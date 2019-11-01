AMD, Intel, Asus Bring the Energy Back to PCs at Computex 2019
Photo Credit: Sophie Mutevelian/Netflix
The obvious standout title of Netflix's November is gangster epic The Irishman — out November 27 — its most expensive movie to date from director Martin Scorsese and starring the likes of Robert De Niro and Al Pacino. The other big highlight of Netflix's November is the third season of British royal drama The Crown, which drops November 17. In terms of big international titles, that leaves the historical epic The King, which stars Timothée Chalamet as King Henry V, Joel Edgerton as Sir John Falstaff, Robert Pattinson as “The Dauphin” Louis, Duke of Guyenne, and Sean Harris as Sir William Gascoigne. Shakespeare fans will know which of those isn't a real character. The King releases November 1.
Here on the domestic shores, Netflix has three original titles to offer. Only one of them, Little Things season 3 on November 9, is somewhat promising. We have zero expectations — just look at the terrible trailer if you've any questions — from the Jacqueline Fernandez, Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer Drive, out November 1, which is clearly modelling itself after the Fast and Furious franchise even though it's supposedly a remake of the atmospheric neo-noir Drive, the 2011 Ryan Gosling-starrer from director Nicolas Winding Refn. There's also House Arrest, starring Ali Fazal and Shriya Pilgaonkar, whose trailer failed to generate any interest. House Arrest arrives November 15.
Elsewhere, The End of the F***ing World makes its awaited return with season two dropping all episodes on November 5. Hasan Minhaj is back with the fifth volume of his political comedy series Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj on November 10. For documentary fans wanting an in-depth look at an issue, Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator about Kolkata-born hot yoga teacher Bikram Choudhury is worth looking at. It releases November 20. And if you want some light-hearted fare, Queer Eye is headed to Japan on November 1. With that, here are our six picks for November 2019 that you should watch out for, and the full list of movies and TV shows coming to Netflix India after that.
Based on Charles Brandt's 2004 book “I Heard You Paint Houses”, Martin Scorsese's latest offers a (three-and-a-half-hour) look at the life of Frank Sheeran (Robert De Niro), a truck driver who becomes a hitman as he gets involved with the Bufalino crime family, and labor union leader Jimmy Hoffa (Al Pacino). The film has gotten rave reviews from critics since its New York Film Festival premiere in September. It currently holds a 98 percent “fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and a 94 “universal acclaim” score on Metacritic.
Peter Morgan's lavish and impeccably-made royal drama about the reign of Queen Elizabeth II — the longest ruling British monarch — returns after a gap of two years with an all-new cast (to avoid having to use visual effects to age up the actors). Olivia Colman takes over from Claire Foy as the Queen, Matt Smith gives way to Tobias Menzies as her husband Prince Philip, and Helena Bonham Carter replaces Vanessa Kirby as the rebellious Princess Margaret. The third season will chronicle events from years 1964 to 1978.
From Star Wars to The Crown, TV Shows to Watch in November
Netflix has been making original content for years now, but it's only gotten around to delivering its first original feature-length animated film. Klaus is a fictional origin story of Santa Claus, who's not fictional at all if you're a kid who's reading this. More interesting than the premise is the fact that director Segio Pablos — best known as the creator of Despicable Me — is combining the world of 2D and 3D animation to give the film a look of its own. You can read more about it in our in-depth look at Netflix's animation efforts.
Winner of the runner-up prize at Cannes Film Festival, this supernatural romantic drama, set in the Senegal capital city of Dakar, is the story of 17-year-old Ada, whose lover Souleiman leaves the country by sea, in hopes of a better future. Several days later, a fire ruins Ada's wedding to the man she is betrothed to and a mysterious fever starts to spread. Ada doesn't know that Souleiman has returned. Director Mati Diop made history for being the first black woman to have her film premiere in competition at Cannes.
Another Cannes winner, this animated film from French director Jérémy Clapin depicts two parallel storylines. One strand follows a young man who moves to France and falls in love, while another follows his severed hand which escapes from a lab and scrambles through Paris to get back to his body. It's as weird as it sounds. If you speak English and prefer watching dubbed versions of films, you'll get to hear the voices of Dev Patel and Alia Shawkat.
The only non-Netflix original title on this month's list — and rightly so. Twenty-five years after release, director Ridley Scott was finally given full creative control over his film. (Yes, there was a Scott-approved Director's Cut in 1992, but he wasn't directly in-charge.) New scenes were filmed, a dream scene was restored to its full length, and additional violence from the international cut was inserted. If you haven't seen one of the most influential cyberpunk films, this is the way to do so.
Here's the full list of all the new content coming to Netflix India in November 2019. We've marked Netflix Original titles in bold for your convenience.
November 1
300
American Son
Atypical: Season 3
Blade Runner: The Final Cut
The Book of Eli
Cleo & Cuquin: Season 1
Drive
Fairy Gone: Season 1
Fire in Paradise
Hache: Season 1
He is Psychometric: Season 1
Hello Ninja: Season 1
Holiday in the Wild
Invictus
The King
Little Singham: Season 1
The Man Without Gravity
The Mask
Matilda
Meet the Adebanjos: Season 1-3
Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans: Season 1-2
Mr. Deeds
Pineapple Express
Pitbull Last Dog
Pitbull: Tough Women
Queer Eye: We're in Japan!
A Remarkable Tale
The Roommate
Search: WWW: Season 1
Secret Wars
Snatch
Speed Racer
Training Day
True: Grabbleapple Harvest
Tucker: The Man and His Dream
Unknown
The Untamed: Season 1
Veronica Mars
Wandering Stars
We Are the Wave: Season 1
November 2
The Blacklist: Season 7, weekly
November 4
The Devil Next Door: Limited Series
November 5
The End of the F***ing World: Season 2
Men on a Mission: 2019, weekly
Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 4
Tune in for Love
November 6
Earth: One Amazing Day
SCAMS
November 8
Busted!: Season 2
Greatest Events of WWII in Colour: Season 1
Green Eggs and Ham: Season 1
Let It Snow
Paradise Beach
November 9
Little Things: Season 3
November 10
Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 5, weekly
November 11
Chief of Staff: Season 2
November 12
Harvey Girls Forever!: Season 3
Jeff Garlin: Our Man In Chicago
November 13
Maradona in Mexico
My Dear Warrior: Season 1
November 14
The Stranded: Season 1
November 15
The Charming Step-Mom: Season 1
The Club
Earthquake Bird
GO! The Unforgettable Party
House Arrest
I'm with the Band: Nasty Cherry: Season 1
Klaus
Llama Llama: Season 2
Nothing to Lose 2
The Toys That Made Us: Season 3
The Yard [Avlu]: Part 2
November 17
The Crown: Season 3
November 19
Iliza Shlesinger: Unveiled
November 20
Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator
Lorena, Light-Footed Woman [Lorena, la de pies ligeros]
The Snowman
November 21
The Knight Before Christmas
Mortel: Season 1
November 22
Brother [Mon frère]
Dino Girl Gauko: Season 1
Dolly Parton's Heartstrings: Season 1
The Dragon Prince: Season 3
High Seas: Season 2
Nailed It! Holiday!: Season 2
Nobody's Looking [Ninguém Tá Olhando]
Singapore Social
Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 8
November 25
Festive Foods: Season 1
November 26
Happy Death Day
Mike Birbiglia: The New One
Super Monsters Save Christmas
True: Winter Wishes
November 27
Broken
Inferno
The Irishman
November 28
Holiday Rush
John Crist: I Ain't Prayin For That
Merry Happy Whatever
Mythomaniac [Mytho]: Season 1
November 29
Atlantics
Chip and Potato: Season 2
I Lost My Body
Sugar Rush Christmas
November TBA
Levius
