A second season of Sacred Games. A Shah Rukh Khan-produced irresponsible Netflix spy series. A more responsible one starring Manoj Bajpayee on Amazon Prime Video. A series co-directed by Zoya Akhtar. A series produced in Pakistan. And a Karan Johar-produced Netflix film so bad that the blot will never go away. To go along with a host of forgettable entries from other streaming services. That was all part of 2019, a year with over 200 originals — series, movies, stand-up specials, and even a live concert — from India, with Zee5 responsible for 80 of them.

2019 was also the year Hotstar — having relied exclusively on catch-up TV and live sports to become the biggest streaming service in India — (properly) jumped into the originals business as well. It produced some of those forgettable entries, which ranged from mediocre to dumpster fire. In 2019, we saw more new tactics, with the likes of Zee5 and ALTBalaji partnering up to co-produce and co-distribute some of their originals. And with streaming wars continuing to heat up, 2019 also landed its first casualty, with Viu shutting down its India operations in December.

With that, here is the complete list of all streaming service originals from India in 2019:

List of original series from India in 2019

Netflix Title Genre Release date Seasons Length Status Language Cricket Fever: Mumbai Indians Documentary March 1, 2019 Season 1, 8 episodes 32–43 min. Ended English/Hindi Delhi Crime Police procedural March 22, 2019 Season 1, 7 episodes 44–63 min. Renewed Hindi Selection Day Sport drama April 19, 2019 Season 1 part 2, 6 episodes 24–28 min. Pending Hindi Leila Dystopian drama June 14, 2019 Season 1, 6 episodes 40–53 min. Pending Hindi Typewriter Mystery horror July 19, 2019 Season 1, 5 episodes 43–54 min. Pending Hindi Sacred Games Crime thriller August 15, 2019 Season 2, 8 episodes 41–58 min. Pending Hindi Mighty Little Bheem Kids animation August 30, 2019 Season 2, 28 episodes 5–6 min. Renewed N.A. Bard of Blood Action thriller September 27, 2019 Season 1, 7 episodes 40–49 min. Pending Hindi/Urdu Mighty Little Bheem: Diwali Kids animation October 18, 2019 3 episodes 6–7 min. Ended N.A. Little Things Comedy drama November 9, 2019 Season 3, 8 episodes 25–38 min. Pending English/Hindi

Hotstar Title Genre Release date Seasons Length Status Language Roar of the Lion Docu-drama March 20, 2019 Season 1, 5 episodes 25–30 min. Ended Hindi Criminal Justice Crime thriller April 5, 2019 Season 1, 10 episodes 41–60 min. Ended Hindi City of Dreams Drama May 3, 2019 Season 1, 10 episodes 38–54 min. Pending Hindi Hostages Crime thriller May 31, 2019 Season 1, 10 episodes 25–33 min. Pending Hindi The Office Comedy June 28, 2019 Season 1, 12 episodes 22–30 min. Pending Hindi September 15, 2019 Season 2, 15 episodes Out of Love Thriller drama November 22, 2019 Season 1, 5 episodes 50 min. Pending Hindi

YouTube Title Genre Release date Seasons Length Status Language Cricket Diaries – Men of the Match Talk show June 12, 2019 Season 1, 5 episodes 21–31 min. Ended Hindi Off The Page Talk show October 2, 2019 Season 1, 17 episodes 7–10 min. Ended Hindi

