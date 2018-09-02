Why Nvidia's GeForce RTX GPUs Aren't for Ready for Gamers Yet
Photo Credit: Michele K. Short, Linda Kallerus, Netflix
Netflix brought two more local offerings – Ghoul and Brij Mohan Amar Rahe – in August, in addition to a new show from The Simpsons creator Matt Groening. September is a high-profile month for the streaming service: there’s Emma Stone and Jonah Hill in a limited series called Maniac, out September 21, preceded by the second season of Marvel’s Iron Fist on September 7, and the fifth season of much lauded BoJack Horseman on September 14.
Beyond that, in the realm of Netflix originals, keep an eye out for the return of critically-acclaimed true crime mockumentary American Vandal. Season 2 will “investigate” a new crime at a Catholic high school where the lemonade has been contaminated. A potentially interesting new series is The Dragon Prince, an animated fantasy from Aaron Ehasz, who served as co-executive producer and head writer on Avatar: The Last Airbender. Both those shows drop alongside BoJack Horseman on September 14.
Chef’s Table is returning for a fifth chapter on September 28, touring kitchens in Philadelphia, Istanbul, Bangkok and Barcelona. Also in documentaries, City of Joy arrives September 7 – it offers a look at women in war-torn Congo who have been sexually brutalised and come together to “regain a sense of self and empowerment”.
With that, here are our five picks for September 2018 that you should watch out for, and the full list of movies and TV shows coming to Netflix India after that.
Emma Stone and Jonah Hill are two strangers, Annie Landsberg and Owen Milgrim, whose lives haven’t turned out quite right and find themselves drawn to a mysterious, mind-bending pharmaceutical trial involving a psychotropic drug and a visionary doctor (Justin Theroux). Based on the Norwegian series of the same name, it has been written by novelist Patrick Somerville and directed by Cary Fukunaga, who was behind True Detective season 1 and the 2015 war film Beasts of No Nation.
Raphael Bob-Waksberg and his writing team stumbled in the beginning with BoJack Horseman, but they have since moulded their animated series into a satire of prevalent standards on one hand, and an honest (and often gut-wrenching) exploration of depression, addiction, sexuality and self-destructive behaviour. There are no details yet on season 5, though the new in-show show he signed up for in season 4 will be a part of the events, and hopefully so will be his step-sister.
BoJack Horseman, Rick and Morty, and the Rise of Pensive Animated Comedies
With over two months remaining for the next chapter The Crimes of Grindelwald, this is a great time to catch up on the original (also available on Amazon Prime Video). Set in mid-1920s New York, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them follows self-proclaimed “magizoologist” Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) who arrives with a briefcase full of magical creatures and is unknowingly wrapped into an ongoing plot of a dark wizard. Written by J.K. Rowling herself and directed by Harry Potter film veteran David Yates.
A feature-length stop-motion film, which was also the directorial debut of Travis Knight, whose next venture is the upcoming Transformers spin-off Bumblebee. Set in feudal Japan, it follows a 12-year-old boy named Kubo (voiced by Art Parkinson) who must find a magical suit of armour his father once wore, to help defeat an evil spirit. Also features the voices of Charlize Theron, Matthew McConaughey, Ralph Fiennes, Rooney Mara, and George Takei.
Based on a book of a similar name with a longer title, A Prayer Before Dawn is the true story of a young English boxer named Billy Moore (Joe Cole) who ends up in two of Thailand’s most notorious prisons. The film was shot in an actual Thai prison with a cast mostly made up of real inmates. It's a gruelling watch – there's a brutal rape scene alongside copious amounts of violence – but one that’s rewarding and unforgettable, with an inspired performance from Cole.
Here's the full list of all the new content coming to Netflix India in September 2018. We’ve marked Netflix Original titles for your convenience.
September 1
Along Came a Spider
Anjaan: Special Crimes Unit: Season 1
Boonie Bears: The Big Top Secret
Comedy High School: Season 1
Dark Places
Eurotrip
Gabru: Hip Hop Revolution: Season 1
Garbage
Hugo
Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit
Khan: No. 1 Crime Hunter: Season 1
Kuch Bheege Alfaaz
La Catedral del Mar – Netflix Original
Le Jour Parfait
Love and Shukla
Mean Girls 2
Mere Papa Hero Hiralal: Season 1
Mr. Sunshine – Netflix Original
Monkey Twins – Netflix Original
Mountain
Once Again
School of Rock
Sisters – Netflix Original
Stardust
Swami Baba Ramdev: The Untold Story: Season 1
The Dictator
The Last Kingdom: Season 2
The Mummy
The Mummy Returns
The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor
The Score
Up in the Air
What's Your Raashee?
September 3
A Taiwanese Tale of Two Cities: Season 1 – Netflix Original
September 4
Men on a Mission: 2018, weekly
September 5
Better Call Saul: Season 4, weekly
Wentworth: Season 6
September 6
Kubo and the Two Strings
September 7
A Prayer Before Dawn
Atypical: Season 2 – Netflix Original
Cable Girls: Season 3 – Netflix Original
City of Joy – Netflix Original
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
First and Last – Netflix Original
Marvel’s Iron Fist: Season 2 – Netflix Original
Next Gen – Netflix Original
Shooter: Season 3, weekly
Sierra Burgess Is A Loser – Netflix Original
Stretch Armstrong & the Flex Fighters: Season 2 – Netflix Original
The Most Assassinated Woman in the World – Netflix Original
September 8
Casper
Elizabeth
Inside Man
Out of Africa
Safe House
Smokey and the Bandit
September 10
My Teacher, My Obsession
September 11
Daniel Sloss: Live Shows – Netflix Original
The Resistance Banker – Netflix Original
September 12
On My Skin – Netflix Original
September 14
American Vandal: Season 2 – Netflix Original
Bleach – Netflix Original
Boca Juniors Confidential – Netflix Original
BoJack Horseman: Season 5 – Netflix Original
Bridget Jones's Baby
Car Masters: Rust to Riches – Netflix Original
Ingobernable: Season 2 – Netflix Original
Last Hope – Netflix Original
Norm Macdonald has a Show – Netflix Original
Quincy – Netflix Original
Super Monsters Monster Party: Songs – Netflix Original
The Angel – Netflix Original
The Dragon Prince – Netflix Original
The Land of Steady Habits – Netflix Original
September 15
Cabins in the Wild with Dick Strawbridge: Season 1
Food Wars!: Shokugeki no Soma: The Third Plate
September 18
D.L. Hughley: Contrarian – Netflix Original
September 19
The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.: Season 2
September 21
Dragon Pilot: Hisone & Masotan – Netflix Original
Hilda – Netflix Original
Maniac: Limited Series – Netflix Original
Nappily Ever After – Netflix Original
Rafinha Bastos: Ultimate – Netflix Original
The Good Cop – Netflix Original
September 23
Queen of Katwe
VeggieTales in the House: Season 3-4
September 24
Collateral Beauty
September 26
Norsemen: Season 2 – Netflix Original
Ricki and the Flash
September 27
Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Season 5
September 28
Battlefish – Netflix Original
Chef's Table: Volume 5 – Netflix Original
Forest of Piano – Netflix Original
Hold the Dark – Netflix Original
Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 2 – Netflix Original
Lessons From A School Shooting: Notes from Dunblane – Netflix Original
Lost Song – Netflix Original
Made in Mexico – Netflix Original
Reboot: The Guardian Code: Season 2 – Netflix Original
Skylanders Academy: Season 3 – Netflix Original
Somewhere Between
The 3rd Eye – Netflix Original
Two Catalonias – Netflix Original
September 30
50 First Dates
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
Friends with Benefits
RuPaul's Drag Race: Season 10
TBD
Meteor Garden
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
Advertisement
Advertisement