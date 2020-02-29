Photo Credit: Netflix
In March, there are at least three original titles from India: the Kiara Advani-starrer film Guilty produced by Karan Johar, arriving March 6; the coming-of-age rom-com Maska, slated for March 20, featuring Manisha Koirala and marking the acting debut of Shirley Setia; and stand-up series Ladies Up — there's no release date — with comedians Kaneez Surka, Prashasti Singh, Supriya Joshi, and Niveditha Prakasam. Internationally, the Korean period zombie drama Kingdom and the Spanish secondary school series Elite return for seasons two and three on March 13.
Less than a week later on March 19, we'll get an Altered Carbon anime film called Altered Carbon: Resleeved. If you're interested in something similar, the anime-inspired video game adaptation Castlevania will get its third season on March 5. There are a couple of football-driven dramas on March 20, including The English Game, from the creator of Downton Abbey and set in 1870s England; and the Italian film Ultras, about an ageing soccer fanatic and a young follower. And on the same day, Octavia Spencer stars as an early 20th-century millionaire in Self Made.
March will also bring the second volume of the Studio Ghibli collection, thanks to a global deal announced back in January. Seven titles — from 1984's Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind to 2013's The Tale of The Princess Kaguya — will drop at the start of the month. With that, here are our six picks for March 2020 that you should watch out for, and the full list of movies and TV shows coming to Netflix India after that.
In this 15-minute silent short set in 1970s Pakistan, a 14-year-old girl called Pari dreams of being a pilot, clueless that her father is preparing to give her off to a much older man in a child marriage. Directed by Pakistani Oscar-winner Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, and produced by Gloria Steinem and former Pixar veteran, Oscar-winner Darla Anderson.
In the second season of this food show, host chef David Chang travels to Mumbai, Istanbul, Sydney, and Tokyo with special guests in Aziz Ansari, Jimmy Kimmel, Padma Lakshmi, Nick Kroll, Danny McBride, and Bill Simmons. Some baby news puts a new spin on the whole adventure.
The Alex Gibney-executive produced investigative series returns after two years to take an in-depth look at “six untold stories of scandal, financial malfeasance, and corruption in the world of business”, from the Wells Fargo banking scandal to the 1MDB Malaysian sovereign wealth fund corruption, from the real estate practices of Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner to one of the world's biggest plastics producers, and from the life cycle of gold to the broken guardianship system.
The only non-English-language film to win the Oscar for best animated movie is about a 10-year-old girl called Chihiro who wanders into the spirit world with her parents, where the elders are turned into giant pigs. Chihiro then must work in a bathhouse to discover a way to return to the human world. Written and directed by the great Hayao Miyazaki.
Set in a fantastical version of 14th-century Japan, the last prince of a rural tribe ventures out to find a cure for an infection that's slowly killing him, and encounters a giant wolf goddess and her titular human companion — “mononoke” is Japanese for spirit / monster. An environmental fable that warns of the dangers of industrialisation. Written and directed by the great Hayao Miyazaki.
A thousand years into a post-apocalyptic future, where giant mutant insects roam a “toxic jungle”, the young titular princess of the Valley of the Wind who can communicate with said creatures attempts to bring peace between nature and mankind. Meanwhile, a kingdom plans to use an ancient weapon to kill all the insects. Written and directed by the great Hayao Miyazaki.
Here's the full list of all the new content coming to Netflix India in March 2020. We've marked Netflix Original titles in bold for your convenience.
March TBA
ARASHI's Diary -Voyage-: Episode 3 & 4
Ladies Up
March 1
Arrietty
Bakugan: Battle Planet
Bhangra Paa Le
The Cat Returns
Eurotrip
Driven
Forrest Gump
Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 2
Heartland: Season 13
Hi Bye, Mama!: Season 1, every Saturday and Sunday
My Neighbours the Yamadas
Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind
The NeverEnding Story
Princess Mononoke
The Score
Sherlock Holmes
Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows
Spirited Away
Sylvanian Families: Everyone's Big Dream Flying in the Sky
Sylvanian Families Mini Episodes Clover: Season 1
The Tale of The Princess Kaguya
Troy
Voice
Winter's Tale
March 2
Outlander: Season 5, weekly
March 3
Men on a Mission: 2019, weekly
Taylor Tomlinson: Quarter-Life Crisis
Wassup Man GO!: Season 1
March 5
Castlevania: Season 3
Hook: Season 1, weekly
Mighty Little Bheem: Festival of Colors
March 6
Guilty
I am Jonas
Paradise PD: Part 2
The Protector: Season 3
Spenser Confidential
Twin Murders: The Silence of the White City [El silencio de la ciudad blanca]
Ugly Delicious: Season 2
The Underclass: Season 1, weekly
March 8
Sitara: Let Girls Dream
March 9
Fifty Shades Freed
March 10
Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal
Marc Maron: End Times Fun
Passengers
March 11
The Circle Brazil: Season 1
Dirty Money: Season 2
On My Block: Season 3
March 12
Hospital Playlist: Season 1
March 13
100 Humans: Season 1
BEASTARS: Season 1
Bloodride: Season 1
Elite: Season 3
Go Karts
Kingdom: Season 2
Lost Girls
The Valhalla Murders: Season 1
Women of the Night: Season 1
March 15
Addicted
A Certain Magical Index III
March 16
The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 3
Zathura
March 17
Bert Kreischer: Hey Big Boy
March 19
Altered Carbon: Resleeved
Resident Evil: The Final Chapter
March 20
Archibald's Next Big Thing: Season 2
Buddi: Season 1
Dare Me: Season 1
Dino Girl Gauko: Season 2
The English Game: Season 1
Feel Good: Season 1
Greenhouse Academy: Season 4
The Letter for the King: Season 1
A Life of Speed: The Juan Manuel Fangio Story
Maska
The Platform
Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker: Limited Series
Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness: Season 1
Ultras
March 21
Rent
Riding in Cars with Boys
Swept Away
Whatever It Takes
When the Game Stands Tall
March 23
Sol Levante
March 25
The Blacklist: Season 7
Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution
Curtiz
The Occupant [Hogar]
Signs: Season 1
YooHoo to the Rescue: Season 3
March 26
7SEEDS: Part 2
Black Lightning: Season 3
Unorthodox: Season 1
March 27
Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 2
The Decline
Dragons: Rescue Riders: Hunt for the Golden Dragon
Mark of the Devil
Ozark: Season 3
There's Something in the Water
True: Wuzzle Wegg Day
Uncorked
March 28
DC Super Hero Girls: Season 1
Rugal
