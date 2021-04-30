Netflix has announced just two Indian originals for May as yet. National Award-winning Neena Gupta and Arjun Kapoor are the leads in Sardar Ka Grandson, which finds the latter on a quest to fulfil the former's last wish. Sardar Ka Grandson is out May 18 on Netflix. Soni director Ivan Ayr returns with Milestone that follows a newly-bereaved trucker (Suvinder Vicky) who has crossed 500,000 kilometres on the road, facing the prospect of losing the job to a new intern (Lakshvir Saran). Milestone premieres May 7 on Netflix globally.

Internationally, the biggest name is Army of the Dead, Zack Snyder's zombie heist thriller due May 21. With Jupiter's Legacy, out May 7, Netflix gets a new superhero series based on a Mark Millar comic book. Lucifer closes out season 5 with its second part rolling in May 28 on Netflix. Amy Adams is The Woman in the Window — debuting May 14 — who is afraid to leave her home. Ewan McGregor is Halston in Halston, also dropping May 14 on Netflix. Master of None season 3 shifts focus to Lena Waithe — it's available May 23.

In the world of original Netflix anime and animation, we have Love Death + Robots returning for season 2 on May 14. And Castlevania wraps up with its fourth and final season on May 13.

Netflix May 2021 releases — the full list

With that, here's the full list of movies and TV shows coming to Netflix India in May 2021. We've marked Netflix Original titles in bold for your convenience.

May TBD

AlRawabi School for Girls: Season 1

Bo Burnham: Inside

Mad for Each Other: Season 1

Racket Boys: Season 1

May 1

Below Deck: multiple seasons

Deep Blue Sea

G.I. Joe: Retaliation

Gymnastics Samurai: Season 1

Higurashi: When They Cry GOU: Season 1

Miniforce: Super Dino Power: Season 1

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines

Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon: Season 1

May 2

Colony: Season 3

Rocketman

May 4

Flatliners

Selena: The Series: Part 2

Trash Truck / Giant Jack: Season 2

May 5

Lava Ka Dhaava: Season 1

The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness: Limited Series

May 6

And Tomorrow the Entire World

May 7

The Circle – The Afterparty

Girl from Nowhere: Season 2

Jupiter's Legacy: Volume 1

Milestone

Monster

Time to Dance

May 8

The Goldfinch

Mine: new episode

May 11

Money, Explained: Limited Series

May 12

Dance of the Forty One

Little

Mary Magdalene

Oxygen

The Upshaws: Season 1

May 13

Castlevania: Season 4

Wave of Cinema: Filosofi Kopi

May 14

Alma Matters: Season 1: Inside the IIT Dream

Ferry

Halston: Limited Series

Haunted: Season 3

I Am All Girls

Jungle Beat: The Movie

Love, Death & Robots: Volume 2

Move to Heaven: Season 1

The Mystic River: Season 1

The Strange House

The Upshaws – The Afterparty

The Woman in the Window

May 15

Elvis Presley: The Searcher: Season 1

Kuroko's Basketball: Season 2

Love or Money

The Real Housewives of New York City: multiple seasons

May 16

By the Sea

Endless Love

Fifty Shades of Grey

Home

The Interpreter

Penguins of Madagascar: The Movie

R.I.P.D.

Rise of the Legend

Terminator 2: Judgment Day

Unfriended

May 17

Doctor Sleep

May 18

Sardar Ka Grandson

May 19

The Last Days

Who Killed Sara?: Season 2

May 20

Awaken: Season 1

Hating Peter Tatchell

November Criminals

Special: Season 2

May 21

Army of the Dead

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 3

The Neighbor: Season 2

Strain

May 22

Sam Smith: Love Goes – Live at Abbey Road Studios

May 23

Master of None: Season 3

May 26

Baggio: The Divine Ponytail

Ghost Lab

High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America: Limited Series

Nail Bomber: Manhunt

May 27

Black Space: Season 1

Blue Miracle

Eden: Season 1

Ragnarok: Season 2

Soy Rada: Serendipity

May 28

Dog Gone Trouble

Lucifer: Season 5 Part 2

The Kominsky Method: Season 3

May 31

The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties