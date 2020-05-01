As in April, Netflix has two originals from India in May: Jacqueline Fernandez, Manoj Bajpayee, and Mohit Raina star in the thriller movie Mrs. Serial Killer, out May 1; and stand-up comedian Kenny Sebastian delivers his sixth special and the first on Netflix, The Most Interesting Person in the Room, currently undated. Speaking of stand-up specials, there are some big names internationally. Jerry Seinfeld returns with his first all-new in 21 years on 23 Hours to Kill, out May 5. Patton Oswalt, who won an Emmy for his last Netflix special, is back for a second in I Love Everything, out May 19. But the most-awaited one comes from Hannah Gadsby, who changed the stand-up game last time around with Nanette, for which she also won an Emmy. Hannah Gadsby: Douglas is out May 26.

If you're looking for more big names, former US First Lady Michelle Obama will be profiled in Becoming, a documentary from award-winning director Nadia Hallgren that was shot during Obama's book tour for her 2018 eponymous memoir. Becoming is out May 6. The Office alums Steve Carell and Greg Daniels return with a new workplace comedy in Space Force, out May 29. Silicon Valley star Kumail Nanjiani leads the rom-com crime caper The Lovebirds, out May 22. Money Heist creator Álex Pina treats us to new mystery thriller White Lines, out May 15. Tina Fey brings back Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt for an interactive special, out May 12. And lastly, prolific creator Ryan Murphy goes to the ‘40s with the miniseries Hollywood, out May 1.

Beyond that, the likes of Carrie Fisher, Anthony Bourdain, Ben Stiller, Sarah Silverman, A$AP Rocky, and Sting will share their experiences with psychedelic drugs in the documentary Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics — out May 11 — in the form of animations and re-enactments among others. That leaves the George Clooney-executive produced true crime docu-series Trial By Media — also out May 11 — which looks at how some infamous trials might have been impacted by their media coverage. With that, here are our six picks for May 2020 that you should watch out for, and the full list of movies and TV shows coming to Netflix India after that.

Space Force / May 29

The bar couldn't be higher for Netflix's new workplace comedy, given its co-creators — Steve Carell and Greg Daniels — were last together on the sets of The Office. Sure, that show had a slow start and suffered in later years, but it continues to be beloved for a reason. Here, Carell plays a four-star general who hesitantly agrees to work with an eccentric scientist to establish the US military's newest body.

John Malkovich (Being John Malkovich), Ben Schwartz (Sonic the Hedgehog), Diana Silvers (Booksmart), and Tawny Newsome (Bajillion Dollar Properties) also star, with Jimmy O. Yang (Silicon Valley), Noah Emmerich (The Americans), and Lisa Kudrow (Friends) in supporting roles.

Hannah Gadsby: Douglas / May 26

Talking about high expectations, how will the 42-year-old Australian comic match up to the raging word-of-mouth success of her 2018 Emmy-winning Netflix special Nanette, which blended comedy and tragedy with commentary on LGBTQ, mental illness, and the experiences of the marginalised. In the new special, Gadsby takes on popularity, identity, language, feminism, and more.

Community (2009 – 2015) / May 1

Sure, the cult hit sitcom by Dan Harmon (Rick and Morty) has been available for a while now on SonyLIV — but that's not been the best streaming experience. For those who've never heard of it, it's set in a community college and follows a bunch of students (Joel McHale, Alison Brie, and Donald Glover among them). Known for its endless stream of pop culture references and meta-humour, all six seasons are now on Netflix.

Room (2015) / May 25

Before the world knew her as Captain Marvel, Brie Larson won the Oscar and BAFTA for best actress for playing the kidnapped mother of a five-year-old born in captivity, and how their lives are deeply affected after a miraculous escape. Based on writer Emma Donoghue's novel of the same name. Praised by all, and holds a 93 percent “fresh” rating on reviews aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

Schitt's Creek: Season 6 / May 14

Wedding bells are ringing for David Rose (Dan Levy, also co-creator) and Patrick Brewer (Noah Reid) in the sixth and final season of this heart-warming Canadian comedy, which also finds the Rose family one step closer to their dream of leaving the little town. But now that it has truly become their home, they may not be as fond of the idea.

Maudie (2016) / May 15

Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water) and Ethan Hawke (Before trilogy) star in this biopic of Maud Lewis (Hawkins), a Canadian folk artist from mid-20th century who struggled with arthritis and family before she became the housekeeper of a fish peddler (Hawke). Largely loved by critics, it has a 89 percent “fresh” rating on reviews aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

Netflix May 2020 releases — the full list

Here's the full list of all the new content coming to Netflix India in May 2020. We've marked Netflix Original titles in bold for your convenience.

May TBA

Blood & Water: Season 1

Kenny Sebastian: The Most Interesting Person in the Room

May 1

All Day and a Night

Burning Love: Seasons 1–3

Community: Seasons 1–6

Cracked Up: The Darrell Hammond Story

Crisis: Special Security Squad: Season 1

Dance with Me

Gangster's Paradise: Jerusalema

The Half Of It

He Who Can't Marry: Season 1

Hollywood: Limited Series

Into the Night: Season 1

It Takes Two

Material

Medici: The Magnificent: Part 2 / Medici: Season 3

Miss Congeniality

Mrs. Serial Killer

My Long Awaited Love Story

Oh Yuck: Season 1

Perfect World: Season 1

Psycho

Selena

Signal: Season 1

SSSS.GRIDMAN: Season 1

Teen Titans Go!: Season 5

Transformers: Cyberverse: Season 2

Trouble with the Curve

May 2

Asobi Asobase: Workshop of Fun: Season 1

Blumhouse's Truth or Dare: Extended Director's Cut

iZombie: Season 5

No estaba muerto, andaba de parranda

May 5

Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours To Kill

May 6

Becoming

Sí, Mi Amor

Workin' Moms: Season 4

May 7

Aerials

Life

Scissor Seven: Season 2

Si Doel the Movie

Si Doel the Movie 2

May 8

18 Presents [18 regali]

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 1

Dead to Me: Season 2

The Eddy: Limited Series

The Hollow: Season 2

Restaurants on the Edge: Season 2

Rust Valley Restorers: Season 2

Valeria: Season 1

May 11

Bordertown: Season 3

Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics

Trial By Media: Season 1

May 12

True: Terrific Tales: Season 1

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend

May 13

The Wrong Missy

May 14

Schitt's Creek: Season 6

May 15

All Saints

Castle Rock: Season 1–2

Human Nature

I Love You, Stupid

Inhuman Resources [Dérapages]: Season 1

Magic for Humans: Season 3

Maudie

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 5

S.W.A.T.: Under Siege

The Unremarkable Juanquini [Chichipatos]: Season 1

White Lines: Season 1

May 16

The Queen and the Conqueror [ La reina de Indias y el conquistador]: Season 1

May 17

El límite infinito

May 18

The Big Flower Fight: Season 1

May 19

Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything

Sweet Magnolias: Season 1

May 20

Ben Platt Live from Radio City Music Hall

Go Astro Boy Go!: Season 1

Mutiny of the Worker Bees [Rebelión de los Godinez]

Mystic Pop-up Bar: Season 1

May 22

Control Z: Season 1

History 101: Season 1

The Lovebirds

Selling Sunset: Season 2

Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series: Season 2

May 25

Demolition

The Founder

The Imitation Game

Room

May 26

Hannah Gadsby: Douglas

May 27

I'm No Longer Here

Kings

May 28

Intuition [La corazonada]