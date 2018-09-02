Netflix brought two more local offerings – Ghoul and Brij Mohan Amar Rahe – in August, in addition to a new show from The Simpsons creator Matt Groening. September is a high-profile month for the streaming service: there’s Emma Stone and Jonah Hill in a limited series called Maniac, out September 21, preceded by the second season of Marvel’s Iron Fist on September 7, and the fifth season of much lauded BoJack Horseman on September 14.

Beyond that, in the realm of Netflix originals, keep an eye out for the return of critically-acclaimed true crime mockumentary American Vandal. Season 2 will “investigate” a new crime at a Catholic high school where the lemonade has been contaminated. A potentially interesting new series is The Dragon Prince, an animated fantasy from Aaron Ehasz, who served as co-executive producer and head writer on Avatar: The Last Airbender. Both those shows drop alongside BoJack Horseman on September 14.

Chef’s Table is returning for a fifth chapter on September 28, touring kitchens in Philadelphia, Istanbul, Bangkok and Barcelona. Also in documentaries, City of Joy arrives September 7 – it offers a look at women in war-torn Congo who have been sexually brutalised and come together to “regain a sense of self and empowerment”.

With that, here are our five picks for September 2018 that you should watch out for, and the full list of movies and TV shows coming to Netflix India after that.

Maniac / September 21

Emma Stone and Jonah Hill are two strangers, Annie Landsberg and Owen Milgrim, whose lives haven’t turned out quite right and find themselves drawn to a mysterious, mind-bending pharmaceutical trial involving a psychotropic drug and a visionary doctor (Justin Theroux). Based on the Norwegian series of the same name, it has been written by novelist Patrick Somerville and directed by Cary Fukunaga, who was behind True Detective season 1 and the 2015 war film Beasts of No Nation.

BoJack Horseman: Season 5 / September 14

Raphael Bob-Waksberg and his writing team stumbled in the beginning with BoJack Horseman, but they have since moulded their animated series into a satire of prevalent standards on one hand, and an honest (and often gut-wrenching) exploration of depression, addiction, sexuality and self-destructive behaviour. There are no details yet on season 5, though the new in-show show he signed up for in season 4 will be a part of the events, and hopefully so will be his step-sister.

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them / September 7

With over two months remaining for the next chapter The Crimes of Grindelwald, this is a great time to catch up on the original (also available on Amazon Prime Video). Set in mid-1920s New York, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them follows self-proclaimed “magizoologist” Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) who arrives with a briefcase full of magical creatures and is unknowingly wrapped into an ongoing plot of a dark wizard. Written by J.K. Rowling herself and directed by Harry Potter film veteran David Yates.

Kubo and the Two Strings / September 6

A feature-length stop-motion film, which was also the directorial debut of Travis Knight, whose next venture is the upcoming Transformers spin-off Bumblebee. Set in feudal Japan, it follows a 12-year-old boy named Kubo (voiced by Art Parkinson) who must find a magical suit of armour his father once wore, to help defeat an evil spirit. Also features the voices of Charlize Theron, Matthew McConaughey, Ralph Fiennes, Rooney Mara, and George Takei.

A Prayer Before Dawn / September 7

Based on a book of a similar name with a longer title, A Prayer Before Dawn is the true story of a young English boxer named Billy Moore (Joe Cole) who ends up in two of Thailand’s most notorious prisons. The film was shot in an actual Thai prison with a cast mostly made up of real inmates. It's a gruelling watch – there's a brutal rape scene alongside copious amounts of violence – but one that’s rewarding and unforgettable, with an inspired performance from Cole.

September 1

Along Came a Spider

Anjaan: Special Crimes Unit: Season 1

Boonie Bears: The Big Top Secret

Comedy High School: Season 1

Dark Places

Eurotrip

Gabru: Hip Hop Revolution: Season 1

Garbage

Hugo

Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit

Khan: No. 1 Crime Hunter: Season 1

Kuch Bheege Alfaaz

La Catedral del Mar – Netflix Original

Le Jour Parfait

Love and Shukla

Mean Girls 2

Mere Papa Hero Hiralal: Season 1

Mr. Sunshine – Netflix Original

Monkey Twins – Netflix Original

Mountain

Once Again

School of Rock

Sisters – Netflix Original

Stardust

Swami Baba Ramdev: The Untold Story: Season 1

The Dictator

The Last Kingdom: Season 2

The Mummy

The Mummy Returns

The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor

The Score

Up in the Air

What's Your Raashee?

September 3

A Taiwanese Tale of Two Cities: Season 1 – Netflix Original

September 4

Men on a Mission: 2018, weekly

September 5

Better Call Saul: Season 4, weekly

Wentworth: Season 6

September 6

Kubo and the Two Strings

September 7

A Prayer Before Dawn

Atypical: Season 2 – Netflix Original

Cable Girls: Season 3 – Netflix Original

City of Joy – Netflix Original

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

First and Last – Netflix Original

Marvel’s Iron Fist: Season 2 – Netflix Original

Next Gen – Netflix Original

Shooter: Season 3, weekly

Sierra Burgess Is A Loser – Netflix Original

Stretch Armstrong & the Flex Fighters: Season 2 – Netflix Original

The Most Assassinated Woman in the World – Netflix Original

September 8

Casper

Elizabeth

Inside Man

Out of Africa

Safe House

Smokey and the Bandit

September 10

My Teacher, My Obsession

September 11

Daniel Sloss: Live Shows – Netflix Original

The Resistance Banker – Netflix Original

September 12

On My Skin – Netflix Original

September 14

American Vandal: Season 2 – Netflix Original

Bleach – Netflix Original

Boca Juniors Confidential – Netflix Original

BoJack Horseman: Season 5 – Netflix Original

Bridget Jones's Baby

Car Masters: Rust to Riches – Netflix Original

Ingobernable: Season 2 – Netflix Original

Last Hope – Netflix Original

Norm Macdonald has a Show – Netflix Original

Quincy – Netflix Original

Super Monsters Monster Party: Songs – Netflix Original

The Angel – Netflix Original

The Dragon Prince – Netflix Original

The Land of Steady Habits – Netflix Original

September 15

Cabins in the Wild with Dick Strawbridge: Season 1

Food Wars!: Shokugeki no Soma: The Third Plate

September 18

D.L. Hughley: Contrarian – Netflix Original

September 19

The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.: Season 2

September 21

Dragon Pilot: Hisone & Masotan – Netflix Original

Hilda – Netflix Original

Maniac: Limited Series – Netflix Original

Nappily Ever After – Netflix Original

Rafinha Bastos: Ultimate – Netflix Original

The Good Cop – Netflix Original

September 23

Queen of Katwe

VeggieTales in the House: Season 3-4

September 24

Collateral Beauty

September 26

Norsemen: Season 2 – Netflix Original

Ricki and the Flash

September 27

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Season 5

September 28

Battlefish – Netflix Original

Chef's Table: Volume 5 – Netflix Original

Forest of Piano – Netflix Original

Hold the Dark – Netflix Original

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 2 – Netflix Original

Lessons From A School Shooting: Notes from Dunblane – Netflix Original

Lost Song – Netflix Original

Made in Mexico – Netflix Original

Reboot: The Guardian Code: Season 2 – Netflix Original

Skylanders Academy: Season 3 – Netflix Original

Somewhere Between

The 3rd Eye – Netflix Original

Two Catalonias – Netflix Original

September 30

50 First Dates

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs

Friends with Benefits

RuPaul's Drag Race: Season 10

TBD

Meteor Garden