Zee5 Title Genre Release date Seasons Length Status Language Ekkadiki Ee Parugu Drama January 8, 2019 Season 1, 6 episodes 20 min. Pending Telugu Parchhayee Horror January 15, 2019 Season 1, 12 episodes 45 min. Ended Hindi Mitta Drama January 23, 2019 Season 1, 8 episodes 15 min. Pending Tamil D7 Drama February 6, 2019 Season 1, 8 episodes 20 min. Pending Tamil Abhay Thriller February 7, 2019 Season 1, 8 episodes 40 min. Pending Hindi Ekkadiki Ee Parugu Drama February 8, 2019 Season 2, 6 episodes 30 min. Pending Telugu Dhatt Tere Ki Comedy February 9, 2019 Season 1, 4 episodes 11 min. Ended Hindi Sharate Aaj Drama February 21, 2019 Season 1, 6 episodes 40 min. Pending Bengali The Final Call Thriller February 22, 2019 Season 1, 8 episodes 40 min. Pending Hinglish Sex Drugs and Theatre Drama March 5, 2019 Season 1, 10 episodes 30 min. Pending Marathi Mrs. Subbalaxmi Comedy March 8, 2019 Season 1, 10 episodes 25 min. Ended Telugu Karenjit Kaur – The Untold Story of Sunny Leone Drama April 5, 2019 Season 3, 4 episodes 22 min. Ended Hinglish Poison Drama April 19, 2019 Season 1, 11 episodes 36 min. Pending Hindi Auto Shankar Thriller April 23, 2019 Season 1, 10 episodes 30 min. Pending Tamil High Priestess Drama April 25, 2019 Season 1, 8 episodes 30 min. Ended Telugu Hutatma Drama May 1, 2019 Season 1, 7 episodes 41 min. Ended Marathi Bhoot Purva Drama May 7, 2019 Season 1, 10 episodes 30 min. Ended Hindi Thiravam Drama May 21, 2019 Season 1, 8 episodes 30 min. Ended Tamil Skyfire Drama May 22, 2019 Season 1, 8 episodes 40 min. Ended Hindi Kailasapuram Drama June 5, 2019 Season 1, 6 episodes 25 min. Ended Telugu Water Bottle Crime June 11, 2019 Season 1, 4 episodes 46 min. Ended Bengali Kaafir Drama June 15, 2019 Season 1, 8 episodes 43 min. Pending Hindi Bombers Drama June 22, 2019 Season 1, 10 episodes 32 min. Ended Hindi Postman Drama June 27, 2019 Season 1, 10 episodes 22 min. Ended Tamil Hutatma Drama July 1, 2019 Season 2, 7 episodes 42 min. Ended Marathi Ishq Aaj Kal Drama July 4, 2019 Season 1, 8 episodes 25 min. Ended Hindi NERD – Neither Either Really Dead Drama July 5, 2019 Season 1, 7 episodes 25 min. Ended Telugu REJCTX Drama July 25, 2019 Season 1, 10 episodes 39 min. Ended Hindi Madras Meter Sirappu Drama July 29, 2019 Season 1, 6 episodes 27 min. Ended Tamil Ishq Aaj Kal Drama August 2, 2019 Season 2, 8 episodes 26 min. Ended Hindi Gondya Ala Re Drama August 15, 2019 Season 1, 10 episodes 36 min. Ended Marathi Fingertip Thriller August 21, 2019 Season 1, 5 episodes 36 min. Ended Tamil Krishanu Krishanu Drama August 29, 2019 Season 1, 11 episodes 45 min. Ended Bengali Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala Drama September 3, 2019 Season 1, 12 episodes 31 min. Ended Hindi Ishq Aaj Kal Drama September 6, 2019 Season 3, 8 episodes 26 min. Ended Hindi Jamai 2.0 Drama September 10, 2019 Season 1, 10 episodes 25 min. Ended Hindi Mission Over Mars Drama September 10, 2019 Season 1, 8 episodes 30 min. Ended Hindi The Verdict – State vs Nanavati Drama September 30, 2019 Season 1, 10 episodes 37 min. Ended Hindi Kaale Dhande Drama October 2, 2019 Season 1, 8 episodes 25 min. Pending Marathi Fixerr Action October 7, 2019 Season 1, 12 episodes 21 min. Ended Hindi Fittrat Drama October 18, 2019 Season 1, 15 episodes 21 min. Ended Hindi Nisha Thriller October 18, 2019 Season 1, 9 episodes 19 min. Ended Tamil Gods Of Dharmapuri Action October 23, 2019 Season 1, 10 episodes 40 min. Ended Telugu Bhram Horror October 24, 2019 Season 1, 8 episodes 23 min. Ended Hindi Ishq Aaj Kal Drama October 30, 2019 Season 4, 8 episodes 24 min. Ended Hindi Police Diary 2.0 Crime November 1, 2019 Season 1, 8 episodes 30 min. Ended Tamil Love Sleep Repeat Romance November 7, 2019 Season 1, 7 episodes 32 min. Ended Hindi Gandii Baat Drama November 7, 2019 Season 4, 1 episode 43 min. Ended Hindi Virgin Bhasskar Drama November 19, 2019 Season 1, 11 episodes 17 min. Ended Hindi Hawala Crime November 21, 2019 Season 1, 6 episodes 20 min. Ended Telugu Broken But Beautiful Drama November 27, 2019 Season 2, 10 episodes 26 min. Ended Hindi Karoline Kamakshi Drama December 5, 2019 Season 1, 5 episodes 21 min. Ended Tamil Rangbaaz Phirse Drama December 19, 2019 Season 2, 9 episodes 35 min. Pending Hindi

ALTBalaji Title Genre Release date Seasons Length Status Language Gandii Baat Drama January 7, 2019 Season 2, 5 episodes 40 min. Renewed Hindi Hero Vardivala Thriller January 25, 2019 Season 1, 10 episodes 20 min. Pending Bhojpuri Dil Hi Toh Hai Romantic drama February 2, 2019 Season 2, 40 episodes 22 min. Renewed Hindi Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain Drama February 14, 2019 Season 2, 26 episodes 25 min. Renewed Hindi PuncchBeat Romantic drama February 14, 2019 Season 1, 13 episodes 20 min. Pending Hindi Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat Drama April 2, 2019 Season 3, 13 episodes 21 min Pending Hindi Baarish Romantic drama April 25, 2019 Season 1, 20 episodes 23 min Renewed Hindi Bekaaboo Horror thriller May 15, 2019 Season 1, 10 episodes 23 min Pending Hindi Medically Yourrs Romantic drama May 27, 2019 Season 1, 10 episodes 23 min. Pending Hindi Booo Sabki Phategi Comedy drama June 27, 2019 Season 1, 8 episodes 23 min. Pending Hindi Gandii Baat Drama July 27, 2019 Season 3, 4 episodes 40 min. Renewed Hindi BOSS: Baap of Special Services Action thriller August 2, 2019 Season 1, 10 episodes 23 min. Renewed Hindi F... U, OK? Comedy August 26, 2019 Season 1, 1 episode 27 min. Pending Hindi Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala Romance September 3, 2019 Season 1, 12 episodes 30 min. Pending Hindi M.O.M – Mission Over Mars Drama September 10, 2019 Season 1, 8 episodes 23 min. Pending Hindi The Verdict - State vs Nanavati Legal drama September 30, 2019 Season 1, 12 episodes 23 min Pending Hindi Fixerr Action drama October 7, 2019 Season 1, 10 episodes 23 min. Pending Hindi Fittrat Romance October 18, 2019 Season 1, 15 episodes 23 min. Pending Hindi Gandii Baat Drama November 7, 2019 Season 4, 1 episode 40 min Ongoing Hindi Virgin Bhasskar Comedy November 19, 2019 Season 1, 11 episodes 20 min. Pending Hindi Broken But Beautiful Romance November 27, 2019 Season 2, 10 episodes 22 min. Pending Hindi Hum Tum And Them Drama December 6, 2019 Season 1, 15 episodes 22 min. Pending Hindi Ragini MMS Returns Horror December 18, 2019 Season 2, at least 9 episodes 22 min. Pending Hindi

SonyLIV Title Genre Release date Seasons Length Status Language Tripling Drama March 14, 2019 Season 2, 5 episodes 18–35 min. Ended Hindi Gullak Family drama June 26, 2019 Season 1, 5 episodes 19–25 min. Ended Hindi 16 Thriller June 26, 2019 Season 1, 10 episodes 30–38 min. Ended Hindi Heartbreak Hotel Thriller June 26, 2019 Season 1, 9 episodes 30–35 min. Ended Hindi Holycross Thriller June 26, 2019 Season 1, 10 episodes 20–25 min. Ended Hindi Pyar Ishq Rent Romantic drama April 2, 2019 Season 1, 10 episodes 11–15 min. Ended Hindi Ennuyire Crime September 25, 2019 Season 1, 40 episodes 24–35min. Ended Tamil Crime Patrol Crime August 29, 2019 Season 1, 4 episodes 26 min. Ongoing Tamil Iru Dhuruvam Crime September 27, 2019 Season 1, 9 episodes 20–26 min. Ended Tamil Bhajana Batch Comedy August 21, 2019 Season 1, 12 episodes 18–19 min. Ended Telugu Mymarapu Rom-com August 8, 2019 Season 1, 7 episodes 16–18 min. Ended Telugu

Viu Title Genre Release date Seasons Length Status Language No. 1 Yaari Jam Musical talk show January 13, 2019 Season 1, 10 episodes 30 min. Ended Hindi Ee Office Lo Comedy drama January 31, 2019 Season 2, 10 episodes 26 min. Cancelled Telugu Jump Start Comedy drama January 31, 2019 Season 1, 13 episodes 25 min. Cancelled Telugu Love, Lust and Confusion Drama April 5, 2019 Season 2, 13 episodes 22 min. Cancelled Hindi My Girlfriend's Secret Horror drama April 26, 2019 Season 1, 13 episodes 21 min. Cancelled Hindi Cricket Diaries – Men of the Match Talk show June 12, 2019 Season 1, 5 episodes 21–31 min. Ended Hindi Wedding Khichdi Rom-com June 13, 2019 Season 2, 13 episodes 18 min. Cancelled Hindi XYX Drama June 14, 2019 Season 1, 5 episodes 25 min. Cancelled Hindi The Grill Drama June 17, 2019 Season 1, 10 episodes 29 min. Cancelled Tamil Situationship Rom-com December 6, 2019 Season 1, 4 episodes 15 min. Cancelled Hindi

