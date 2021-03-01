Photo Credit: Ketan Mehta/Netflix
Netflix has announced three originals so far for March 2021. First up is Bombay Begums from Alankrita Shrivastava (Lipstick Under My Burkha), a series about five ambitious women in modern-day Mumbai, starring Pooja Bhatt, Shahana Goswami, Amruta Subhashm, and Plabita Borthakur. Then there is another title with the city in its title — Bombay Rose, Gitanjali Rao's animated film that went to the 2019 Venice Film Festival. It was originally set for December but then got delayed. Both Bombay Begums and Bombay Rose arrive on International Women's Day, March 8. The third Netflix Indian original is Sanya Malhotra-led Pagglait, releasing March 26 worldwide.
If you've stayed away from cinemas since they reopened, you might also be interested in the Kiara Advani-starrer coming-of-age Indoo Ki Jawani. Three months after a delayed theatrical debut, Indoo Ki Jawani storms onto Netflix on March 11. That's all from India on Netflix in March 2021.
Internationally, Money Heist creators deliver a new Netflix original called Sky Rojo on March 19, following three sex workers on the run from their pimp. Amy Poehler directs and stars in Moxie, based on Jennifer Mathieu's novel of the same name. Moxie is available March 3 on Netflix. Michelle Obama features in a children's cooking series called Waffles + Mochi, out March 16, about the titular puppets who explore food and culture as they travel the world. March 12 is Yes Day, with Jennifer Garner and Edgar Ramírez granting their three kids' every wish. And The Irregulars on March 26 brings a drug-addled Sherlock Holmes who takes the credit for supernatural cases solved by teenagers.
It's already been cancelled after its international premiere on NBC's Peacock (yes, that's a streaming service), but if you're an Aldous Huxley fan, you might want to check out Brave New World, on Netflix in India from March 1. It's led by Alden Ehrenreich (Solo: A Star Wars Story).
March 2021 also brings a couple of interesting documentaries. Formula 1: Drive to Survive has already proven its credentials. Season 3 rolls in March 19 globally. The other one is Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal, available March 17. That mouthful of a title is quite self-explanatory; it follows the investigation into rich and famous parents bribing top American universities to secure admission for their hapless kids.
With that, here's the full list of movies and TV shows coming to Netflix India in March 2021. We've marked Netflix Original titles in bold for your convenience.
March TBA
Abla Fahita: Drama Queen
ARASHI's Diary -Voyage- Episode 24
The Yin-Yang Master: Dream of Eternity
March 1
Alice: Season 1
Banyuki (2009)
Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell
The Bold Type: multiple seasons
Brave New World: Season 1
Connected
Do You Like Brahms?: Season 1
How to be Really Bad
Mary, Queen of Scots
A Perfect Day for Arsenide: Season 1
The Prestige
Searching for Bobby Fisher / Innocent Moves
Seven Souls in the Skull Castle
Shaun the Sheep: Adventures from Mossy Bottom: Season 1
March 2
Men on a Mission: new episode
Word Party: Season 5
March 3
Moxie
Murder Among the Mormons: Limited Series
March 4
Diego Maradona
Hereditary
Journey's End
Mariposa
Pacific Rim: The Black: Season 1
March 5
City of Ghosts: Season 1
Fate of Alakada
Insidious: The Last Key
Nevenka: Breaking the Silence: Season 1
Sentinelle
March 8
Bombay Begums: Season 1
Bombay Rose
March 9
The Houseboat: Season 1
StarBeam: Season 3
March 10
Dealer: Season 1
Last Chance U: Basketball: Season 1
Marriage or Mortgage: Season 1
March 11
The Block Island Sound
Coven of Sisters
Indoo Ki Jawani
March 12
Just In Time
Love Alarm: Season 2
The One: Season 1
Paper Lives
Paradise PD: Part 3
YES DAY
March 13
Happy Death Day 2U
March 14
Marshall
The Star (2017)
March 15
The Lost Pirate Kingdom: Season 1
Zero Chill: Season 1
March 16
RebellComedy: Straight Outta the Zoo
Waffles + Mochi: Season 1
March 17
Catch.er
Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal
Simply Black
Under Suspicion: Uncovering the Wesphael Case
March 18
B: The Beginning: Season 2 Succession
Deadly Illusions
Get the Goat [Cabras da Peste]
Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American
March 19
Alien TV: Season 2
Country Comfort: Season 1
Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 3
Sky Rojo: Season 1
Who's the Boss
March 20
Hospital (2020)
March 22
Annabelle Comes Home
March 23
Loyiso Gola: Unlearning
March 24
Seaspiracy
Who Killed Sara?: Season 1
March 25
Caught by a Wave
DOTA: Dragon's Blood: Book 1
Generasi 90an: Melankolia
Secret Magic Control Agency
March 26
A Week Away
Bad Trip
Black Is Beltza
The Irregulars: Season 1
Magic for Humans by Mago Pop: Season 1
Nailed It!: Double Trouble
Ni de coña
Pagglait
March 30
Octonauts & the Ring of Fire
March 31
Haunted: Latin America
