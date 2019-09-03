AMD, Intel, Asus Bring the Energy Back to PCs at Computex 2019
After Sacred Games 2 in August, Netflix has another high-stakes Indian original thriller in September: Bard of Blood. Produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies and starring Emraan Hashmi in the lead, it's out towards the end of the month on September 27. On the same day, prolific TV creator Ryan Murphy's first Netflix series — The Politician — will drop on the streaming service. A week prior to that, Netflix has an experimental police procedural in Criminal, involving the likes of David Tennant and Hayley Atwell, and a feature film-version of Zach Galifianakis' talk show spoof Between Two Ferns, which might include Keanu Reeves, Bradley Cooper, and David Letterman as interviewees.
From Bard of Blood to The Politician: TV Shows to Stream in September
September seems like a promising month for Netflix original documentary series as well, with three returning for a sophomore run. There's Jon Favreau-hosted The Chef Show, a spin-off of his 2014 fiction film in which the Iron Man and The Lion King director essentially hangs out and cooks with his friends. The Chef Show season 2 is out September 13. Then you've season 2 of Abstract: The Art of Design — out September 25 — which focuses on six new designers in the field of architecture, costume design, and typography. That leaves Vox Media's Explained season 2, which brings more celebrities to narrate topics such as billionaire boom, athleisure wear, and lure of cults.
That brings us to stuff not made by Netflix. The only known title from Bollywood is the highly-controversial, misogynistic Shahid Kapoor-starrer Kabir Singh. Thankfully, there's better stuff from Hollywood, with films starring or made by the likes of Robert Downey Jr., Jennifer Lawrence, Bradley Cooper, Jake Gyllenhaal, George Clooney, Sean Penn, Johnny Depp, Edward Norton, Mark Ruffalo, Paul Rudd, Bill Murray, Anna Kendrick, Vera Farmiga, Kristen Wiig, Salma Hayek, Seth Rogen, Jonah Hill, Clint Eastwood, David Fincher, Tim Burton, David O. Russell, James Franco, Bill Hader, and Aubrey Plaza.
With that, here are our 11 picks for September 2019 that you should watch out for, and the full list of movies and TV shows coming to Netflix India after that.
Emraan Hashmi (Murder), Sobhita Dhulipala (Made in Heaven), and Vineet Kumar Singh (Mukkabaaz) lead the cast of this spy thriller based on Bilal Siddiqi's novel of the same name, in which an ex-communicated RAW agent (Hashmi) teams up with an analyst (Dhulipala) and sleeper agent (Singh) for a tricky rescue mission in Balochistan. The trailer doesn't look promising at all, which means Netflix could be looking at two back-to-back disappointments from India.
Bard of Blood Trailer Introduces Netflix's Next Indian Series After Sacred Games 2
Wondering how it's experimental? Well for one, all 12 episodes take place entirely in an interview room. And two, the show is divided into four parts set in four different countries — France, Germany, Spain, and the UK — with different casts, casts, writers, directors, producers, and languages. David Tennant and Hayley Atwell are part of the English section, Oliver Hirschbiegel (Downfall) helms the German bits, and Frederic Mermoud (The Returned) oversees the French episodes.
The latest film from Bend It Like Beckham's Gurinder Chadha is based on British journalist Sarfraz Manzoor's memoir and is about a British-Pakistani Muslim teenager whose restricted and traditional life in late 1980s small-town England is changed after he discovers the music of rock n' roll boss Bruce Springsteen. Received a lot of critical praise after its Sundance debut in January, and though Warner Bros. had theatrical rights elsewhere, it's coming straight to Netflix in India.
Jake Gyllenhaal, Mark Ruffalo, and Robert Downey Jr. are involved in the (failed) manhunt for the Zodiac Killer — a serial killer whose crimes remain unsolved — in this true crime thriller from Fight Club director David Fincher. Set between 1969 and 1983, it follows a San Francisco cartoonist (Gyllenhaal) and a journalist (Downey Jr.) trying to decipher Zodiac's coded messages, while an inspector (Ruffalo) is assigned to the case.
A film better known by its theme song, and now considered an iconic part of ‘80s culture for its beige costume and proton packs, this wacky supernatural comedy from co-writer Dan Aykroyd was considered a gamble at the time. But it proved to be a critical and commercial hit, with Bill Murray leading a trio of paranormal investigators whose small business balloons into a save-the-world event as a shape-shifting god of destruction plots in New York.
Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence headline writer-director David O. Russell's adaptation of Matthew Quick's 2008 novel of the same name, in which a recently-widowed dancer (Lawrence) offers to help a bipolar, former teacher (Cooper) — released from a mental hospital — win his wife back if he enters a dance competition with her. Lawrence won an Oscar for her performance, while Russell won best screenplay at the BAFTAs.
