brings American Murder: The Family Next Door on September 30 — and from Germany, A Perfect Crime on September 25.

There are some big names on the licensed front as well in September. We've the Jason Momoa-led Aquaman, Tom Cruise's Top Gun, and Al Pacino in Carlito's Way hitting Netflix India on September 1, and Eddie Redmayne in The Theory of Everything and Keira Knightley in Atonement, both available September 4.

With that, here are our five picks for September 2020 that you should watch out for, and the full list of movies and TV shows coming to Netflix India after that.

I'm Thinking of Ending Things / September 4

Early reviews are very positive for Charlie Kaufman's adaptation of Iain Reid's 2016 eponymous novel. It's about a young woman (Jessie Buckley) who begins to question the nature of everything after being trapped due to a snow storm on a remote farm, where she had gone to meet the parents (Toni Collette and David Thewlis) of her new boyfriend (Jesse Plemons) she's thinking of “ending things” with.

BlacKkKlansman (2018) / September 10

We can't see Tenet in theatres thanks to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but if you've been wondering who John David Washington is and how he landed the lead role in the Christopher Nolan movie, this Spike Lee joint is what you need to watch. Set in the 1970s, it's about a black detective (Washington) who infiltrates the bigoted hate group Ku Klux Klan. Adam Driver co-stars.

Boogie Nights (1997) / September 1

Mark Wahlberg plays a high-school dropout and nightclub busboy who becomes a porn star in this critically-acclaimed venture from There Will Be Blood director Paul Thomas Anderson, with the film charting his rise and fall through the (American) Golden Age of Porn. Julianne Moore, Burt Reynolds, Don Cheadle, John C. Reilly, Philip Seymour Hoffman, and Heather Graham co-star.

Atonement (2007) / September 4

Keira Knightley and James McAvoy are lovers in Pride & Prejudice director Joe Wright's second feature set around World War II, whose lives are thrown into the mix after Cecilia's (Knightley) younger sister (Saoirse Ronan) mistakenly accuses Robbie (McAvoy) of a heinous crime. Heavily praised, it won the Golden Globe for best picture – drama.

Borgen: Seasons 1–3 (2010–13) / September 1

Winner of a BAFTA TV Award, this Danish series follows a minor politician (Sidse Babett Knudsen) who becomes the unlikely first female prime minister of Denmark following a closely-fought general election — and then struggles with the impossible expectations that are demanded of her. Netflix has revived the show for a fourth season that will release in 2022.

Netflix September 2020 releases — the full list

Here's the full list of all the new content coming to Netflix India in September 2020. We've marked Netflix Original titles in bold for your convenience.

September TBA

Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare

September 1

40 Days and 40 Nights

9 (2009 movie)

The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle

Aquaman

BOFURI: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, so I'll Max Out My Defense.: Season 1

Boogie Nights

Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices

Borgen: multiple seasons

The Boss Baby: Get That Baby!

Carlito's Way

A Certain Scientific Accelerator: Season 1

Curse of Chucky

Darkman

Dudley Do-Right

Fear

Felipe Esparza: Bad Decisions

H (French show): multiple seasons

Heidi: Season 2

Keeping Up with the Kardashians: multiple seasons

Kill Me Three Times

The Lake House

The Match [La Partita]

An Office and a Gentleman

Soldier

Sudden Death

Top Chef: multiple seasons

Top Gun

Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: Season 2

True: Friendship Day

Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun: Season 1

September 2

Bad Boy Billionaires: India

Chef's Table: BBQ

Freaks – You're One of Us

Sky Tour: The Movie

September 3

Afonso Padilha: Classless [Alma de Pobre]

Ave Maryam

Love, Guaranteed

The Platform: Season 1

Young Wallander: Season 1

September 4

Atonement

Away: Season 1

Changeling

Hard Target

I'm Thinking of Ending Things

Kandasamys: The Wedding

Kicking & Screaming

A Million Ways to Die in the West

Repo Men

Ride Along

Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy: Part 2

The Theory of Everything

Twister

Unbroken

September 7

My Octopus Teacher

Record of Youth: Season 1

September 8

#Alive

StarBeam: Season 2

September 9

Cargo

Cuties [Mignonnes]

Get Organized with The Home Edit: Season 1

La Línea: Shadow of Narco: Season 1

So Much Love to Give [Corazón loco]

The Social Dilemma

September 10

The Babysitter: Killer Queen

BlacKkKlansman

The Gift: Season 2

The Idhun Chronicles: Season 1

Julie and the Phantoms: Season 1

Satria Heroes: Revenge of the Darkness

September 11

Buddi: Season 2

The Duchess: Season 1

Dad Wanted [Se busca papá]

Family Business: Season 2

September 13

Nobody's Fool

September 15

Hope Frozen: A Quest to Live Twice

Izzy's Koala World

Michael McIntyre: Showman

Taco Chronicles: Volume 2

September 16

Baby: Season 3

Challenger: The Final Flight: Limited Series

Criminal: UK: Season 2

The Devil All the Time

Dr Jason Leong Hashtag Blessed

MeatEater: Season 9

The Paramedic

Signs: Season 2

Sing On!: Season 1 (US)

September 17

Dragon's Dogma: Season 1

GIMS: On the Record

The Last Word: Season 1

September 18

The American Barbecue Showdown: Season 1

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 1

Ratched: Season 1

Whipped

September 21

A Love Song for Latasha

September 22

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 3

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 4

Mighty Express: Season 1

The Playbook: Season 1

September 23

Enola Holmes

September 24

The Chef Show: Volume 4

The Emoji Movie

September 25

A Perfect Crime [Rohwedder: Einigkeit und Mord und Freiheit]: Season 1

Country-Ish: Season 1

The School Nurse Files: Season 1

Sneakerheads: Season 1

September 28

Rough Night

Whose Vote Counts, Explained

September 29

Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia