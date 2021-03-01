Netflix has announced three originals so far for March 2021. First up is Bombay Begums from Alankrita Shrivastava (Lipstick Under My Burkha), a series about five ambitious women in modern-day Mumbai, starring Pooja Bhatt, Shahana Goswami, Amruta Subhashm, and Plabita Borthakur. Then there is another title with the city in its title — Bombay Rose, Gitanjali Rao's animated film that went to the 2019 Venice Film Festival. It was originally set for December but then got delayed. Both Bombay Begums and Bombay Rose arrive on International Women's Day, March 8. The third Netflix Indian original is Sanya Malhotra-led Pagglait, releasing March 26 worldwide.

If you've stayed away from cinemas since they reopened, you might also be interested in the Kiara Advani-starrer coming-of-age Indoo Ki Jawani. Three months after a delayed theatrical debut, Indoo Ki Jawani storms onto Netflix on March 11. That's all from India on Netflix in March 2021.

From Godzilla vs. Kong to Snyder's Justice League, What to Watch in March

Internationally, Money Heist creators deliver a new Netflix original called Sky Rojo on March 19, following three sex workers on the run from their pimp. Amy Poehler directs and stars in Moxie, based on Jennifer Mathieu's novel of the same name. Moxie is available March 3 on Netflix. Michelle Obama features in a children's cooking series called Waffles + Mochi, out March 16, about the titular puppets who explore food and culture as they travel the world. March 12 is Yes Day, with Jennifer Garner and Edgar Ramírez granting their three kids' every wish. And The Irregulars on March 26 brings a drug-addled Sherlock Holmes who takes the credit for supernatural cases solved by teenagers.

It's already been cancelled after its international premiere on NBC's Peacock (yes, that's a streaming service), but if you're an Aldous Huxley fan, you might want to check out Brave New World, on Netflix in India from March 1. It's led by Alden Ehrenreich (Solo: A Star Wars Story).

March 2021 also brings a couple of interesting documentaries. Formula 1: Drive to Survive has already proven its credentials. Season 3 rolls in March 19 globally. The other one is Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal, available March 17. That mouthful of a title is quite self-explanatory; it follows the investigation into rich and famous parents bribing top American universities to secure admission for their hapless kids.

Netflix March 2021 releases — the full list

With that, here's the full list of movies and TV shows coming to Netflix India in March 2021. We've marked Netflix Original titles in bold for your convenience.

March TBA

Abla Fahita: Drama Queen

ARASHI's Diary -Voyage- Episode 24

The Yin-Yang Master: Dream of Eternity

March 1

Alice: Season 1

Banyuki (2009)

Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell

The Bold Type: multiple seasons

Brave New World: Season 1

Connected

Do You Like Brahms?: Season 1

How to be Really Bad

Mary, Queen of Scots

A Perfect Day for Arsenide: Season 1

The Prestige

Searching for Bobby Fisher / Innocent Moves

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle

Shaun the Sheep: Adventures from Mossy Bottom: Season 1

March 2

Men on a Mission: new episode

Word Party: Season 5

March 3

Moxie

Murder Among the Mormons: Limited Series

March 4

Diego Maradona

Hereditary

Journey's End

Mariposa

Pacific Rim: The Black: Season 1

March 5

City of Ghosts: Season 1

Fate of Alakada

Insidious: The Last Key

Nevenka: Breaking the Silence: Season 1

Sentinelle

March 8

Bombay Begums: Season 1

Bombay Rose

March 9

The Houseboat: Season 1

StarBeam: Season 3

March 10

Dealer: Season 1

Last Chance U: Basketball: Season 1

Marriage or Mortgage: Season 1

March 11

The Block Island Sound

Coven of Sisters

Indoo Ki Jawani

March 12

Just In Time

Love Alarm: Season 2

The One: Season 1

Paper Lives

Paradise PD: Part 3

YES DAY

March 13

Happy Death Day 2U

March 14

Marshall

The Star (2017)

March 15

The Lost Pirate Kingdom: Season 1

Zero Chill: Season 1

March 16

RebellComedy: Straight Outta the Zoo

Waffles + Mochi: Season 1

March 17

Catch.er

Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal

Simply Black

Under Suspicion: Uncovering the Wesphael Case

March 18

B: The Beginning: Season 2 Succession

Deadly Illusions

Get the Goat [Cabras da Peste]

Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American

March 19

Alien TV: Season 2

Country Comfort: Season 1

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 3

Sky Rojo: Season 1

Who's the Boss

March 20

Hospital (2020)

March 22

Annabelle Comes Home

March 23

Loyiso Gola: Unlearning

March 24

Seaspiracy

Who Killed Sara?: Season 1

March 25

Caught by a Wave

DOTA: Dragon's Blood: Book 1

Generasi 90an: Melankolia

Secret Magic Control Agency

March 26

A Week Away

Bad Trip

Black Is Beltza

The Irregulars: Season 1

Magic for Humans by Mago Pop: Season 1

Nailed It!: Double Trouble

Ni de coña

Pagglait

March 30

Octonauts & the Ring of Fire

March 31

Haunted: Latin America