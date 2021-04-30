Technology News
Netflix May 2021 Releases: Army of the Dead, Lucifer, Castlevania, Sardar Ka Grandson, and More

Alongside Fifty Shades of Grey, Amy Adams, Ewan McGregor, Aziz Ansari, and more superheroes.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 30 April 2021 14:44 IST
Netflix May 2021 Releases: Army of the Dead, Lucifer, Castlevania, Sardar Ka Grandson, and More

Photo Credit: Devendra Singh/Netflix

Arjun Kapoor, Neena Gupta in Sardar Ka Grandson

Highlights
  • Army of the Dead release date is May 21 on Netflix
  • Lucifer season 5 part 2 out May 28 on Netflix in India
  • Castlevania season 4 drops May 13 on Netflix

Netflix has announced just two Indian originals for May as yet. National Award-winning Neena Gupta and Arjun Kapoor are the leads in Sardar Ka Grandson, which finds the latter on a quest to fulfil the former's last wish. Sardar Ka Grandson is out May 18 on Netflix. Soni director Ivan Ayr returns with Milestone that follows a newly-bereaved trucker (Suvinder Vicky) who has crossed 500,000 kilometres on the road, facing the prospect of losing the job to a new intern (Lakshvir Saran). Milestone premieres May 7 on Netflix globally.

Internationally, the biggest name is Army of the Dead, Zack Snyder's zombie heist thriller due May 21. With Jupiter's Legacy, out May 7, Netflix gets a new superhero series based on a Mark Millar comic book. Lucifer closes out season 5 with its second part rolling in May 28 on Netflix. Amy Adams is The Woman in the Window — debuting May 14 — who is afraid to leave her home. Ewan McGregor is Halston in Halston, also dropping May 14 on Netflix. Master of None season 3 shifts focus to Lena Waithe — it's available May 23.

From Toofaan to Star Wars, What to Watch in May

In the world of original Netflix anime and animation, we have Love Death + Robots returning for season 2 on May 14. And Castlevania wraps up with its fourth and final season on May 13.

Netflix May 2021 releases — the full list

With that, here's the full list of movies and TV shows coming to Netflix India in May 2021. We've marked Netflix Original titles in bold for your convenience.

May TBD
AlRawabi School for Girls: Season 1
Bo Burnham: Inside
Mad for Each Other: Season 1
Racket Boys: Season 1

May 1
Below Deck: multiple seasons
Deep Blue Sea
G.I. Joe: Retaliation
Gymnastics Samurai: Season 1
Higurashi: When They Cry GOU: Season 1
Miniforce: Super Dino Power: Season 1
Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines
Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon: Season 1

May 2
Colony: Season 3
Rocketman

May 4
Flatliners
Selena: The Series: Part 2
Trash Truck / Giant Jack: Season 2

May 5
Lava Ka Dhaava: Season 1
The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness: Limited Series

May 6
And Tomorrow the Entire World

May 7
The Circle – The Afterparty
Girl from Nowhere: Season 2
Jupiter's Legacy: Volume 1
Milestone
Monster
Time to Dance

May 8
The Goldfinch
Mine: new episode

May 11
Money, Explained: Limited Series

May 12
Dance of the Forty One
Little
Mary Magdalene
Oxygen
The Upshaws: Season 1

May 13
Castlevania: Season 4
Wave of Cinema: Filosofi Kopi

May 14
Alma Matters: Season 1: Inside the IIT Dream
Ferry
Halston: Limited Series
Haunted: Season 3
I Am All Girls
Jungle Beat: The Movie
Love, Death & Robots: Volume 2
Move to Heaven: Season 1
The Mystic River: Season 1
The Strange House
The Upshaws – The Afterparty
The Woman in the Window

May 15
Elvis Presley: The Searcher: Season 1
Kuroko's Basketball: Season 2
Love or Money
The Real Housewives of New York City: multiple seasons

May 16
By the Sea
Endless Love
Fifty Shades of Grey
Home
The Interpreter
Penguins of Madagascar: The Movie
R.I.P.D.
Rise of the Legend
Terminator 2: Judgment Day
Unfriended

May 17
Doctor Sleep

May 18
Sardar Ka Grandson

May 19
The Last Days
Who Killed Sara?: Season 2

May 20
Awaken: Season 1
Hating Peter Tatchell
November Criminals
Special: Season 2

May 21
Army of the Dead
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 3
The Neighbor: Season 2
Strain

May 22
Sam Smith: Love Goes – Live at Abbey Road Studios

May 23
Master of None: Season 3

May 26
Baggio: The Divine Ponytail
Ghost Lab
High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America: Limited Series
Nail Bomber: Manhunt

May 27
Black Space: Season 1
Blue Miracle
Eden: Season 1
Ragnarok: Season 2
Soy Rada: Serendipity

May 28
Dog Gone Trouble
Lucifer: Season 5 Part 2
The Kominsky Method: Season 3

May 31
The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties

Further reading: Netflix, Netflix India, Sardar Ka Grandson, Milestone, Meel Patthar, Army of the Dead, Jupiters Legacy, Lucifer season 5, Master of None season 3, Love Death and Robots season 2, Castlevania season 4, GI Joe Retaliation, Terminator 3 Rise of the Machines, Terminator 2 Judgment Day, Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous, New on Netflix
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Netflix May 2021 Releases: Army of the Dead, Lucifer, Castlevania, Sardar Ka Grandson, and More