Eros Now Title Genre Release date Seasons Length Status Language Enaaya [1] Musical drama January 10, 2019 Season 1, 12 episodes 23–30 min. Pending Hindi Operation Cobra Action February 15, 2019 Season 1, 6 episodes 23–40 min. Pending Hindi Metro Park Comedy March 3, 2019 Season 1, 6 episodes 23–30 min. Pending Hindi Flip Thriller drama March 23, 2019 Season 1, 4 episodes 23–40 min. Pending Hindi Modi – Journey Of a Common Man Drama May 23, 2019 Season 1, 7 episodes 35–40 min. Pending Hindi My Name is Sheela Romantic drama May 30, 2019 Season 1, 10 episodes 12–20 min. Pending Hindi The Investigation Crime June 1, 2019 Season 1, 9 episodes 7–15 min. Pending Hindi Tum Se Na Ho Paayega Rom-com December 1, 2019 Season 1, 10 episodes 9–15 min. Pending Hindi

1. ^ From Pakistan, technically.

TVF Play Title Genre Release date Seasons Length Status Language Tripling Comedy drama April 5, 2019 Season 2, 5 episodes 35 min. Pending Hindi Kota Factory Drama April 16, 2019 Season 1, 5 episodes 36 min. Renewed Hindi Humorously Yours Comedy drama June 7, 2019 Season 2, 5 episodes 30 min. Pending Hindi The Aam Admi Family Comedy drama June 14, 2019 Season 3, 5 episodes 20 min. Pending Hindi FLAMES Romantic drama October 18, 2019 Season 2, 5 episodes 30 min. Pending Hindi F.A.T.H.E.R.S Comedy October 25, 2019 Season 2, 5 episodes 13 min. Pending Hindi Cubicles Comedy drama December 10, 2019 Season 1, 5 episodes 25 min. Ongoing Hindi

Voot Title Genre Release date Seasons Length Status Language Silsila Drama March 5, 2019 Season 2, 98 episodes 20 min. Pending Hindi Feet Up with the Stars Talk show March 24, 2019 Season 2, 9 episodes 20–25 min. Pending English Fuh se Fantasy Romance April 5, 2019 Season 1, 9 episodes 20–30 min. Pending Hindi Feet Up with the Stars (Telugu) Talk show September 23, 2019 Season 1, 7 episodes 20–30 min. Pending Telugu Work It Up Talk show October 13, 2019 Season 1, 8 episodes 20–25 min. Pending Hindi

Hungama Title Genre Release date Seasons Length Status Language Astro Vastu Lifestyle July 17, 2019 Season 1, 3 episodes 15 min. Ended Hindi Shree Kaamdev Prasanna Comedy August 8, 2019 Season 1, 5 episodes 18 min. Renewed Marathi Astro Vastu Lifestyle August 18, 2019 Season 2, 5 episodes 15 min. Ended Hindi Boys with Toys Comedy September 30, 2019 Season 2, 12 episodes 30 min. Ended Hindi

Hooq Title Genre Release date Seasons Length Status Language Bhak Comedy drama April 22, 2019 Season 1, 8 episodes 41–45 min. Pending English

List of original movies from India in 2019

Netflix Title Genre Release date Length Language Soni Crime drama January 18, 2019 97 min. Hindi Firebrand Drama February 22, 2019 112 min. Marathi 15 August Comedy drama March 29, 2019 124 min. Marathi Music Teacher Drama April 19, 2019 101 min. Hindi Chopsticks Comedy May 31, 2019 100 min. Hindi Jaoon Kahan Bata Ae Dil Romantic drama August 9, 2019 106 min. Hindi Upstarts Drama October 18, 2019 112 min. Hindi Drive Action November 1, 2019 147 min. Hindi House Arrest Comedy November 15, 2019 104 min. Hindi Ghost Stories Horror anthology December 31, 2019 124 min. Hindi

Amazon Prime Video Title Genre Release date Length Language Photograph Romantic drama May 17, 2019 108 min. Hindi/English

Hotstar Title Genre Release date Length Language Chhappad Phaad Ke Comedy October 18, 2019 120 min. Hindi Kanpuriye Comedy October 25, 2019 103 min. Hindi

Zee5 Title Genre Release date Length Language Cabaret Drama January 8, 2019 93 min. Hindi Sigai Drama January 9, 2019 95 min. Tamil Dhaaga Drama January 10, 2019 20 min. Marathi Khoj Drama January 13, 2019 30 min. Punjabi Veergati Drama January 26, 2019 60 min. Marathi Kalavu Crime February 9, 2019 120 min. Tamil The Sholay Girl Drama March 8, 2019 85 min. Hindi The Lovely Mrs. Mookherjee Drama March 15, 2019 55 min. Bengali 377 Ab Normal Drama March 19, 2019 95 min. Hindi Fatafat Drama April 1, 2019 20 min. Hindi Moh Drama April 3, 2019 15 min. Hindi Yours Truly Drama May 3, 2019 80 min. Hindi Badnaam Gali Drama May 10, 2019 95 min. Hindi DATE Drama May 12, 2019 15 min. Hindi Saat no Sanatan Sanyal Drama July 6, 2019 95 min. Bengali Igloo Drama July 17, 2019 140 min. Tamil Barot House Thriller August 7, 2019 92 min. Hindi Satyameva Jayate Drama August 15, 2019 90 min. Bengali Posham Pa Thriller August 21, 2019 76 min. Hindi Bhalobashar Shohor – Arshinagar Drama September 20, 2019 37 min. Bengali Bhalobashar Shohor – Kolkatar Kobitara Drama September 20, 2019 42 min. Bengali Bhalobashar Shohor – Paramount Drama September 20, 2019 34 min. Bengali Bhalobashar Shohor – Pori Drama September 20, 2019 49 min. Bengali Daab Chingri Drama October 1, 2019 82 min. Bengali Dawat-e-Biryani Drama October 1, 2019 88 min. Bengali Filter Coffee Liquor Chaa Drama October 1, 2019 80 min. Bengali Bhinna Drama October 8, 2019 95 min. Kannada Bhalobashar Shohor – Body Massage Drama November 11, 2019 32 min. Bengali Bhalobashar Shohor – Saayori Drama November 11, 2019 35 min. Bengali Bhalobashar Shohor – Shorshe Ilish Drama November 11, 2019 32 min. Bengali Bhalobashar Shohor – Bus Stop Drama November 24, 2019 32 min. Bengali

Voot Title Genre Release date Length Language Bouma Drama February 8, 2019 14 min. Hindi Chacha and Cheetah's Trip Drama February 8, 2019 19 min. Hindi Derma Drama February 8, 2019 16 min. Hindi Ishq Ki Googly Drama February 8, 2019 14 min. Hindi Joyride Drama February 8, 2019 20 min. Hindi Aun Drama February 15, 2019 12 min. Hindi Glitch Drama February 15, 2019 15 min. Hindi Grey Drama February 15, 2019 15 min. Hindi Teaspoon Drama February 15, 2019 20 min. Hindi Maya Drama February 22, 2019 19 min. Hindi On the Road Drama February 22, 2019 15 min. Hindi Red Velvet Drama February 22, 2019 18 min. Hindi

Eros Now Title Genre Release date Length Language A Monsoon Date Romance June 5, 2019 21 min. Hindi

Hungama Title Genre Release date Length Language Seasoned with Love Drama April 16, 2019 35 min. Hindi New Born Mother Drama May 10, 2019 16 min. Hindi Bedhab Supernatural November 18, 2019 40 min. Hindi

List of original comedy specials from India in 2019

Netflix Title Genre Release date Seasons Length Language Comedians of the World: India Stand-up January 1, 2019 3 episodes 28–29 min. Hindi/English

Amazon Prime Video Title Genre Release date Length Language Sketchy Behaviour Sketch February 14, 2019 63 min. English Kaafi Filmy Stand-Up March 15, 2019 53 min. English Anu Menon: Wonder Menon Stand-Up June 10, 2019 69 min. English Alex in Wonderland Stand-Up/Musical August 23, 2019 136 min. English Neville Shah Going Downhill Stand-Up September 13, 2019 53 min. English Pata Nahi Par Bolna Hai Stand-Up October 4, 2019 52 min. Hindi Kunal Rao: Done. Stand-Up October 18, 2019 52 min. English Biswa Kalyan Rath: Sushi Stand-Up October 25, 2019 60 min. English Nishant Tanwar: Gaadi Tera Bhai Chalayega Stand-Up November 22, 2019 61 min. Hindi Sumukhi Suresh: Don't Tell Amma Stand-Up December 20, 2019 64 min. English

Zee5 Title Genre Release date Seasons Length Language Comedy Shots Comedy June 7, 2019 Season 1, 8 episodes 15 min. Hindi

List of original live events from India in 2019