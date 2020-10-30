Photo Credit: Liam Daniel/Netflix
Netflix has announced two titles from India, though only one gets the coveted “Netflix original” label. That is Anurag Basu's next movie — the Hindi-language Ludo — which weaves together four different stories and stars the likes of Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapur, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, and Pankaj Tripathi. Ludo is out November 12 on Netflix. The other is Miss India, a Telugu-language social issue drama about an Indian tea entrepreneur (Keerthy Suresh) who “confronts disapproval, sexism and rivalry” in the US. Miss India arrives November 4.
Internationally, the biggest title of the lot is The Crown. The British royalty drama, created by Peter Morgan, returns for its fourth season — it's also the final season for principal stars Olivia Colman (Queen Elizabeth II), Tobias Menzies (Prince Philip), and Helena Bonham Carter (Princess Margaret), who will be replaced in the fifth season. The Crown season 4 rolls in November 15. Then we have Golden Globes-winners Amy Adams and Glenn Close headlining Oscar-winner Ron Howard's new movie, Hillbilly Elegy, out November 24.
From Laxmmi Bomb to Ludo, What to Watch in November
The new SpongeBob movie — The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run — has been sold to Netflix where it releases November 5 (globally, except Canada, China, and the US). Elsewhere, we've Forest Whitaker, Keegan-Michael Key, and Phylicia Rashad in the musical Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey, streaming November 13, with songs from John Legend. And the screen legend Sophia Loren returns after a decade to star in her son's film, The Life Ahead, also out November 13 on Netflix. Plus, we've an Iraq-set movie about fighting ISIS called Mosul, produced by Avengers: Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo. Mosul is available November 26.
Outside of Netflix originals, the major titles are Oscar-winning La La Land, starring Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, and directed by Damien Chazelle. La La Land swings in November 9 on Netflix in India. Gosling is also the star of Denis Villeneuve's Blade Runner 2049 — in addition to Harrison Ford, Ana de Armas, Sylvia Hoeks, and Robin Wright — flying in November 10 on Netflix in India. And lastly, fans of Shailene Woodley can catch the unfinished dystopian sci-fi The Divergent Series, with all three entries jumping in November 1 on Netflix in India.
With that, here's the full list of movies and TV shows coming to Netflix India in November 2020. We've marked Netflix Original titles in bold for your convenience.
October 31
Bumblebee
Instant Family
November 1
The Boss: Anatomy of a Crime [El patrón: radiografía de un crimen]
Christmas Made To Order
Christmas Wonderland
Dangerous Liaisons
Divergent
The Divergent Series: Allegiant – Part 1
The Divergent Series: Insurgent
Final Destination 5
The Garfield Show: Season 1
The General's Daughter
The Good Detective: Season 1
The Incredible Burt Wonderstone
Kid-E-Cats: Season 1
My Christmas Inn
Voice: Season 2
November 2
Can You Hear Me? [M'entends-tu?]: Season 2
Mia's Magic Playground: Season 1
Supa Strikas: multiple seasons
November 3
Bump of Chicken Tour 2019 aurora ark Tokyo Dome
Felix Lobrecht: Hype
Mother
Oh My Baby: Season 1
November 4
Love & Anarchy: Season 1
Miss India
November 5
Alone/Together
Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta?: Limited Series
Midnight at the Magnolia
One More Try
Operation Christmas Drop
The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run
Paranormal: Season 1
November 6
Citation
Country Ever After: Season 1
The Hook Up Plan: new episode
Wrong Kind of Black: Season 1
November 7
Halloween (2018)
November 9
La La Land
Undercover: Season 2
November 10
Blade Runner 2049
Dash & Lily: Season 1
Giant Jack / Trash Truck: Season 1
A Lion in the House: Limited Series
The Nokdu Flower: Season 1
November 11
Aunty Donna's Big Ol' House of Fun: Season 1
The Liberator: Season 1
Masameer Classics: Season 3
A Queen Is Born [Nasce uma Rainha]: Season 1
Trial 4: Limited Series
What We Wanted
November 12
First Love
Ludo
A Very Special Love
November 13
Fukrey Boyzzz: Space Mein Fukrapanti
Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey
The Life Ahead
The Minions of Midas: Limited Series
November 15
The Crown: Season 4
November 17
The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 4
We Are the Champions: Season 1
November 18
Bitter Daisies [El sabor de las margaritas]: Season 2
Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas: Season 1
November 19
The Princess Switch: Switched Again
Three Words to Forever
What They Had
November 20
Alien Xmas
Astra Lost in Space: Season 1
Barbie Princess Adventure
Boy Erased
Dr. Stone: Season 1
Flavorful Origins: Season 3 – Gansu Cuisine
How Many Kilograms are the Dumbbells You Lift?: Season 1
If Anything Happens I Love You
The Millionaire Detective – Balance: UNLIMITED (Season 1)
Voices of Fire: Season 1
November 22
Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square
November 23
Shawn Mendes: In Wonder
November 24
Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday
Hillbilly Elegy
Notes for My Son [El Cuaderno de Tomy]
Wonderoos
November 25
The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two
Great Pretender: Season 2
November 26
Mosul
November 27
A Go! Go! Cory Carson Christmas
The Beast [La Belva]
The Call
Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker
Don't Listen
Dr. Seuss' The Grinch
Over Christmas [Überweihnachten]: Season 1
Sugar Rush Christmas: Season 2
Virgin River: Season 2
November 28
The Uncanny Counter: Season 1
November 29
Wonderoos: Holiday Holiday!
November 30
A Love So Beautiful: Season 1
Finding Agnes
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
Advertisement
Advertisement