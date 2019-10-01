“Yeah, science!” Walter White's meth-cooking buddy and the guy who survived the Breaking Bad finale, Jesse Pinkman, is back on October 11 for El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie. We know little about it, but expectations are very high, considering how the series ended. Elsewhere in the world of crime this month, Peaky Blinders returns for its fifth season on October 4. That same day, we will also get the third season of the adult animated comedy Big Mouth. If you're looking for Indian originals, it's a relatively quiet month: there's a film in Upstarts, which is like Pitchers meets Silicon Valley, and a Diwali special of the pre-school show Mighty Little Bheem. Both are out October 18 on Netflix.

Also on that very day, you can catch Paul Rudd trying to deal with another Paul Rudd in Living with Yourself. Steven Soderbergh's new movie The Laundromat, which stars the likes of Meryl Streep and Gary Oldman, also releases October 18 on Netflix. Over in the non-fiction front, Chance the Rapper, Cardi B, and T.I. will look for the next hip-hop sensation in Rhythm + Flow, which starts October 9. Meanwhile, Selena Gomez is the executive producer behind Living Undocumented, a series that follows eight illegal families living in the US. That's out at the start of the month on October 2. Lastly, the Shah Rukh Khan special episode of David Letterman's talk show My Next Guest will arrive in October as well, but there's no specific date on it.

That brings us to films and TV Netflix is paying other studios for. It's yet another month devoid of good Indian content, but October is (again) rescued by stuff out of Hollywood. Christopher Nolan's epic The Dark Knight, Richard Linklater's first of the Before trilogy, and all 12 seasons of The Big Bang Theory will be available October 1. Beyond that, there are movies and series starring the likes of Clint Eastwood, Kristen Bell, Tom Cruise, Hugh Grant, Emma Thompson, Keira Knightley, Colin Firth, Liam Neeson, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Christian Bale, Tom Hardy, Marion Cotillard, Anne Hathaway, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Gary Oldman, Michael Caine, and Morgan Freeman.

With that, here are our eight picks for October 2019 that you should watch out for, and the full list of movies and TV shows coming to Netflix India after that.

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie / October 11

Aaron Paul returns as Jesse Pinkman in this feature film follow-up — which borrows its name from the car, Chevrolet El Camino, Jesse escapes in — to one of the greatest TV shows of all-time. It tracks Jesse after the events of the series finale from 2013. Skinny Pete (Charles Baker), Badger (Matt Jones), and Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks) are also part of the film. The last of those is curious, as he was thought to have died. Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan is at the helm as writer and director.

Peaky Blinders: Season 5 / October 4

Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) has multiple problems at hand in the fifth season of this British BAFTA-winning series: one, the stock market is crashing in 1929 — which will lead to the 12-year Great Depression, except the characters don't know that — and two, younger family members and fascist rivals vying for his power. Peaky Blinders season 5 has already aired in the UK on BBC One in the past few months, and it's now making its way to Netflix globally in October.

The Dark Knight (2008) / October 1

Regarded as the greatest comic book movie of all time, the middle chapter of Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight trilogy finds Batman (Christian Bale) going up against a formidable villain, the Joker (Heath Ledger), he doesn't understand, and having to go through hell to save Gotham City and its people. Ledger won an Oscar for his performance. Its poorer follow-up, The Dark Knight Rises, is also out on the same day. There's no sign of Batman Begins, unfortunately.

Before Sunrise (1995) / October 1

In the first chapter of Richard Linklater's long-drawn-out romantic drama trilogy — nearly two decades passed between the release of the three films — two idealistic twentysomethings, an American man named Jesse (Ethan Hawke) and a French woman called Céline (Julie Delpy), spend the night together walking around in Vienna. The sequels, Before Sunset and Before Midnight, are still nowhere to be found, but hopefully this is the start of something.

Big Mouth: Season 3 / October 4

From overly-sexualised personified hormones to a personified Statue of Liberty that talks in a French accent, this adult animated comedy about adolescents trying to deal with puberty is as weird as it gets. But this bonkers show is somehow going to get crazier than ever in its third season, with a trailer showcasing the adventures of Nick (Nick Kroll), Andrew (John Mulaney), Jessi (Jessi Klein), Jay (Jason Mantzoukas), Missy (Jenny Slate), and Lola (Kroll) involving objectification of women, faux feminism, and incest. For what it's worth, you can expect it to continue to impart valuable lessons.

The Good Place: Season 3 / October 2

Nearly a year after it concluded its original run, the third season of The Office co-creator Michael Schur's fascinating and endlessly-reinventive comedy about the afterlife — starring Kristen Bell, Ted Danson, and Jameela Jamil among others — will arrive on streaming in India. It's taken so long — thanks, NBC — that The Good Place premiered its fourth and final season last week, which airs (four days later on) Mondays on Comedy Central in India.

Shrek (2001) / October 11

A half-parody of Disney-branded fairy tales that's loosely based on William Steig's fairy tale book, this opening venture for DreamWorks Animation is about an eponymous ogre (Mike Myers) who agrees to help an evil lord (John Lithgow) get a queen (Cameron Diaz) in exchange for the deed to his swamp. It's filled with enough jokes for the adults and a simple plot for children. Winner of the (first ever) Oscar for best animated movie, and a huge commercial success that led to a franchise.

A Year of the Quiet Sun (1984) / October 1

Winner of the top prize at the 1984 Venice Film Festival, this post-World War II Poland-set romantic drama from Krzysztof Zanussi is about an American solider and driver (Scott Wilson) for a United Nations war-crimes commission examining Nazi mass graves, who falls in love with a war widow (Maja Komorowska) despite language and cultural differences. But their love threatens to fall apart due to illnesses and distance.

Here's the full list of all the new content coming to Netflix India in October 2019. We've marked Netflix Original titles in bold for your convenience.

October 1

300 Miles to Heaven

A Year of the Quiet Sun

Before Sunrise

The Big Bang Theory: Seasons 1-12

Blended

The Bodyguard

Carmen Sandiego: Season 2

The Craft

Cruise

Dabangg

The Dark Knight

The Dark Knight Rises

First Kiss

Free Willy

Gosick: Season 1

Gran Torino

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay

I Do...Until I Don't

Jack the Giant Slayer

The K2: Season 1

Men on a Mission: 2019

Miniforce X: Season 1

Nikki Glaser: Bangin'

Rake: Season 5

The Rite

Signal: Season 1

Silverado

Sinister Circle

The Story of Sin

Transformers: Cyberverse: Season 1

Tunnel: Season 1

October 2

The Good Place: Season 3

Living Undocumented: Season 1

Ready to Mingle [Solteras]

Rotten: Season 2

October 3

Seis Manos: Season 1

October 4

Big Mouth: Season 3

Brother in Love

Creeped Out: Season 2

In the Tall Grass

Kids on the Block

My Country: The New Age: Season 1

Peaky Blinders: Season 5

Raising Dion: Season 1

Super Monsters: Season 3

Super Monsters: Vida's First Halloween

October 5

Legend Quest: Masters of Myth

October 7

Match! Tennis Juniors

October 8

Deon Cole: Cole Hearted

Men on a Mission: 2019, weekly

The Spooky Tale of Captain Underpants Hack-a-ween

October 9

Rhythm + Flow, weekly

The Walking Dead: Season 9

October 10

Ultramarine Magmell: Season 1

October 11

12 Monkeys

American Pie 2

The Awakenings of Motti Wolenbruch

Bygones Be Bygones

Dawn of the Dead

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie

The Forest of Love

Fractured

Haunted: Season 2

The Hook Up Plan [Plan Coeur]: Season 2

The Influence [La influencia]

Insatiable: Season 2

Jaws: The Revenge

The Little Rascals

Love Actually

Meet Joe Black

Mercury Rising

Notting Hill

The Nutty Professor

Paul

The Purge

Shrek

Sophie's Choice

The Tale of Despereaux

YooHoo to the Rescue: Season 2

October 12

Street Flow [Banlieusards]

October 15

Don't Breathe

Sword Art Online: Alicization

October 16

Arrow: Season 7

Ghosts of Sugar Land

October 17

The Unlisted

October 18

The Yard [Avlu]: Part 1

Baby: Season 2

Eli

The House of Flowers: Season 2

Interior Design Masters: Season 1

The Laundromat

Living with Yourself: Season 1

MeatEater: Season 8

Mighty Little Bheem: Diwali

Seventeen

Spirit Riding Free: Season 9

Spirit Riding Free: Pony Tales Collection 2

Tell Me Who I Am

Toon: Seasons 1-2

Unnatural Selection

Upstarts

Wounds

October 21

Daddy's Home 2

October 22

Jenny Slate: Stage Fright

Victoria & Abdul

October 23

Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner

Dancing with the Birds

October 24

Daybreak: Season 1

Revenge of Pontianak

October 25

Drug Squad [Brigada]: Costa del Sol

Brotherhood: Season 1

Dolemite Is My Name

Greenhouse Academy: Season 3

The Kominsky Method: Season 2

Nailed It! France [C'est du gâteau!]

Nailed It! Spain [Niquelao!]

Prank Encounters: Season 1

Rattlesnake

It Takes a Lunatic

October 26

iZombie: Season 4

October 27

When the Bough Breaks

October 28

A 3 Minute Hug

Little Miss Sumo

October 29

American Made

Arsenio Hall: Smart & Classy

October 30

Flavorful Origins: Yunnan Cuisine

October 31

Kengan Ashura: Part ll

Malaal

Nowhere Man

October TBA

My Next Guest with David Letterman and Shah Rukh Khan