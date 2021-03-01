Technology News
loading

Netflix March 2021 Releases: Indoo Ki Jawani, Pagglait, and More

Alongside Michelle Obama, Amy Poehler, Jennifer Garner, and Christopher Nolan.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 1 March 2021 08:00 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Netflix March 2021 Releases: Indoo Ki Jawani, Pagglait, and More

Photo Credit: Ketan Mehta/Netflix

Sanya Malhotra in Pagglait

Highlights
  • Indoo Ki Jawani out March 11 on Netflix
  • Pagglait available March 26 on Netflix
  • Bombay Begums premieres March 8 on Netflix

Netflix has announced three originals so far for March 2021. First up is Bombay Begums from Alankrita Shrivastava (Lipstick Under My Burkha), a series about five ambitious women in modern-day Mumbai, starring Pooja Bhatt, Shahana Goswami, Amruta Subhashm, and Plabita Borthakur. Then there is another title with the city in its title — Bombay Rose, Gitanjali Rao's animated film that went to the 2019 Venice Film Festival. It was originally set for December but then got delayed. Both Bombay Begums and Bombay Rose arrive on International Women's Day, March 8. The third Netflix Indian original is Sanya Malhotra-led Pagglait, releasing March 26 worldwide.

If you've stayed away from cinemas since they reopened, you might also be interested in the Kiara Advani-starrer coming-of-age Indoo Ki Jawani. Three months after a delayed theatrical debut, Indoo Ki Jawani storms onto Netflix on March 11. That's all from India on Netflix in March 2021.

From Godzilla vs. Kong to Snyder's Justice League, What to Watch in March

Internationally, Money Heist creators deliver a new Netflix original called Sky Rojo on March 19, following three sex workers on the run from their pimp. Amy Poehler directs and stars in Moxie, based on Jennifer Mathieu's novel of the same name. Moxie is available March 3 on Netflix. Michelle Obama features in a children's cooking series called Waffles + Mochi, out March 16, about the titular puppets who explore food and culture as they travel the world. March 12 is Yes Day, with Jennifer Garner and Edgar Ramírez granting their three kids' every wish. And The Irregulars on March 26 brings a drug-addled Sherlock Holmes who takes the credit for supernatural cases solved by teenagers.

It's already been cancelled after its international premiere on NBC's Peacock (yes, that's a streaming service), but if you're an Aldous Huxley fan, you might want to check out Brave New World, on Netflix in India from March 1. It's led by Alden Ehrenreich (Solo: A Star Wars Story).

March 2021 also brings a couple of interesting documentaries. Formula 1: Drive to Survive has already proven its credentials. Season 3 rolls in March 19 globally. The other one is Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal, available March 17. That mouthful of a title is quite self-explanatory; it follows the investigation into rich and famous parents bribing top American universities to secure admission for their hapless kids.

Netflix March 2021 releases — the full list

With that, here's the full list of movies and TV shows coming to Netflix India in March 2021. We've marked Netflix Original titles in bold for your convenience.

March TBA
Abla Fahita: Drama Queen
ARASHI's Diary -Voyage- Episode 24
The Yin-Yang Master: Dream of Eternity

March 1
Alice: Season 1
Banyuki (2009)
Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell
The Bold Type: multiple seasons
Brave New World: Season 1
Connected
Do You Like Brahms?: Season 1
How to be Really Bad
Mary, Queen of Scots
A Perfect Day for Arsenide: Season 1
The Prestige
Searching for Bobby Fisher / Innocent Moves
Seven Souls in the Skull Castle
Shaun the Sheep: Adventures from Mossy Bottom: Season 1

March 2
Men on a Mission: new episode
Word Party: Season 5

March 3
Moxie
Murder Among the Mormons: Limited Series

March 4
Diego Maradona
Hereditary
Journey's End
Mariposa
Pacific Rim: The Black: Season 1

March 5
City of Ghosts: Season 1
Fate of Alakada
Insidious: The Last Key
Nevenka: Breaking the Silence: Season 1
Sentinelle

