Photo Credit: Netflix
We're getting at least three Indian originals from Netflix in October. In Serious Men, out October 2, Nawazuddin Siddiqui leads National Award-winning director Mishra's adaptation of Manu Joseph's award-winning novel. A week later on October 9, Vikrant Massey tries to woo Yami Gautam in the rom-com Ginny Weds Sunny with help from her matchmaking mother. And then on October 15, Netflix will unveil the short documentary Rooting for Roona about a girl child with hydrocephalus, which has been in the making for seven years and crowdfunded over Rs. 23 lakhs to produce the effort.
Internationally, we've a new Adam Sandler venture in Hubie Halloween, a horror comedy out October 7, which also stars Kevin James, Julie Bowen, Steve Buscemi, and Kenan Thompson. There's The Haunting of Bly Manor — it drops October 9 — from the returning Mike Flanagan, which reunites him with several cast members from The Haunting of Hill House. Aaron Sorkin assembles a terrific ensemble cast (including Eddie Redmayne and Sacha Baron Cohen) for The Trial of the Chicago 7, releasing October 16. On the same day, Star Trek: Discovery returns for season 3.
From Mirzapur to The Mandalorian, What to Watch in October
In October, there are a couple of other documentaries worth checking out as well. On Dick Johnson Is Dead, debuting October 2 on Netflix, director Kirsten Johnson stages “inventive and fantastical” ways for her father to die as he nears the end of his life. It's getting great reviews. And in David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet, premiering October 4, the nonagenarian narrator looks back at his life, laments the loss of Earth's natural history, and leaves us with a mission to save the planet — and how to achieve it.
On the licensed front, the eighth and final season of DC's Arrow arrives October 16 on Netflix in India, in case you couldn't check it out on Colors Infinity during its original run. Before they gave us Ocean's Eleven, George Clooney was still playing a bank robber in Out of Sight — available October 23 on Netflix in India — for director Steven Soderbergh. Mark Wahlberg-led Deepwater Horizon drops at the start of the month on Netflix India, while Ethan Hawke's acclaimed performance in First Reformed follows on October 18.
With that, here's the full list of movies and TV shows coming to Netflix India in October 2020. We've marked Netflix Original titles in bold for your convenience.
October 1
All Because of You [Pasal Kau]
American Assassin
The American Game
Carlos Almaraz: Playing with Fire
Carmen Sandiego: Season 3
Charlotte's Web
Child 44
Daylight
Deepwater Horizon
Facing the Giants
Familiar Wife: Season 1
Good Morning, Verônica [Bom Dia, Verônica]: Season 1
I'm Leaving Now [Ya Me Voy]
Jessabelle
Journey of an African Colony: Season 1
Kin
The Losers
Mortdecai
My Big Fat Greek Wedding
Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood
Psycho-Pass: The Movie
Space Jam
Syriana
Wonder
World Trade Center
The Worst Witch: Season 4
October 2
The Binding
A Chaster Marriage
Dick Johnson Is Dead
Emily in Paris: Season 1
A Go! Go! Cory Carson Halloween
Òlòtūré
Serious Men
Song Exploder: Volume 1
Turkish Dance School [Sen Kiminle Dans Ediyorsun]
Vampires vs. the Bronx
You've Got This [Ahí te encargo]
October 3
Comopop: Season 1
Curious Como: Season 1
Good Game: The Beginning
Pat a Pat Como: Season 1
October 4
David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet
October 6
The Mule
StarBeam: Halloween Hero
October 7
Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol: Season 1
Hubie Halloween
Private Lives: Season 1
To the Lake
October 8
Bigflo & Oli: Hip Hop Frenzy
The Dark Tower
Tanda Tanya
October 9
Deaf U: Season 1
Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 2: Rio
The Forty-Year-Old Version
Ginny Weds Sunny
The Haunting of Bly Manor: Limited Series
Super Monsters: Dia de los Monsters
October 12
Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: Season 3
October 13
The Cabin with Bert Kreischer: Season 1
Octonauts & the Great Barrier Reef
October 14
BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky
Mandy
The Three Deaths of Marisela Escobedo
Unbroken: Path to Redemption
October 15
A Babysitter's Guide to Monster Hunting
Love Like the Falling Rain
Rooting for Roona
Social Distance: Season 1
October 16
Arrow: Season 8
Dream Home Makeover: Season 1
Grand Army: Season 1
La Révolution: Season 1
The Last Kids on Earth: Book 3
Someone Has to Die [Alguien tiene que morir]: Limited Series
Star Trek: Discovery: Season 3, weekly
The Trial of the Chicago 7
October 18
First Reformed
October 19
Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 2
October 20
The Magic School Bus Rides Again The Frizz Connection
October 21
Assassination Nation
Brave Blue World: Racing to Solve Our Water Crisis
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman: Season 3
Rebecca
October 22
Cadaver
October 23
Bad Neighbours / Neighbors
Barbarians: Season 1
Dr. Romantic: Season 2
Flipper
Move: Season 1
Out of Sight
Over the Moon
The Purge: Anarchy
The Queen's Gambit: Season 1
Stolen Away [Perdida]: Season 1
October 27
Blood of Zeus: Season 1
Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 4
Guillermo Vilas: Settling the Score [Vilas: Serás lo que debas ser o no serás nada]
October 28
All About Nina
Holidate
Johnny English Strikes Again
Night School
Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight
Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb
You Animal! [Hayop Ka! The Nimfa Dimaano Story]
October 30
Bronx
His House
Somebody Feed Phil: Season 4
Suburra: Blood on Rome: Season 3
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
Advertisement
Advertisement