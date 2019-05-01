On the Netflix originals front, May will bring just one title from India: Chopsticks. Starring Abhay Deol and Mithila Palkar, the indie drama arrives at the end of the month on May 31. The same day, Netflix will also premiere Ava DuVernay's miniseries When They See Us, which documents the Central Park jogger case from 1989. Before those two, there's a neo-noir thriller anthology series called What/If — starring Renée Zellweger — releasing May 24, and high school rom-com The Last Summer on May 3, starring Riverdale's KJ Apa. And if you care about US politics, the documentary Knock Down The House — out May 1 — will offer a look at Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's upset win in the 2018 midterm elections.

Then, there's a few returning originals as well in May. Hasan Minhaj's political comedy series Patriot Act is back for a third volume that kicks off May 12, and the second season of NBC series Good Girls — labelled as a Netflix original outside the US — which is currently ongoing, arrives in full on May 31. Spike Lee's series recreation of his own film, She's Gotta Have It, gets season two on May 24.Lastly, writer-director-editor Joe Swanberg's Chicago-set comedy-drama anthology series Easy premieres its third and final season on May 10. With that, here are our six picks for May 2019 that you should watch out for, and the full list of movies and TV shows coming to Netflix India after that.

When They See Us / May 31

Having made the hard-hitting Selma in 2014, which looked at Martin Luther King Jr.'s historic 1965 march, and then the documentary 13th — for Netflix — that focused on America's mass incarceration issue, writer-director Ava DuVernay is returning with another hard-hitting look at racism in the US. This one, centred on the Central Park Five, looks at how the US criminal justice system failed the five African-American and Hispanic teenagers.

Dunkirk (2017) / May 18

Christopher Nolan's first war film is about the evacuation of British and Allied troops from the French city of Dunkirk in 1940. But it's depicted in a far from simple way. In classic Nolan fashion, Dunkirk unfolds via non-linear perspectives — in this case three, on land, sea, and air — as Nazi Germany closes in. It's a haunting and visceral film that draws its power from the pandemonium and gallantry of the spectacle — and rightly earned a spot on our 2017 best-of.

The Sixth Sense (1999) / May 15

In writer-director M. Night Shyamalan's best film to date, a child psychologist (Bruce Willis) tries to help a young boy (Haley Joel Osment) who can see and talk to the dead. The lesser you know going in, the better. The Sixth Sense was a critical and commercial hit — second highest grosser that year behind Star Wars: Episode I — and was even nominated for six Oscars.

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) / May 9

Considered as one of the greatest films ever made, in which an alien stranded on Earth becomes friends with a young boy, who then helps him return to his home planet while a government task force looks for it. Directed by Steven Spielberg, it became the highest-grossing film of all time — surpassing the original Star Wars — and its record was broken by Jurassic Park in 1993, by Spielberg himself.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017) / May 5

In this sequel to the original that's part of a much larger shared film universe, the titular group — starring Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, and the voices of Vin Diesel and Bradley Cooper — meets a man (Kurt Russell) who claims to be the celestial father of one among them. We felt it was overstuffed but critical consensus was positive. A second sequel is in development.

The Emperor's New Groove (2000) / May 15

Transformed into a llama by his manipulative, diabolical and self-serving ex-advisor and stranded in the jungle, a selfish, arrogant and young Incan emperor must become friends with a kind and caring village leader (John Goodman) if he wants to survive and turn back into a human. The Disney animated film went through a troubled pre-production, but it was all the better for it.

The Wandering Earth / Now streaming

Based on Liu Cixin's 2000 novella of the same name, this Chinese sci-fi blockbuster — it has made over $700 million worldwide and is the second highest-grossing film of all time in China — is about Earth's multi-millennia journey to the Alpha Centauri System with the help of giant thrusters, as the Sun of our Solar System approaches its death.

Here's the full list of all the new content coming to Netflix India in May 2019. We've marked Netflix Original titles in bold for your convenience.

April 30

The Wandering Earth

May 1

American Experience: The Circus: Season 1

Boogeyman

Descendants 2

Fair Game

Jason Can't Cook: Season 1

Kia and Cosmos

Knock Down The House

Little Singham: Season 1

Monty Python Best Bits (mostly): Season 1

Monty Python's Almost the Truth: The Lawyer's Cut

Monty Python's Personal Best: Season 1

Munafik 2

National Treasure

Now You See Me 2

Planes

Runaway Bride

Shaft

The Age of Innocence

The Devil's Own

The Good Dinosaur

The Tourist

May 2

The Fate of the Furious (aka Fast and Furious 8)

May 3

All In My Family

Alles ist gut

Cupcake & Dino - General Services

Dead to Me

Despite Everything



Flinch: Season 1

Jo Pil-ho: The Dawning Rage

The Last Summer True and the Rainbow Kingdom: Season 2

Tuca & Bertie: Season 1

Undercover: Season 1

May 5

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

May 6

Abyss: Season 1

Cars 2

May 7

Men on a Mission: 2019, weekly

May 8

Lucifer: Season 4

May 9

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

Nitro Circus: The Movie

May 10

Easy: Season 3

Harvey Girls Forever!: Season 2

In Family I Trust

Jailbirds: Season 1

ReMastered: The Lion's Share

The Mechanism: Season 2

The Princess Weiyoung: Season 1

The Society: Season 1

Wine Country

May 12

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 3

May 13

Malibu Rescue

May 14

revisions: Season 1

Still LAUGH-IN: The Stars Celebrate

May 15

Await Further Instructions

Bruce Almighty

H2O: Just Add Water: Season 1-3

Hannah Montana: The Movie

Pumping Iron

Remember Me

Sweet Home Alabama

The Emperor's New Groove

The Santa Clause 2

The Sixth Sense

May 16

Good Sam

The Flintstones

May 17

1994: Limited Series

Chip and Potato: Season 1

Dying to Tell

It's Bruno!: Season 1

Maria

Nailed It!: Season 3

See You Yesterday

The Rain: Season 2

Well-Intended Love

White Gold: Season 2

May 18

Dunkirk

Transformers: The Last Knight

May 19

12 Monkeys: Season 3

May 20

Prince of Peoria

Zero

May 21

Wanda Sykes: Not Normal

May 22

A Tale of Two Kitchens

One Spring Night: Season 1

May 23

Slasher: Solstice

May 24

High Seas

Rim of the World

She's Gotta Have It: Season 2

The Perfection

WHAT / IF: Part 1

May 26

No Good Deed

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

May 27

After Porn Ends

Historical Roasts Series

May 31

A Goofy Movie

Always Be My Maybe

Bad Blood: Season 2

Chopsticks

Good Girls: Season 2

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast)

Ice Princess

Miracles from Heaven

The 13th Warrior

The Recruit

When They See Us

May TBD

Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020