March 8
Bombay Begums: Season 1
Bombay Rose

March 9
The Houseboat: Season 1
StarBeam: Season 3

March 10
Dealer: Season 1
Last Chance U: Basketball: Season 1
Marriage or Mortgage: Season 1

March 11
The Block Island Sound
Coven of Sisters
Indoo Ki Jawani

March 12
Just In Time
Love Alarm: Season 2
The One: Season 1
Paper Lives
Paradise PD: Part 3
YES DAY

March 13
Happy Death Day 2U

March 14
Marshall
The Star (2017)

March 15
The Lost Pirate Kingdom: Season 1
Zero Chill: Season 1

March 16
RebellComedy: Straight Outta the Zoo
Waffles + Mochi: Season 1

March 17
Catch.er
Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal
Simply Black
Under Suspicion: Uncovering the Wesphael Case

March 18
B: The Beginning: Season 2 Succession
Deadly Illusions
Get the Goat [Cabras da Peste]
Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American

March 19
Alien TV: Season 2
Country Comfort: Season 1
Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 3
Sky Rojo: Season 1
Who's the Boss

March 20
Hospital (2020)

March 22
Annabelle Comes Home

March 23
Loyiso Gola: Unlearning

March 24
Seaspiracy
Who Killed Sara?: Season 1

March 25
Caught by a Wave
DOTA: Dragon's Blood: Book 1
Generasi 90an: Melankolia
Secret Magic Control Agency

March 26
A Week Away
Bad Trip
Black Is Beltza
The Irregulars: Season 1
Magic for Humans by Mago Pop: Season 1
Nailed It!: Double Trouble
Ni de coña
Pagglait

March 30
Octonauts & the Ring of Fire

March 31
Haunted: Latin America

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Netflix, Netflix India, New on Netflix, Bombay Begums, Bombay Rose, Pagglait, Indoo Ki Jawani, Sky Rojo, Michelle Obama, Amy Poehler, Jennifer Garner, Alankrita Shrivastava, Gitanjali Rao, Brave New World, Formula 1 Drive to Survive, F1, The Prestige, Diego Maradona, Pacific Rim, Pacific Rim The Black
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
PlayStation Users to Get Free Games Until June as Part of 'Play at Home', PS Plus March Games Announced
Godzilla vs. Kong, Snyder’s Justice League, and More: March Guide to Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, and Prime Video

Related Stories

Netflix March 2021 Releases: Indoo Ki Jawani, Pagglait, and More
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. From Godzilla vs. Kong to Snyder’s Justice League, What to Watch in March
  2. PUBG Mobile 2 Could Release Next Week, India Launch Uncertain
  3. Jio Phone 2021 Offer Announced With Unlimited Voice Calls, Data Benefits
  4. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  5. Sony to Give Away Free PlayStation Games Until June: All You Need to Know
  6. Instagram Reels: How to Download and Save on Your Phone
  7. Moto Watch, Moto Watch One, Moto G Smartwatch Images Surface Online
  8. Vivo S9 Pre-Bookings Go Live Ahead of March 3 Launch
  9. BSNL Launches Rs. 365 Prepaid Recharge Plan With Year-Long Validity
  10. Deep Nostalgia Brings Historical Photos to Life Using AI
#Latest Stories
  1. Deep Nostalgia Brings Historical Photos to Life Using AI
  2. Golden Globes 2021: How to Watch Live in India, Date, Time, Notable Nominations, and More
  3. Realme GT 5G Specifications Tipped Via Geekbench Listing, Retail Box Image Surfaces
  4. Superman Reboot in the Works at Warner Bros. With Ta-Nehisi Coates as Writer, JJ Abrams as Producer
  5. ISRO PSLV-C51 Launch on February 28 With Brazil's Amazonia-1 Satellite on Board
  6. iQoo Neo 5 Launch Set for March 16, Company Reveals Through a Teaser
  7. Moto Watch, Moto Watch One, Moto G Smartwatch Images Surface Online, Tipped to Launch in 2021
  8. Facebook BARS App Launched to Give TikTok-Like Experience to Budding Rappers
  9. Facebook to Pay $650 Million in US Privacy Lawsuit Settlement
  10. Britain to Offer Fast-Track Visas to Bolster Fintech Companies After Brexit
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com