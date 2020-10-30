Netflix has announced two titles from India, though only one gets the coveted “Netflix original” label. That is Anurag Basu's next movie — the Hindi-language Ludo — which weaves together four different stories and stars the likes of Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapur, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, and Pankaj Tripathi. Ludo is out November 12 on Netflix. The other is Miss India, a Telugu-language social issue drama about an Indian tea entrepreneur (Keerthy Suresh) who “confronts disapproval, sexism and rivalry” in the US. Miss India arrives November 4.

Internationally, the biggest title of the lot is The Crown. The British royalty drama, created by Peter Morgan, returns for its fourth season — it's also the final season for principal stars Olivia Colman (Queen Elizabeth II), Tobias Menzies (Prince Philip), and Helena Bonham Carter (Princess Margaret), who will be replaced in the fifth season. The Crown season 4 rolls in November 15. Then we have Golden Globes-winners Amy Adams and Glenn Close headlining Oscar-winner Ron Howard's new movie, Hillbilly Elegy, out November 24.

The new SpongeBob movie — The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run — has been sold to Netflix where it releases November 5 (globally, except Canada, China, and the US). Elsewhere, we've Forest Whitaker, Keegan-Michael Key, and Phylicia Rashad in the musical Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey, streaming November 13, with songs from John Legend. And the screen legend Sophia Loren returns after a decade to star in her son's film, The Life Ahead, also out November 13 on Netflix. Plus, we've an Iraq-set movie about fighting ISIS called Mosul, produced by Avengers: Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo. Mosul is available November 26.

Outside of Netflix originals, the major titles are Oscar-winning La La Land, starring Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, and directed by Damien Chazelle. La La Land swings in November 9 on Netflix in India. Gosling is also the star of Denis Villeneuve's Blade Runner 2049 — in addition to Harrison Ford, Ana de Armas, Sylvia Hoeks, and Robin Wright — flying in November 10 on Netflix in India. And lastly, fans of Shailene Woodley can catch the unfinished dystopian sci-fi The Divergent Series, with all three entries jumping in November 1 on Netflix in India.

Netflix November 2020 releases — the full list

With that, here's the full list of movies and TV shows coming to Netflix India in November 2020. We've marked Netflix Original titles in bold for your convenience.

October 31

Bumblebee

Instant Family

November 1

The Boss: Anatomy of a Crime [El patrón: radiografía de un crimen]

Christmas Made To Order

Christmas Wonderland

Dangerous Liaisons

Divergent

The Divergent Series: Allegiant – Part 1

The Divergent Series: Insurgent

Final Destination 5

The Garfield Show: Season 1

The General's Daughter

The Good Detective: Season 1

The Incredible Burt Wonderstone

Kid-E-Cats: Season 1

My Christmas Inn

Voice: Season 2

November 2

Can You Hear Me? [M'entends-tu?]: Season 2

Mia's Magic Playground: Season 1

Supa Strikas: multiple seasons

November 3

Bump of Chicken Tour 2019 aurora ark Tokyo Dome

Felix Lobrecht: Hype

Mother

Oh My Baby: Season 1

November 4

Love & Anarchy: Season 1

Miss India

November 5

Alone/Together

Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta?: Limited Series

Midnight at the Magnolia

One More Try

Operation Christmas Drop

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run

Paranormal: Season 1

November 6

Citation

Country Ever After: Season 1

The Hook Up Plan: new episode

Wrong Kind of Black: Season 1

November 7

Halloween (2018)

November 9

La La Land

Undercover: Season 2

November 10

Blade Runner 2049

Dash & Lily: Season 1

Giant Jack / Trash Truck: Season 1

A Lion in the House: Limited Series

The Nokdu Flower: Season 1

November 11

Aunty Donna's Big Ol' House of Fun: Season 1

The Liberator: Season 1

Masameer Classics: Season 3

A Queen Is Born [Nasce uma Rainha]: Season 1

Trial 4: Limited Series

What We Wanted

November 12

First Love

Ludo

A Very Special Love

November 13

Fukrey Boyzzz: Space Mein Fukrapanti

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

The Life Ahead

The Minions of Midas: Limited Series

November 15

The Crown: Season 4

November 17

The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 4

We Are the Champions: Season 1

November 18

Bitter Daisies [El sabor de las margaritas]: Season 2

Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas: Season 1

November 19

The Princess Switch: Switched Again

Three Words to Forever

What They Had

November 20

Alien Xmas

Astra Lost in Space: Season 1

Barbie Princess Adventure

Boy Erased

Dr. Stone: Season 1

Flavorful Origins: Season 3 – Gansu Cuisine

How Many Kilograms are the Dumbbells You Lift?: Season 1

If Anything Happens I Love You

The Millionaire Detective – Balance: UNLIMITED (Season 1)

Voices of Fire: Season 1

November 22

Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square

November 23

Shawn Mendes: In Wonder

November 24

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday

Hillbilly Elegy

Notes for My Son [El Cuaderno de Tomy]

Wonderoos

November 25

The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two

Great Pretender: Season 2

November 26

Mosul

November 27

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Christmas

The Beast [La Belva]

The Call

Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker

Don't Listen

Dr. Seuss' The Grinch

Over Christmas [Überweihnachten]: Season 1

Sugar Rush Christmas: Season 2

Virgin River: Season 2

November 28

The Uncanny Counter: Season 1

November 29

Wonderoos: Holiday Holiday!