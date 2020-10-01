We're getting at least three Indian originals from Netflix in October. In Serious Men, out October 2, Nawazuddin Siddiqui leads National Award-winning director Mishra's adaptation of Manu Joseph's award-winning novel. A week later on October 9, Vikrant Massey tries to woo Yami Gautam in the rom-com Ginny Weds Sunny with help from her matchmaking mother. And then on October 15, Netflix will unveil the short documentary Rooting for Roona about a girl child with hydrocephalus, which has been in the making for seven years and crowdfunded over Rs. 23 lakhs to produce the effort.

Internationally, we've a new Adam Sandler venture in Hubie Halloween, a horror comedy out October 7, which also stars Kevin James, Julie Bowen, Steve Buscemi, and Kenan Thompson. There's The Haunting of Bly Manor — it drops October 9 — from the returning Mike Flanagan, which reunites him with several cast members from The Haunting of Hill House. Aaron Sorkin assembles a terrific ensemble cast (including Eddie Redmayne and Sacha Baron Cohen) for The Trial of the Chicago 7, releasing October 16. On the same day, Star Trek: Discovery returns for season 3.

From Mirzapur to The Mandalorian, What to Watch in October

In October, there are a couple of other documentaries worth checking out as well. On Dick Johnson Is Dead, debuting October 2 on Netflix, director Kirsten Johnson stages “inventive and fantastical” ways for her father to die as he nears the end of his life. It's getting great reviews. And in David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet, premiering October 4, the nonagenarian narrator looks back at his life, laments the loss of Earth's natural history, and leaves us with a mission to save the planet — and how to achieve it.

On the licensed front, the eighth and final season of DC's Arrow arrives October 16 on Netflix in India, in case you couldn't check it out on Colors Infinity during its original run. Before they gave us Ocean's Eleven, George Clooney was still playing a bank robber in Out of Sight — available October 23 on Netflix in India — for director Steven Soderbergh. Mark Wahlberg-led Deepwater Horizon drops at the start of the month on Netflix India, while Ethan Hawke's acclaimed performance in First Reformed follows on October 18.

Netflix October 2020 releases — the full list

With that, here's the full list of movies and TV shows coming to Netflix India in October 2020. We've marked Netflix Original titles in bold for your convenience.

October 1

All Because of You [Pasal Kau]

American Assassin

The American Game

Carlos Almaraz: Playing with Fire

Carmen Sandiego: Season 3

Charlotte's Web

Child 44

Daylight

Deepwater Horizon

Facing the Giants

Familiar Wife: Season 1

Good Morning, Verônica [Bom Dia, Verônica]: Season 1

I'm Leaving Now [Ya Me Voy]

Jessabelle

Journey of an African Colony: Season 1

Kin

The Losers

Mortdecai

My Big Fat Greek Wedding

Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood

Psycho-Pass: The Movie

Space Jam

Syriana

Wonder

World Trade Center

The Worst Witch: Season 4

October 2

The Binding

A Chaster Marriage

Dick Johnson Is Dead

Emily in Paris: Season 1

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Halloween

Òlòtūré

Serious Men

Song Exploder: Volume 1

Turkish Dance School [Sen Kiminle Dans Ediyorsun]

Vampires vs. the Bronx

You've Got This [Ahí te encargo]

October 3

Comopop: Season 1

Curious Como: Season 1

Good Game: The Beginning

Pat a Pat Como: Season 1

October 4

David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet

October 6

The Mule

StarBeam: Halloween Hero

October 7

Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol: Season 1

Hubie Halloween

Private Lives: Season 1

To the Lake

October 8

Bigflo & Oli: Hip Hop Frenzy

The Dark Tower

Tanda Tanya

October 9

Deaf U: Season 1

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 2: Rio

The Forty-Year-Old Version

Ginny Weds Sunny

The Haunting of Bly Manor: Limited Series

Super Monsters: Dia de los Monsters

October 12

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: Season 3

October 13

The Cabin with Bert Kreischer: Season 1

Octonauts & the Great Barrier Reef

October 14

BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky

Mandy

The Three Deaths of Marisela Escobedo

Unbroken: Path to Redemption

October 15

A Babysitter's Guide to Monster Hunting

Love Like the Falling Rain

Rooting for Roona

Social Distance: Season 1

October 16

Arrow: Season 8

Dream Home Makeover: Season 1

Grand Army: Season 1

La Révolution: Season 1

The Last Kids on Earth: Book 3

Someone Has to Die [Alguien tiene que morir]: Limited Series

Star Trek: Discovery: Season 3, weekly

The Trial of the Chicago 7

October 18

First Reformed

October 19

Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 2

October 20

The Magic School Bus Rides Again The Frizz Connection

October 21

Assassination Nation

Brave Blue World: Racing to Solve Our Water Crisis

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman: Season 3

Rebecca

October 22

Cadaver

October 23

Bad Neighbours / Neighbors

Barbarians: Season 1

Dr. Romantic: Season 2

Flipper

Move: Season 1

Out of Sight

Over the Moon

The Purge: Anarchy

The Queen's Gambit: Season 1

Stolen Away [Perdida]: Season 1

October 27

Blood of Zeus: Season 1

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 4

Guillermo Vilas: Settling the Score [Vilas: Serás lo que debas ser o no serás nada]

October 28

All About Nina

Holidate

Johnny English Strikes Again

Night School

Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight

Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb

You Animal! [Hayop Ka! The Nimfa Dimaano Story]