In a film that's more relevant today than when it was made, Edward Norton plays a neo-Nazi white supremacist who serves three years in prison for voluntary manslaughter and then tries to prevent his younger brother (Edward Furlong, from Terminator 2: Judgment Day) from going down the same path. Norton's performance was especially praised, though some critics felt it was a bit preachy and didn't live up to its promise.
Winner of best screenplay at the Golden Globes, this comedy-drama from Juno writer-director Jason Reitman follows a corporate downsizing expert (George Clooney) who loves living out of a suitcase and aspires to be the youngest person to hit 10 million frequent flier miles, but then finds his lifestyle threatened due to a potential love interest (Vera Farmiga) and an ambitious new hire (Anna Kendrick).
Clint Eastwood directed this neo-noir psychological mystery drama film which follows three childhood friends (Sean Penn, Tim Robbins, and Kevin Bacon) who have drifted apart but reunite after a brutal murder takes place. Jimmy's (Penn) daughter is the victim, Sean (Bacon) is the assigned detective, and both start to suspect Dave (Robbins) who lives a quiet life but harbours disturbing secrets. A sombre, slow burn noted for the work of its three leads.
Imagine if Pixar made Toy Story with foods, but it was geared towards adults? That's a good opening pitch for this animated black comedy, though it gets much weirder from there on. For one, the foods don't realise that they are going to be sliced and diced once they are taken outside. Filled by a voice cast featuring Seth Rogen, Kristen Wiig, Edward Norton, Jonah Hill, James Franco, Michael Cera, Paul Rudd, Bill Hader, and Salma Hayek.
A film for an Instagram generation, it follows a social media stalker (Aubrey Plaza) who confuses “likes” with meaningful relationships. Bored out of her mind, she moves to California and begins to copy the life of an Instagram-famous ‘influencer' (Elizabeth Olsen) she's obsessed with to become her friend, no matter what the personal cost. As you can expect, it doesn't go well. One of the rare films that understands today's generation, even if it can't bring together its values by the end.
Here's the full list of all the new content coming to Netflix India in September 2019. We've marked Netflix Original titles in bold for your convenience.
September 1
American History X
Deliha 2
Dirty Dancing
Ghostbusters (1984)
John Q
The Modest Heroes of Studio Ponoc
Mokalik Mechanic
Moving Art: Season 3
Mystic River
Ninja Assassin
October 1 (2014)
Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 4
Phone Swap
Police Academy
Rock of Ages
Saawan
Sleepy Hollow
Something's Gotta Give
Stardust
Transformers: Rescue Bots Academy: Season 1
Uncle Naji in UAE
Up in the Air
Used Goods
Watchman (2019)
Zodiac
September 2
Chesapeake Shores: Season 4, weekly
Walk of Shame
September 3
Men on a Mission: 2019, weekly
The Shallows
September 6
Archibald's Next Big Thing
Blinded by the Light
Elite: Season 2
Hip-Hop Evolution: Season 3
Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 3
The Spy
September 8
The Bletchley Circle: San Francisco: Season 1
September 10
Bill Burr: Paper Tiger
Evelyn
TERRACE HOUSE: TOKYO 2019-2020
September 11
Ingrid Goes West
September 12
The I-Land
The Mind, Explained
September 13
BLACK LAGOON: Roberta's Blood Trail
BLACK LAGOON: Season 1-2
The Chef Show: Volume 2
Hello, Privilege. It's Me, Chelsea
Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress: The Battle of Unato
The Ranch: Part 7
Unbelievable
Tall Girl
September 15
21 & Over
And So It Goes
Black Money Love: Season 1
Castle and Castle: Season 1
Fifty: The Series: Season 1-2
Los Tigres del Norte at Folsom Prison
On the Real: Season 1
Same Kind of Different as Me
Silver Linings Playbook
Sinister
Sons of the Caliphate: Season 1-2
VeggieTales in the City: Season 1-2
September 16
The Da Vinci Code
The Green Hornet
Legion
Priest
Takers
Total Recall
September 17
The Last Kids on Earth
McLaren
Sebastian Maniscalco: What's Wrong with People
September 19
Kabir Singh
September 20
Between Two Ferns: The Movie
Criminal: Season 1
Disenchantment: Part 2
Fastest Car: Season 2
Inside Bill's Brain: Decoding Bill Gates
Las del hockey
The Treasure
Vagabond
September 23
Team Kaylie
September 24
Jeff Dunham: Beside Himself
September 25
Abstract: The Art of Design: Season 2
Birders
Glitch: Season 3
September 26
Explained: Season 2
September 27
Bard of Blood: Season 1
Dragons: Rescue Riders
In the Shadow of the Moon
The Politician: Season 1
Skylines: Season 1
Sturgill Simpson Presents Sound & Fury
Vis a vis: Season 4
September 29
Tiny House Nation: Volume 2
September 30
Arthur Christmas
Courageous
Eat Pray Love
Hotel Transylvania
Jack and Jill
Mo Gilligan: Momentum
Sausage Party
