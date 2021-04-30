Photo Credit: Devendra Singh/Netflix
Netflix has announced just two Indian originals for May as yet. National Award-winning Neena Gupta and Arjun Kapoor are the leads in Sardar Ka Grandson, which finds the latter on a quest to fulfil the former's last wish. Sardar Ka Grandson is out May 18 on Netflix. Soni director Ivan Ayr returns with Milestone that follows a newly-bereaved trucker (Suvinder Vicky) who has crossed 500,000 kilometres on the road, facing the prospect of losing the job to a new intern (Lakshvir Saran). Milestone premieres May 7 on Netflix globally.
Internationally, the biggest name is Army of the Dead, Zack Snyder's zombie heist thriller due May 21. With Jupiter's Legacy, out May 7, Netflix gets a new superhero series based on a Mark Millar comic book. Lucifer closes out season 5 with its second part rolling in May 28 on Netflix. Amy Adams is The Woman in the Window — debuting May 14 — who is afraid to leave her home. Ewan McGregor is Halston in Halston, also dropping May 14 on Netflix. Master of None season 3 shifts focus to Lena Waithe — it's available May 23.
In the world of original Netflix anime and animation, we have Love Death + Robots returning for season 2 on May 14. And Castlevania wraps up with its fourth and final season on May 13.
With that, here's the full list of movies and TV shows coming to Netflix India in May 2021. We've marked Netflix Original titles in bold for your convenience.
May TBD
AlRawabi School for Girls: Season 1
Bo Burnham: Inside
Mad for Each Other: Season 1
Racket Boys: Season 1
May 1
Below Deck: multiple seasons
Deep Blue Sea
G.I. Joe: Retaliation
Gymnastics Samurai: Season 1
Higurashi: When They Cry GOU: Season 1
Miniforce: Super Dino Power: Season 1
Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines
Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon: Season 1
May 2
Colony: Season 3
Rocketman
May 4
Flatliners
Selena: The Series: Part 2
Trash Truck / Giant Jack: Season 2
May 5
Lava Ka Dhaava: Season 1
The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness: Limited Series
May 6
And Tomorrow the Entire World
May 7
The Circle – The Afterparty
Girl from Nowhere: Season 2
Jupiter's Legacy: Volume 1
Milestone
Monster
Time to Dance
May 8
The Goldfinch
Mine: new episode
May 11
Money, Explained: Limited Series
May 12
Dance of the Forty One
Little
Mary Magdalene
Oxygen
The Upshaws: Season 1
May 13
Castlevania: Season 4
Wave of Cinema: Filosofi Kopi
May 14
Alma Matters: Season 1: Inside the IIT Dream
Ferry
Halston: Limited Series
Haunted: Season 3
I Am All Girls
Jungle Beat: The Movie
Love, Death & Robots: Volume 2
Move to Heaven: Season 1
The Mystic River: Season 1
The Strange House
The Upshaws – The Afterparty
The Woman in the Window
May 15
Elvis Presley: The Searcher: Season 1
Kuroko's Basketball: Season 2
Love or Money
The Real Housewives of New York City: multiple seasons
May 16
By the Sea
Endless Love
Fifty Shades of Grey
Home
The Interpreter
Penguins of Madagascar: The Movie
R.I.P.D.
Rise of the Legend
Terminator 2: Judgment Day
Unfriended
May 17
Doctor Sleep
May 18
Sardar Ka Grandson
May 19
The Last Days
Who Killed Sara?: Season 2
May 20
Awaken: Season 1
Hating Peter Tatchell
November Criminals
Special: Season 2
May 21
Army of the Dead
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 3
The Neighbor: Season 2
Strain
May 22
Sam Smith: Love Goes – Live at Abbey Road Studios
May 23
Master of None: Season 3
May 26
Baggio: The Divine Ponytail
Ghost Lab
High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America: Limited Series
Nail Bomber: Manhunt
May 27
Black Space: Season 1
Blue Miracle
Eden: Season 1
Ragnarok: Season 2
Soy Rada: Serendipity
May 28
Dog Gone Trouble
Lucifer: Season 5 Part 2
The Kominsky Method: Season 3
May 31
The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties
